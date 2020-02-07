How to find the right insurance for your business premises

This comparison includes insurers who can provide commercial buildings and contents cover, along with other types of business insurance.

Use it to get as many online quotes as possible, so you can find the cover you need at the cheapest price.

How much will it cost?

The price of your commercial property insurance will depend on:

The size of your business

The rebuild cost of your business premises

How much contents, equipment and stock you need to insure

How many business locations you need to insure

Get the right cover for your premises

If you own your business premises, you can protect the building against:

Fire, lightning, explosion, and earthquake

Storm or flood

Escape of water

Damage caused by theft or attempted theft

Accidental damage

Riot, strikes, and malicious damage

Impact by aircraft or vehicle

You may need to give your insurer an estimated rebuild cost for your business premises. However, most insurers offer blanket cover, e.g. £2 million.

Do you need to insure the building if you rent?

Your landlord will usually insure the building but you should check your rental agreement, as some landlords make tenants responsible for buildings insurance. You can then look at taking out separate business contents cover.

Protect your business contents

You can cover the cost of replacing your business contents if they are lost, damaged or stolen:

Fixtures and fittings : This can cover kitchen equipment, light fixtures, and interior decoration.

Equipment : This covers things like desks, chairs, computers, shelving, and card machines. It also covers tools and machinery.

Stock : This covers any goods sold or stored at your business premises. It can also cover seasonal increases, like higher stock levels over Christmas.

Goods in transit: This covers stock and equipment while it is taken from one location to another. For example, goods being delivered to a client.

You can also include personal possessions, to cover staff or clients' belongings.

Take an inventory of everything you own in connection with your business, so you can get the right cover for your commercial contents.

What else do you need?

You can add other types of business insurance to your commercial property policy:

Public liability , which covers injury, illness or death to third parties caused by your work

Employers' liability , which covers injury, illness or death to employees

Business interruption, which covers your income if you are unable to trade

