How much do your favourite streaming services really cost?

With budgets tight at the start of the year, we want to help you work out if the service you’re using is offering you value for money. Here’s how Netflix mid-level subscription prices will stack up against rival services:

Standard subscriptions will increase from £8.99 per month to £9.99 per month.

Premium subscriptions will increase from £11.99 per month to £13.99 per month

Streaming giant Disney Plus has announced that it will increase its prices for existing subscribers from February 2021. Prices will rise from £5.99 to £7.99, alongside it's launch of it's new streaming brand, Star.

Notes: We’ve compared the monthly cost of Netflix’s Standard subscription plan with the following products: Amazon Prime Video (£7.99 per month if paid for monthly as part of Amazon Prime - otherwise it’s £5.99 per month), Apple TV+ (£4.99 per month or one year free if you buy a qualifying Apple device), Disney Plus (£7.99 if paid for monthly) and Now TV (Kids TV Pass at £3.99 per month).

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic forcing us to spend longer periods at home, our use-age of streaming services changed. According to the broadcasting regulator Ofcom, last year 12 million people signed up to a service they had not used before.

Money.co.uk has taken a look at the average cost per hour of content watched on each of the most popular streaming services using figures from a recent study of lockdown viewing habits.

We took the average amount of time per week spent on watching online streaming services, which according to Ofcom came in at 1 hour and 11 minutes per day.

We then calculated the cost of each of the most popular streaming services based on this average hours watched per day figure to come up with a price per hour of content viewed.

So how does Netflix compare to its rivals using this measure?

Netflix: 31p an hour

Amazon Prime Video: 22p an hour

Now TV: 11p an hour

Disney Plus : 21p an hour

Apple TV Plus: 13p an hour

It’s worth bearing in mind that each service offers something slightly different. For example, if you want to watch any Star Wars movies you’ll have to subscribe to Disney Plus, as they are the only streaming platform that offers this content.

Meanwhile, Now TV offers a range of different streaming packages called TV Passes. While the Kids TV Pass is the cheapest at £3.99 per month (after a seven-day free trial), the Entertainment Pass, which offers hundreds of box sets and thousands of movies, is £9.99 per month.

While Apple TV Plus offers the lowest cost per hour viewed, it has a very limited number of available TV shows and movies. As one of the newest players on the streaming market, Apple TV is looking to increase their original offering over time.

For a strong all-rounder, Netflix could still be a worthwhile pick with a basic package costing only £5.99 per month, although you’ll be limited to watching on one device in standard definition.

In depth - How the services compare

Netflix

Price £9.99 per month (new price)

Catalogue size: Over 4,220 films and more than 1,980 TV shows

Disney Plus

Price: £5.99 per month

Catalogue size: 500 films and more than 7,500 TV episodes

Amazon Prime Video

Price: Prime Video membership is £5.99 per month by itself or free with Amazon Prime annual subscription (£79.99)

Catalogue size: 20,000 titles - films and TV shows

Apple TV +

Price: £4.99 per month or free for a year with a new iPhone, iPad, Mac computer or Apple TV

Catalogue size: 15 films and 52 TV shows

Now TV

Price: From £3.99 per month

Catalogue size: 1,297 films and 2,445 TV shows

