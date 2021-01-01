Finding cheap van insurance if you are under 25 can be difficult, because insurers tend to charge you more on average than older drivers.

Most insurance companies will point to the fact that, statistically speaking, younger drivers are more likely to have an accident and therefore make a claim.

Even if it seems expensive, van insurance is a legal requirement. So if you drive a van, you need to be insured.

However, there are ways you can keep the cost down and still get the best policy for you.

You could look for smaller van or one with lower mileage. You could also save by taking out a policy that involves monitoring your driver, also known as

If you are not the main driver of the van, you could save money by being a named driver on the main driver's policy. You should only do this if you are not the main driver of the vehicle, otherwise you may void your cover.

Can young drivers get van insurance?

Yes, but not all insurers cover you if you are under a certain age. For example, some van insurance companies only offer policies to drivers over 21 or 25 years old.

This comparison shows the minimum age each insurer can cover. You can use it to find polices that can protect drivers your age.

Your age is not the only thing insurance companies will look at, though. They will also take into account personal circumstances such as your profession, your driving history and whether you have any criminal convictions.

How to get cheaper cover

Try these tips that could help you pay less for young driver van insurance:

Pay for your insurance upfront , rather than monthly, because most insurers charge you interest for paying in instalments.

Add extra security , because some insurers charge less if you have things like immobilisers and alarms installed in your van.

Choose a higher excess , because most insurers reduce the cost if you are willing to pay more towards the cost of a claim.

Buy a van with a lower value and mileage. If you van is old, insurers will see it as more likely to break down and therefore you as more likely to make a claim.

Carry items of a lower value. Insurers will charge you more for your policy if you regularly carry valuable goods.

Shop around and compare as many quotes as possible to find the right policy at the cheapest price.

The van you drive affects how much your insurance costs, so to keep your premiums as low as possible think about driving a small van with a less powerful engine.

What level of cover do I need?

Most motor insurance comes in one of three forms:

Comprehensive cover: This is the highest level of cover available and protects you, your vehicle and other motorists. You will be covered for damage to your vehicle (including fire and theft), damage you accidentally cause to other vehicles and most medical expenses.

Third party only: This is the legal minimum insurance required to drive in the UK. It covers damage to another person, their vehicle or their property. It does not cover any damage to your van.

Third party, fire and theft: This type of policy offers the same level of cover as third party, with the addition of any damage caused to your van by fire, theft or attempted theft.

If you use your van for commercial purposes, such as courier work, you may also need courier cover or a

Young driver van insurance FAQs

Q Can I get van insurance as a young driver? A Yes, you can find young driver van insurance policies in this comparison. Q Why is young drivers' van insurance more expensive? A Young drivers are considered more likely to be involved in accidents and make insurance claims, so van insurers charge them more. Q Do I legally need van insurance? A Yes, unless you have declared your van off the road. Q Is van insurance different to car insurance? A Yes, both types of policy cover the same things, but van insurance can protect vehicles used commercially and cover their contents, e.g. tools. Q How do I make a van insurance claim? A You need to call your insurer on their claims line, which is on your policy documents. The process should be the same as making a car insurance claim. Q Does it cost to make a claim? A Yes, you usually have to pay an excess if you make a claim on your van insurance policy.

About our van insurance comparison