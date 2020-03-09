<Car Insurance

Car insurance guides

Our guides cover a range of subjects that will help you understand how car insurance works, how to choose your policy excess, when you can claim and what is required of you legally to stay insured.

27 November 2021

What is caravan insurance and what does it cover?

Caravan insurance can protect your caravan in the event of an accident or theft. Read on to find out how it works and how to get the right policy to cover your caravan.

25 August 2021

The USA's greatest roadside attractions

Our car insurance experts reveal the weird and wonderful attractions to stop at during your next roadtrip across the United States of America.

20 August 2021

How couples can save more money on car insurance than singletons

If you're part of a couple you can sometimes save significant amount on your car insurance - this is how being married, in a civil partnership or even just cohabiting with a significant other can result in a cheaper car insurance quote

02 July 2021

How to insure yourself to drive someone else's car

If you want to drive a car you do not own, you will still need cover in place. Here is how to make sure you are insured to drive someone else's car.

22 June 2021

Hot wheels; revealing which cars improve your chances of a swipe right

Our car insurance experts reveal which make and model increase your curb appeal on Tinder.

14 June 2021

Disabled drivers' car insurance rules explained

How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain all

04 June 2021

When does your car need a SORN?

If you have a car you do not drive, you cannot leave it off the road without either insuring it or applying for a SORN. Here is what you need to know about declaring your car off the road.

04 June 2021

What is car insurance?

We all need car insurance to drive, but with so much choice finding the right cover can be tricky. Understanding the basics is vital to finding the best policy.

04 June 2021

What car insurance cover should you get?

You need a car insurance policy to drive on the roads, but you can choose the level of cover you get. Here is how to work out what cover is right for you.

17 May 2021

Cars of the green screen unveiled

Our car insurance experts have reimagined classic cars from the silver screen, bringing the old fuel guzzlers right up to date with a green screen eco makeover.

28 April 2021

Pride of place: car product placement in film and TV

The most advertised cars in film and TV and the most valuable product placement deals

01 March 2021

What insurance do you need for your taxi?

If you are a new taxi driver looking for cover, or a seasoned pro looking for the best policy, here is everything you need to know about taxi insurance.

01 March 2021

The EV University league

From EV charging points, the cost to charge to the number of EV parking spaces available on campus, the EV University league from money.co.uk reveals which institutions provide the most support for green transport.

26 February 2021

How to afford car insurance as a new driver

Passing your driving test is a great reason to celebrate, but before you hit the road you need to be insured to legally drive. As inexperienced drivers are often charged high premiums, it pays to do your research before you buy a policy.

26 February 2021

Should I buy additional legal cover on my car insurance policy?

Your car insurance policy will cover you against most costs, but what if you need to go to court following an accident? Legal cover could help — here is everything you need to know.

21 January 2021

Do you need short term car insurance?

If you only need a car for a few days, taking out a short term insurance policy is an affordable and convenient option — here is how to find the best policy.

21 January 2021

What cover do you need to drive abroad?

Driving overseas can be a great way to travel, but you need to make sure you are covered in case something goes wrong. Here is how to make sure you have the right insurance before you start your trip.

21 January 2021

Do I need car insurance when learning to drive?

Before you start learning to drive you will need to make sure you are covered when you practice on the roads. Here is what you need to know.

21 January 2021

What is skid pan training?

Skidpan training boosts your driving skills and odds of avoiding a crash.

19 November 2020

How to manage your car insurance policy

Once you have car insurance you are financially protected when you drive on the roads, but you must keep it up to date. This guide explains how to renew your policy, upgrade your cover and tell your insurer about changes in your circumstances.

19 November 2020

10 easy ways to cut your car insurance costs

Your car insurance is something you have to pay for, but there are plenty of things you can do to reduce your bill. Here are 10 top tips to cut the cost of your car insurance premiums.

19 November 2020

What to do if your car suffers flood damage

If your car has been damaged by flood water, you will need to contact your insurance company to see if they can cover the cost. Here is how to claim against flood damage.

19 November 2020

How does car insurance excess work?

When you claim on your car insurance, you usually still need to pay some money yourself. This is called your excess. Here is everything you need to know about car insurance excess.

19 November 2020

Which car insurance extras are worth having?

You can pay extra for more features on your car insurance policy to tailor it to your needs, but are all worth the cost? Here is what you need to know to get a personalised level of cover.

19 November 2020

How do you make a car insurance claim?

Your car insurance is there to protect you and your finances. You hope you never have to, but making a claim is a key part of having a policy. This is how to make a claim on your car insurance policy.

19 November 2020

Can black box insurance save you money?

Black box insurance can be a great way to keep your premiums down, especially if you are a new or young driver. Here is everything you need to know about how it works, and how to find the best policy.

19 November 2020

Can you put your child on your car insurance?

If your child has just started driving their insurance premiums will be sky-high. One way to help them pay less is to add them to your policy, but it comes with a number of risks.

