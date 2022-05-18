Weddings on a budget - tips and tricks

Planning a wedding takes time and patience – and even more so if you are looking to find the best wedding deals to save money.

According to the National Wedding Survey by Hitched.co.uk, the average cost of a wedding increased from £9,100 in 2020 to £17,300 in 2021. You don’t have to spend as much as this to make your wedding special.

Whether you are holding a wedding ceremony or a civil partnership, the most important part of the day is to create memories that you can remember and cherish. It is not all about spending money, but about prioritising the parts of the day that you can personalise and make your own.

How much will my wedding cost?

A budget wedding can be just as much fun as an expensive one. You can get married for just a few thousand pounds if you are savvy about where you get married and how you source expensive items like the wedding dress and groom attire.

The key to having a great day on a smaller budget is deciding what elements of the wedding are really important to you, and which expenses you can do without.