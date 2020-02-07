How to heat your home for less

As the winter weather starts to kick in and radiators get switched on, the prospect of the resulting sky-high energy bills can be a real worry.

While we all know that there are steps that we can take to make our homes more energy efficient (double glazing, loft, floor and cavity wall insulation to name just a few) these do require a fairly substantial outlay. Although there are now grants available that will go some way in helping you cover the cost, if times are tight they may simply not be an option.

Insulate your loft

According to the Energy Saving Trust, a home without loft insulation loses a quarter of its heat through the roof. Installing loft insulation yourself is a relatively straightforward task, and once laid down will be effective for about 40 years. It's estimated you could save around £150 per year on your heating bills by insulating your loft.

You can find out more about how to insulate your loft yourself on the Energy Saving Trust website, or visit your local DIY store, where you should be able to buy a relatively inexpensive guide to insulating your loft.

Insulate your walls

An estimated third of your home's heat escapes through the walls, but this can be reduced significantly if appropriate insulation is used. If your walls have a gap between them you'll need cavity wall insulation, which simply fills in the gap to stop heat escaping. However, if your home has solid walls, you'll need to insulate either the external or internal sides of these walls to keep the heat in.

Cavity wall insulation should be carried out by a registered installer and involves drilling small holes, then blowing either foam, wool or granule insulation into the gap between your walls. You can find a suitable insulation installer at the National Insulation Association, Cavity Insulation Guarantee Agency, or the British Board of Agreement.

If you have solid walls you'll need to have insulation fitted to the outside or inside of your house - you can find an installer at The Insulated Render and Cladding Association.

Insulate your floor

You can improve the heat retention of your home by installing mineral wool insulation underneath your floorboards. This will usually have to be carried out by a registered installer; however there are plenty of things you can do yourself to insulate your floor.

A simple tube of sealant such as silicon from your local DIY store can be used to fill gaps in your floorboards or skirting boards. It can also make a significant difference to have a thick carpet laid down with proper underlay.

Draught-proof gaps and keep the heat in your home

If your home is draughty or if certain areas always feel colder than others, you can fit draught excluders to gaps around your windows, and cover draughty letter-boxes to help solve this.

Fitting foil behind radiators is also a good way to keep more heat in the home, because it reflects heat back into the room rather than letting it escape through windows and walls. You can either use everyday kitchen foil or special foil from a DIY store.

It's also worth making sure that sofas or other heavy furniture isn't placed directly in front of your radiators, particularly when they are switched on, as they will absorb the majority of the heat.

Additionally, it's important to properly insulate your hot water tank as this can lose a lot of heat. If it isn't already lagged, you can buy an insulating jacket from any DIY store. Hot water pipes, especially those that run through the loft or under the floorboards, should also be properly lagged to prevent loss of heat.

Get a grant to help with costs

If you're elderly, disabled, or receiving benefits you could be eligible for a Home Improvement Grant from the HIA (Home Improvement Agency). You can find out about how to access a grant on the Foundations and Turn2us sites.

Even if you think you may not be eligible for a grant, it's still worth checking to see what you may be able to claim, or what insulation projects you may be able to get free help with.

If you find that you aren't eligible for a grant, it's still worth having insulation fitted as you're likely to find that within a year or two the works have paid for themselves, as a result of the reduction in your energy bills. Some of the less expensive insulation measures you might want to get started on if you can't afford the big measures yet include lagging your hot water pipes, and buying some quilting blankets for your loft.

You can check how much energy you're using and how to reduce it by entering your details on the Energy Saving Trust site - you may find that you're using more than you expected in which case your home will certainly benefit from insulation.

