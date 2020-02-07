How does van insurance work?

What is van insurance?

Van insurance is a type of insurance policy that protects you financially if your van is stolen, vandalised or damaged. It can also cover the cost if you injure another person or damage their property.

You need van insurance if you:

Use a van privately for commuting or social driving

Use a van as a sole trader

Use a van as part of a business

You can get a private van insurance policy if you only use your van for personal use, or a commercial policy if you use it for work.

Should you get private, business or commercial van insurance?

If you use your van for business and personal use you may be unsure which type of cover is right for you.

Most insurers only offer private van insurance if you use your van exclusively for social and domestic driving.

If you use your van professionally, for example as a builder, you will need business van insurance. You will also need this cover if you use your van for commuting to and from work, so check carefully before you buy.

Business van insurance

Standard business insurance comes in four categories:

Business van insurance class 1: provides cover for driving between a number of different places of work or to visit clients and customers. You won’t be covered for door-to-door sales. This is typically the cheapest class of cover. Business van insurance class 2: provides the same cover as above but also allows you to add a named driver – most policies specify this must be a colleague. Again, door-to-door sales are not usually covered. Business van insurance class 3: provides cover for long-distance driving, which makes it the most suitable option if you make door-to-door sales. However, you will only be covered to deliver samples, so if you are delivering commercial merchandise, you will need commercial van insurance. Commercial van insurance – you must tell your insurer the type of goods you will be carrying and for what type of business. You will only be insured for carrying the goods you have named for the purpose you have stated – you cannot do a second job, or help out a mate, transporting items, or for a purpose, you have not declared to your insurer.

Commercial van insurance

If you’re taking out commercial van insurance, you’ll need to choose from one of the following classifications:

Carriage of own goods: covers you if you use your van to carry business goods, for example, if you’re a builder or plumber

Carriage of goods for hire and reward (courier cover): covers you to transport other people’s goods for payment, for example, if you are a delivery driver

Haulage: covers you if you make long distance deliveries, often to one destination per job

What types of van can you insure?

Van insurers cover most types of van, including:

Light vans

Box Luton vans

Pick-ups

Double or single cab vans

Tippers

Most insurers cover vans up to 3.5 tonnes, however some will cover up to 7.5 tonne vehicles (if you have the correct driving licence).

Compare van insurance on our comparison tables, and pick an insurer that covers your type of van.

Do you need van insurance?

Yes, you cannot legally drive your van on the road without insurance. You could face court prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 if you drive your van without valid insurance.

If you own a van that you do not drive, you must insure it, or declare it off the road with a Statutory off Road Notification (SORN).

If you are unsure if your vehicle needs to be insured as a car or a van, check your V5C vehicle log book.

If the vehicle category is:

M1 you need car insurance

N1 or N2 you will need van insurance

What levels of cover can you get?

Like car insurance, there are three levels of van insurance you can choose from:

Fully comprehensive : this covers you, your van, your passengers and property, as well as any third parties involved in an accident. It also protects your van against vandalism and theft

Third party, fire and theft (TPF&T) : this covers the cost of any damage to third party property you cause, but also provides protection for your van against theft and damage caused by fire. It will not pay out for any other damage to your vehicle

Third party only (TPO): this covers your liability for injury to others including any damage to third party property only. This level of cover is the minimum legal requirement for motorists in the UK

What does each level cover?