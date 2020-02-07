How to manage your hay fever and plan a low-allergen garden

Being hay fever conscious in 2020

Some symptoms of coronavirus cross over with allergies, so the two can easily be confused for one another.

If you are not sure if your symptoms are related to COVID-19 or allergies, you can use this allergen clinical fact sheet * to identify any potential symptom crossovers you may experience.

*Created by Allergy UK, the Anaphylaxis Campaign and the BSACI

How do I avoid aggravating allergies if I need to go outside?

Helpful practices include, as with gardening, trying to ensure your time outside is taken around midday. This will help minimise the chances of pollen triggering hay fever symptoms.

Additionally, equipping yourself with 'pollen shields' can make a difference, such as wearing a hat and glasses. It can also be important to keep your outdoor clothes separate from indoor ones to avoid cross-contamination.

Improving my garden

If you are looking to join the millions of UK homeowners investing in their gardens, make sure you compare both personal loan and credit card options before you borrow.

If your garden is already your pride and joy, it is important to have the right financial protection in place in case something goes wrong. Before taking out home insurance, be sure to check your garden is covered in your contents insurance. This can protect everything from tools in your garden shed, to outdoor furniture.