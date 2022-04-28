Business tax explained – when you definitely need to start paying

There are many benefits to running your own business. As well as offering more flexibility and independence, there’s the potential to earn more and have greater job satisfaction. But there are also downsides. For a start, the financial risk is higher and you may end up working longer hours to ensure your business succeeds. Then there’s the rather unpleasant matter of tax. Any money you make for yourself, rather than as an employee, will be subject to business tax. And as there are penalties for paying late, it’s vital you’ve set aside enough funds to cover your annual tax bill and know when it’s due. This guide explains all you’ve ever needed to know about business tax.

Choose the best business bank account for your company with features including no set up fees. Compare business bank accounts

What small business tax do I need to pay? The type of tax you pay as a small business will depend on your company’s business structure and whether or not you employ staff. If you’re a sole trader or a partnership, for example, you’ll pay income tax and Employees’ National Insurance contributions. If you’re a limited company, you’ll pay corporation tax. A full breakdown of the taxes you might have to pay can be found below: Corporation tax If you run a limited company, you will need to pay corporation tax on all business profits. You must register for this tax when you set up as a limited company. Corporation tax is currently payable at a flat rate of 19%, no matter how much profit your business makes. Unlike other taxes, you won’t get a bill for a corporation tax. It will be up to you to make sure you calculate how much you owe. Income tax Income tax is paid on any income you receive personally, such as your salary. If you’re a sole trader, for example, you’ll pay income tax on the profit you make from your business. Income tax kicks in once your salary goes above the personal allowance of £12,570 in the 2022/23 tax year, and the amount you pay will depend on your tax band.

Sole trader vs limited company - which is right for you? Here's how to choose the right structure for your business

Business structures explained

VAT Value Added Tax (VAT) is added to most goods and services, usually at the standard rate of 20%. If your business reaches a turnover of more than £85,000 you must be VAT-registered, although you can also voluntarily register for VAT if your business is smaller. If your business is VAT-registered you must charge your customers VAT on top of your prices. However, you can also reclaim VAT for anything you buy for your business, such as laptops or stationery. Business rates If you run your business from anywhere that isn’t a domestic property, you will usually need to pay business rates. The amount you pay will be based on the property’s ‘rateable value’. This is its open market rental value, based on an estimate by the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) on 1 April 2015. Your local council will send you a business rates bill in February or March each year for the following tax year. National Insurance If you’re an employer, you will need to make National Insurance Contributions (NICs) on your employees’ income. You’ll pay 15.05% for employees with annual earnings above £9,880 between 6 April and 5 July 2022, and 15.05% for employees with annual earnings above £12,570 from 6 July 2022. If you’re a sole trader, you’ll usually pay two types of National Insurance: Class 2 if your profits are £6,725 or more a year

Class 4 if your profits are £9,881 or more a year Class 2 contributions are £3.15 a week. Class 4 are 10.25% on profits between £9,881 and £50,270 and 3.25% on profits over £50,270. NICs can be paid through your self-assessment. Capital Gains Tax Self-employed individuals and people in partnerships must pay Capital Gains Tax (CGT) if they make a profit (‘gain’) when selling all or part of a business asset, such as land, machinery, or shares. How much you pay will depend on your individual income tax band. If you’re a basic rate taxpayer, you’ll pay 10%, if you’re a higher or additional rate taxpayer you’ll pay 20%. The rate rises to 18% and 28% respectively if you’re selling a property that’s not your main residence. The gain is calculated by taking the proceeds from the sale and deducting the cost of the purchase. There is also a personal gains tax-free allowance of £12,300 to factor in, similar to the allowance for income tax. Dividend tax If you pay yourself in dividends, the first £2,000 will be tax-free, but dividend tax will be due on anything over that. How much you pay will depend on your income tax band. If you’re a basic rate taxpayer, you’ll pay 8.75%, if you’re a higher rate taxpayer, you’ll pay 33.75% and if you’re an additional rate taxpayer, you’ll pay 39.35%. How do I pay business tax?