19 November 2020

How does a no claims bonus save you money?

Having a no claims bonus is one of the best ways to keep the cost of your car insurance as low as possible. But what is it, and how does it work? Here is how your no claims will save you money.

23 September 2020

What is the best way to pay for a new car?

Buying a new car is exciting but deciding how to pay for your new pride and joy can be tricky. Here is how to find the best way to finance your new vehicle.

01 February 2019

How to save with multi car insurance

If you have more than one car at home, insuring them all on one policy is a great way to get a discount. Here is how you and your family could save with multi car insurance.

01 February 2019

Is it worth getting gap insurance?

Gap insurance can protect the value of your vehicle if you have an accident or it is stolen, but is it worth buying? Here is how to work out if gap insurance is right for you.

15 January 2019

How does gap insurance work?

If you have bought a new car, a gap insurance policy can cover the loss in value if your vehicle is written off. Here is how gap insurance works.

11 March 2021

How driving an electric vehicle can save you money

Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.

07 December 2020

Car insurance experts reveal which country music stars love their trucks the most

Car insurance experts at money.co.uk explore the relationship between country music and trucks over the past 50 years.

09 November 2020

The most heart pumping car films revealed

Using heart monitor technology we analysed some of the world’s most prolific car scenes to a test audience of 100 people, to find the most scientifically exhilarating movie races ever filmed.

12 January 2022

Tesco Provider Page

Find out all about Tesco car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

More Than Provider Page

Find out all about More Than car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

Admiral Provider Page

Find out all about Admiral car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

AA Provider Page

Find out all about AA car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

Sheilas' Wheels Provider Page

Find out all about Sheilas' Wheels car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

GoSkippy Provider Page

Find out all about GoSkippy car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

General Accident Provider Page

Find out all about General Accident car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

Churchill Provider Page

Find out all about Churchill car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

One Call Provider Page

Find out all about One Call car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

Hastings Direct Provider Page

Find out all about Hastings Direct car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

Saga Provider Page

Find out all about Saga car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

Swinton Provider Page

Find out all about Swinton car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

Co-op Provider Page

Find out all about Co-op car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

12 January 2022

Rias Provider Page

Find out all about Rias car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service

06 May 2021

Is it illegal to park on the pavement in the UK?

Discover where you can and can't park in the UK and how to avoid a fine or worse for parking on the pavement or other forbidden areas

02 October 2020

Car remapping – is it worth it and will it work for me?

Discover if it's worth remapping your car's engine to improve its economy and performance or whether the risks of a bad remap outweigh the benefits.

02 October 2020

Claiming for whiplash

Discover the causes of whiplash, how easy it is to make a claim and what efforts are being made to stop fraudulent claims.

02 October 2020

MOT checklist: how to prepare before your test

Discover everything you need to know about UK MOTs - how much it will cost, what is covered in the test, and the checks you can carry out at home to help your vehicle pass

02 October 2020

Factory fitted immobilisers explained

Discover what a factory-fitted immobiliser is and whether your car has one.

02 October 2020

UK car seats law

Make sure your child is safe and that you stay on the right side of the law with our guide to child booster seats in the UK.

02 October 2020

Driving after a stroke

This guide explains what you need to know about driving in the UK after a stroke, a transient ischaemic attack (TIA, or ‘mini-stroke), or a heart attack and whether you have to tell the DVLA and your motor insurance provider.

02 October 2020

Pass Plus course explained

Find out about the Pass Plus driving course and what it means for the cost of your car insurance

02 October 2020

Advanced and intensive driving courses

Find out how advanced driving and intensive driving courses can improve your driving and help reduce the cost of car insurance

02 October 2020

Tips if your car squeaks while driving

If your car is making a squeaking noise while driving, there’s something wrong. Learn more about the usual causes of those squeaks, squeals and screeches and what to do to fix them.

02 October 2020

How your occupation effects your car insurance premium

This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.

02 October 2020

Driving at over 70

A complete guide to getting a new driving licence at 70, including the medical tests. We also explain how to give up your driving licence should you either want or need to.

02 October 2020

A guide to road tax

A complete guide to who pays UK road tax - how to pay it, what documents you'll need and how much it costs for certain vehicles.

02 October 2020

OK Commuter: How much workers could save by ditching the daily commute

With more people than ever working from home, how much money could motorists stand to save by ditching the rat race for good?

07 September 2020

The Kinder Cars Index | Get around while reducing your impact on the planet

Whether you’re looking for a car that’s leather free or has low emissions, these are the top 50 cars that mindful motorists should consider.

20 August 2020

Pole Position: the best drivers in Formula 1 history revealed

From Nino Farino to Lewis Hamilton, car insurance experts crunched the numbers to find the greatest drivers of all time

25 June 2020

How to find the right classic car insurance

The right classic car insurance can significantly cut your annual premiums. Whether your vehicle is a vintage classic or a trusty labour of love you can’t bear to replace, this guide has you covered.

