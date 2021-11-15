Which brands are the most trusted by the consumers who use them? As a consumer, you want to know that you’re getting the best service and the best deals possible, whether that’s reading reviews online, researching the values of a brand, or comparing current accounts and other products. In the digital age, it is easier than ever to find information about the trustworthiness of companies and the quality of their products and services. There are numerous review sites that give brands aggregated scores from the reviews of real customers who have parted with money from their current accounts. Our personal finance experts have compared the Trustpilot reviews of over 100 companies to reveal the most trusted consumer brands. The brands have also been broken down by categories to reveal the most trusted brands in numerous different consumer goods sectors. Most trusted consumer brands

1: Dior - (4.4/5) French fashion house Dior is one of the most trusted consumer brands with an average score of 4.4 from 14,695 reviews. 77% of Dior’s customers gave them an ‘excellent’ review score. 1: Superdrug - (4.4/5) The joint most trusted consumer brand is Superdrug, this health and beauty retail company also achieved a score of 4.4. From 20,925 reviews, 75% gave an excellent review and a further 7% gave it a ‘great’ review. 3: Argos - (4.3/5) Argos was the third-most trusted brand overall, with a score of 4.3 out of 5, narrowly behind Dior and fellow high street store Superdrug. Over the years the store has steadily shifted focus away from the catalogue based ordering system in its physical stores, towards a strong online presence, with nearly a billion online visitors a year. 4: ASOS - (4.1/5) In fourth is one of the most popular fashion brands in the UK, ASOS, with a score of 4.1 out of 5. Based solely online, ASOS stocks over 850 brands and now owns former high street staples such as Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge. Its high consumer rating shows that customers are clearly buying into the ease and convenience of online fashion. 5: Homebase - (4/5) The home improvement and garden centre chain Homebase takes fifth place, scoring 4 out of 5. The various lockdowns of the last couple of years saw record numbers of people trying their hand at DIY, and they clearly enjoyed their experience, with Homebase having such a high average review score. Least trusted consumer brands

1: Activision Blizzard - (1.1/5) Unfortunately, not all brands enjoy such a solid reputation with their users, with video game company Activision Blizzard holding an average score of just 1.1 out of 5. The company is behind some of the biggest franchises in gaming, including Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Guitar Hero, Tony Hawk’s and more, yet has a very negative reputation amongst the gaming community. 1: Electronic Arts - (1.1/5) Interestingly, another gaming company shared the joint-lowest average review score of 1.1 out of 5. Electronic Arts (also known as EA) also regularly receives a lot of negative press from gamers. EA is the second-biggest gaming company in the world (behind Activision Blizzard) and has particularly received strong backlash over the heavy monetization of its games, as well as over a perceived decline in quality over the years too. 3: Facebook, Virgin Media, Hermes, Comcast & Dish - (1.2/5) Five brands were tied as the third-lowest rated on Trustpilot, and they include some big names. Facebook is one of the biggest companies in the world but clearly has some work to do to regain the trust of users, after controversies over user privacy, interference in politics, fake news and more. Interestingly, three of the other five brands that scored just 1.2 were in telecoms: Virgin Media, Comcast, and Dish. Trusted consumer brands in different sectors

Entertainment - Roblox (3.2/5) While entertainment brands on the whole actually didn’t score all too highly with consumers, the one with the highest score on Trustpilot was Roblox, with 3.2 out of 5. Roblox is an online game platform and creation system that allows users to make their own games and play the creations of others. It has particularly been a hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, earning praise for the variety of games on offer and for promoting creativity in children.

Fashion - Dior (4.4/5) Given that it was the most trusted brand overall, it’s no surprise to see that Dior was also the most trusted fashion brand. Dior is known for its celebrity partnerships, which despite being a high end, luxury brand, help to attract a wider audience to the brand. Food and drink - Kellogg’s (3.1/5) As with entertainment, food and drink are a relatively low scoring sector across the board when it comes to consumer reviews, but the brand that stands out above the rest is Kellogg’s, with a score of 3.1. The fact that the cereal brand has been around for over a century shows just how trusted it is, as does the fact that it has a Royal Warrant from the Queen! Health and beauty brands - Colgate & Dove (3.9/5) Two brands were tied for the top spot in the category of health and beauty, with Colgate & Dove scoring 3.9 out of 5. The two brands have both been around for over 50 years (almost 150 years in the case of Colgate), which speaks to how trusted they are by consumers. Retail brands - Superdrug (4.4/5) Superdrug was the most tested retail brand, with a score of 4.4 out of 5. Superdrug has almost 900 high street stores across the UK and as well as offering health and beauty products offers a pharmacy consultation service in some of its stores.

Technology brands - Google (3.5/5) It’s something most of us use every day, and Google was also the most-trusted tech brand on Trustpilot, with a score of 3.5 out of 5, notably scoring far higher than rival Facebook (1.2). As well as its core search engine, Google is involved in all manner of products such as Gmail, Google Docs, Google Meet, Google Maps and many more.

Methodology Money.co.uk looked at over 100 of the biggest consumer brands in the world, sourced from sites such as Consumer Goods and Forbes. For each, money.co.uk took their average consumer rating according to Trustpilot, correct as of November 4th, 2021.