Premierline Business Insurance
Compare commercial property insurance that covers the building your business is in and offers the liability options you need.
This comparison includes insurers who can provide commercial buildings and contents cover, along with other types of business insurance.
Use it to get as many online quotes as possible, so you can find the cover you need at the cheapest price.
The price of your commercial property insurance will depend on:
The size of your business
The rebuild cost of your business premises
How much contents, equipment and stock you need to insure
How many business locations you need to insure
Here is more on finding the right insurance for your business
If you own your business premises, you can protect the building against:
Fire, lightning, explosion, and earthquake
Storm or flood
Escape of water
Damage caused by theft or attempted theft
Accidental damage
Riot, strikes, and malicious damage
Impact by aircraft or vehicle
You may need to give your insurer an estimated rebuild cost for your business premises. However, most insurers offer blanket cover, e.g. £2 million.
Your landlord will usually insure the building but you should check your rental agreement, as some landlords make tenants responsible for buildings insurance. You can then look at taking out separate business contents cover.
You can cover the cost of replacing your business contents if they are lost, damaged or stolen:
Fixtures and fittings: This can cover kitchen equipment, light fixtures, and interior decoration.
Equipment: This covers things like desks, chairs, computers, shelving, and card machines. It also covers tools and machinery.
Stock: This covers any goods sold or stored at your business premises. It can also cover seasonal increases, like higher stock levels over Christmas.
Goods in transit: This covers stock and equipment while it is taken from one location to another. For example, goods being delivered to a client.
You can also include personal possessions, to cover staff or clients' belongings.
Take an inventory of everything you own in connection with your business, so you can get the right cover for your commercial contents.
You can add other types of business insurance to your commercial property policy:
Public liability, which covers injury, illness or death to third parties caused by your work
Employers' liability, which covers injury, illness or death to employees
Business interruption, which covers your income if you are unable to trade
Here is more about what these types of insurance can cover and how to find the right policy.
No, but it could provide you with essential cover for your business premises and its contents.
You need specialist unoccupied insurance if your property is empty for more than 30 days. Speak to an insurance broker to get the right cover.
Yes, if you select the correct level of cover. Take an inventory of your stock, so you can give an accurate estimate to your insurer.
Your landlord is usually responsible for this, but you may need to insure the building if it is a condition of your tenancy agreement.
Yes, standard home insurance will not cover you if you run a business from home. You may also need cover for equipment, tools and stock kept at home.
By comparing business insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value business insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
Last updated: 3 March, 2022