How to turn business ideas into a profitable company

There’s plenty of reasons to start your own company, from flexible hours and the joys of being your own boss to knowing that all the income you earn comes directly to you rather than lining the pockets of your employer. But running a small business is also hard work not to mention all the admin and paperwork involved. Before you take the plunge, it’s really important to have a great idea and to make sure that it’s profitable. After all, you want to make sure you’ll get a decent income that’s worth all the effort you’ve put in. Here's everything you need to know, including how to do your market research, why a business plan is critical and where you can go to get even more advice. How to tell if there’s a market for my business idea We’ve all had that moment where you’re struck by what seems like a brilliant business idea – that you think could make you millions. But how can you find out if there’s a market for your goods or services? First, write down your business idea in as much detail as you can. Think about what you’d need to get started, how you’d attract paying customers and what is unique about your offering. Make sure everything is as clear as possible and think carefully about what problem your business is solving. Next, start doing some market research. Start off small, by discussing the plan with your friends or family. See whether it’s something they’d pay for and whether they’ve heard of another company that does it. Ask people to be as honest as possible, or they might tell you it’s a great idea just to be polite. Remember, not all businesses are brand new ideas. Many people develop successful careers out of going freelance and transferring skills and knowledge from an employer to their own company. That said, if your business is the same as everyone else’s you need to think about what makes you stand apart. Research your competition to see what they’re offering, how much they charge and what customers have said. Make sure the market isn’t over-saturated and consider what you can offer that your rivals cannot. This could be a brand-new approach, or it could be offering the same thing but cheaper, quicker or to a better standard. How to tell if there’s profit in the idea

One of the biggest mistakes people make when starting a business is underestimating the costs involved. You want to make sure that whatever you do will be profitable eventually, and you don’t want to get into debt following your dreams. Not every business is successful overnight, so there may be a period of time where you only break even. You might even find you make a loss in the early months. Think carefully about your personal finances and how much risk you can afford to take. Be realistic about what the business needs to bring in, to make the venture a viable success for you. You need to consider: Start-up fees

Costs of supplies (for instance, cake ingredients if you’re running a bakery)

Accountancy, legal and insurance fees

How much tax you’ll pay

Salaries for any employees

Pensions contributions These are your costs of running the business. Next you need to think about what you’ll charge for your goods or services and how much you can reasonably sell. For instance, if the raw ingredients for a cake cost £15 and you don’t think people will pay more than £30, you’ll only make £15 per cake. That needs to cover your operational costs (electricity bills, marketing, licenses, cleaning) and what’s left is your profit. Also think about how long each cake will take, if you can only make two a day, you’re unlikely to earn enough to live on. Sanity check your numbers. Look at what competitors are charging and ask family and friends what they think a reasonable price is. If the average cakemaker charges £40 a cake, but you need to charge £50 to make a profit, you’re likely to be priced out the market. You want to keep your fixed costs at a minimum, to maximise your profit. In the early days, you might want to keep things as simple as possible, before splashing out on fancy equipment or advertising fees. You can always scale up later, when you know the business is working out. Consider writing up a full business plan. The Prince’s Trust has free templates available to help you get started. You’ll need one if you’re planning on getting a loan or grant, but even if you don’t need funding, it’s a great way to focus your mind and identify any potential pitfalls.

What loans and grants are available? You might be able to access a start up loan through the government, worth between £500 and £25,000. This is an unsecured personal loan, which means you’ll be on the hook to repay it even if the business fails. Start Up Loans are government-backed and charge a fixed interest rate of 6% per year. You can repay the loan over a period of up to 5 years. There’s no application or early repayment fees. You will need to pass eligibility checks and submit a business plan, cash flow forecast and personal survival budget. You’ll be assigned a dedicated business advisor and you need to complete the application within 90 days. If the application is successful, you’ll also get twelve months of free post-loan support. You can find out more on the start up loans website. You could also consider applying for other loans and grants. The government has a useful list of resources on its website. Make sure you check all the eligibility criteria carefully. If you get a grant, you won’t need to repay the cash, but if you secure a loan, you’ll need to make repayments. Some banks offer small business loans too, so this might be another avenue worth exploring. Make sure that repayments and interest are factored into your business budget.

