Compare commercial property insurance from leading suppliers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare commercial property insurance

1

Tell us about your business or property

Ensuring that the information is accurate will ensure you're not overpaying and will allow us to provide our best commercial property insurance quotes.

2

Get a quote in under 5 minutes

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

3

Compare and save

Once you've reviewed the choices, simply pick the best commercial property insurance deal for you and apply.

Commercial property insurance

Sort
Premierline Business Insurance
Policies for
Tradesman & contractors, Shops & retailers, Offices, Surgeries & more
Maximum business contents
£20,000,000
Maximum business buildings
£20,000,000
Liability options
Public & employers' liability up to £10,000,000
Premierline Business Insurance
Premierline works with some of the UK’s most trusted insurers. Compare and buy insurance online or alternatively, speak to an advisor over the phone for insurance recommendations based on your individual circumstances and requirements.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available online
Permanent UK Resident
Prefer to Call? Contact us now on 0800 035 9662
Bionic Business Insurance
Policies for
Shops, Restaurants, Pubs and Hotels, Property Owners, Tradesmen and Construction, Offices & more
Maximum business contents
-
Maximum business buildings
-
Liability options
Public & employers' liability up to £10,000,000
Bionic Business Insurance
Bionic works closely with a range of insurers to find cover that meets the unique needs of your business. We’ll help you understand exactly what your policy includes and translate it into simple language. No hidden extras. No jargon. Just quality cover.
Eligibility
Available online
Permanent UK Resident
Quotezone Business Insurance
Policies for
Tradesman, restaurants, cleaners, instructors, consultants, hairdressers & more
Maximum business contents
-
Maximum business buildings
-
Liability options
Public & employers' liability up to £10,000,000
Quotezone Business Insurance
Compare cheap insurance quotes for your business with Quotezone.co.uk's price comparison service. Use the simple short form to see if you can save time and money on your business insurance.
Eligibility
Available online
Permanent UK Resident

Compare another type of business insurance

How to find the right insurance for your business premises

This comparison includes insurers who can provide commercial buildings and contents cover, along with other types of business insurance.

Use it to get as many online quotes as possible, so you can find the cover you need at the cheapest price.

How much will it cost?

The price of your commercial property insurance will depend on:

  • The size of your business

  • The rebuild cost of your business premises

  • How much contents, equipment and stock you need to insure

  • How many business locations you need to insure

Here is more on finding the right insurance for your business

Get the right cover for your premises

If you own your business premises, you can protect the building against:

  • Fire, lightning, explosion, and earthquake

  • Storm or flood

  • Escape of water

  • Damage caused by theft or attempted theft

  • Accidental damage

  • Riot, strikes, and malicious damage

  • Impact by aircraft or vehicle

You may need to give your insurer an estimated rebuild cost for your business premises. However, most insurers offer blanket cover, e.g. £2 million.

Do you need to insure the building if you rent?

Your landlord will usually insure the building but you should check your rental agreement, as some landlords make tenants responsible for buildings insurance. You can then look at taking out separate business contents cover.

Protect your business contents

You can cover the cost of replacing your business contents if they are lost, damaged or stolen:

  • Fixtures and fittings: This can cover kitchen equipment, light fixtures, and interior decoration.

  • Equipment: This covers things like desks, chairs, computers, shelving, and card machines. It also covers tools and machinery.

  • Stock: This covers any goods sold or stored at your business premises. It can also cover seasonal increases, like higher stock levels over Christmas.

  • Goods in transit: This covers stock and equipment while it is taken from one location to another. For example, goods being delivered to a client.

You can also include personal possessions, to cover staff or clients' belongings.

Take an inventory of everything you own in connection with your business, so you can get the right cover for your commercial contents.

What else do you need?

You can add other types of business insurance to your commercial property policy:

  • Public liability, which covers injury, illness or death to third parties caused by your work

  • Employers' liability, which covers injury, illness or death to employees

  • Business interruption, which covers your income if you are unable to trade

Here is more about what these types of insurance can cover and how to find the right policy.

Commercial property insurance FAQs

