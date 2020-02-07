What is a money transfer credit card?

What is a money transfer?

A money transfer lets you move money from your credit card to your bank account.

You can use a money transfer credit card to pay off debt or borrow money for a purchase.

With a 0% deal, you can repay what you owe without paying any interest. Always compare money transfer credit cards before you apply.

You could use a money transfer to:

Pay off an overdraft, personal loan or payday loan

Fund a large purchase, like buying a new car

What are money transfer fees?