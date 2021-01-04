Last updated: 4 January, 2021

If you need to drive a van for a few days or weeks, short-term van insurance can give you the cover you need. It’s illegal to drive a van without insurance, even if it’s just for one short journey.

To find the best temp van insurance policy:

Decide how long you need temporary van insurance cover for

Work out what level of short-term van insurance cover you need

Shop around to get a cheap temporary van insurance deal.

How long do you need short-term van insurance for?

Most temporary van insurance companies offer cover for between one and 28 days. Normally, you’d take out van insurance for a year, which makes standard van insurance unsuitable if you only need it for a short time.

The longer the short-term van insurance policy, the more it costs, so think carefully about how long you need a van for. Don’t get it for longer than you need.

If you only need temp van insurance for 24 hours, you can compare one day temporary van insurance cover.

What level of temp van insurance do you want?

You can choose from two levels of short-term van insurance cover:

Fully comprehensive. This is the highest level of cover. It covers damage to your van which you cause while using it, and vandalism. It also includes cover for damage to third parties, as well as fire and theft.

Third party, fire and theft. This is often the minimum cover you can get when it comes to temp van insurance. It covers the van if it’s damaged or destroyed by fire, or if it’s stolen.

Most temporary van insurance providers don’t offer third party only cover.

Fully comprehensive temporary van insurance gives you the best protection, but third party, fire and theft is likely to cost less. Just remember, though, that third party, fire and theft doesn’t cover damage to the van in an accident. So you’d have to find the money to pay for that yourself.

You’ll usually get a small amount of cover for the contents of your van too.

Will I be able to find cheap temporary van insurance?

The price of your temporary van insurance policy costs depends on several factors. These include:

What van you are insuring

Your age and driving experience

How long you want temporary van insurance cover for.

If you want a short-term van insurance policy for more than 28 days, you might find that it’s cheaper to buy annual van insurance and then cancel it. But be aware that you’ll be charged a fee of up to £70 for cancelling the policy. So you should factor that in to your calculations.

You could offer to pay a higher voluntary excess, which may reduce your premium slightly. You just need to make sure you could afford the excess if you needed to claim.

You can also agree to keep your mileage low, in return for a slightly cheaper policy. The less time you spend on the road, the less likely you are to have an accident.

When you choose temporary van insurance, it’s most important to get the right kind of cover. This is more important than finding cheap temporary van insurance. First, work out what you need. Once you know this, the best way to find cheap temporary van insurance cover to compare quotes based around the cover you want. This way, you’ll find the right policy at the lowest price. Use our comparison to find short-term van insurance quotes.

Why might you need temporary van insurance?

There are all kinds of reasons why you might need temporary van insurance. These could include:

If you temporarily need a van for work, such as to get to an event or transport something

If you’re moving house but you don’t want to use a removal company

If you’re hiring a van for a day trip or mini break

If you need to transport a large item, such as if you’ve bought or sold a piece of furniture

If you’ve bought a new van but you haven’t bought your annual insurance yet.

What are the pros and cons of short-term van insurance?

Short-term van insurance comes with lots of pros and cons.

The pros are:

You only pay for the number of days you need insurance for

It’s quick to arrange

You’ll get peace of mind that you’re legally safe to drive, and that you’re protected.

The cons are:

It can be more expensive than being added as a second driver on someone else’s policy (but it’s quicker to arrange)

It’s more expensive per day than annual van insurance.

Can you get any extras with temp van insurance?

You can’t get loads of additional cover options with temp van insurance. But there are sometimes a few, such as:

Breakdown cover

Courtesy van

Cover for driving abroad

Personal accident cover.

What information do I need to supply to get temporary van insurance?

You’ll need to share information including: