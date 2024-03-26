At money.co.uk, our mission is to help you feel empowered to make confident financial decisions. We do this through expert-driven content and data that puts products into context so you have the practical tools to achieve life’s goals.
Our editorial team creates content directly for our customers, so you are always at the centre of every decision. Our aim is to be as accurate and up to date as we can, approachable and unbiased - as we will never write content that’s been swayed by commercial objectives.
Here, we delve deeper into our core values and how they influence our editorial decisions.
We are financial services experts and the editorial team has many years of experience in this sector. We also use a team of freelancers who have worked for a variety of leading consumer finance publications and bring their own independent experience and industry knowledge to money.co.uk.
We are registered with the FCA, the independent watchdog which regulates financial services and protects your interests. As an FCA regulated site, we have a dedicated compliance team to help us deliver our legal and ethical obligations. We continually check and update our content for accuracy before and after publication, and you’ll find our pages include a date indicating when the content has been updated.
If you spot an error in our content, please let us know by emailing editorial@money.co.uk.
Alternatively, if you have a complaint, please refer to our complaints procedure for more information.
See our FCA registration certificate.
Find out how your money is protected by the FCA.
We love writing about finance, but we understand that it’s not a straightforward topic for everyone to understand. Therefore, we always write in plain English and avoid jargon. We also offer real-life scenarios in our content to give context to financial products.
Our editorial content is not influenced by any commercial partnerships and it is always independent and objective. Our product reviews are an editorial decision and our partners do not control the score or content featured.
For example, you can find out how we score our savings products here.
We want to help everyone make better financial decisions, so we take inclusivity seriously, regularly auditing our content to ensure we are communicating in appropriate ways. We are committed to continually improving how we represent our audience on our pages.
Find out more about our corporate diversity policy.
We make our money by getting a small commission when you buy a financial product via one of our links. Our comparisons are free for you to use, and you get the same or a better deal than going direct.
Although our comparisons may be ordered by our commercial agreements, you can reorder them by unticking the affiliated tick box or changing the sort by options above the table. It’s important to note that our editorial decisions are not influenced by these commercial agreements.
You can read more about how we make money. For PR enquiries, please email press@money.co.uk.
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