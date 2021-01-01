When you start looking for a van insurance quote, make sure you know exactly what policy you need so you can find the right cover at the cheapest price.

Choose your level of cover

There are three levels of van insurance you can choose from:

Third party only : This covers injury to other people, and damage to their property

Third party, fire and theft : This also covers your van if it is damaged by fire, or if it is stolen

Fully comprehensive: This covers you, your van and anyone else involved in an accident, and also covers vandalism

Think about how you use your van

When you get a quote you need to confirm whether you use your van:

Privately for commuting or social driving

As a sole trader

As part of a business

You can complete our van insurance form to get quotes if you use your van for business or personal use. Alternatively, you can compare commercial van insurance policies here.

Consider policy extras

You can add extra cover to your van insurance policy for added protection. Most insurers offer:

Breakdown cover , which gives you assistance if your van breaks down

Legal cover , which could your cover legal costs if you have an accident

Protected no claims discount , which means you will not lose your no claims discount if you claim

Foreign use cover, which gives you the same protection you have in the UK if you drive your van abroad

Bear in mind that it will cost extra to add any of these benefits to your van insurance policy.

How to save on your van insurance

Try these tips to find cheap van insurance:

Pay up front in full , because insurers charge interest when you pay monthly

Choose a higher excess , but it will cost more if you claim

Cut any extras that you don't need

However, comparing quotes is the best way to find the cheapest van insurance so complete our form to find the right policy for you.

Van insurance FAQs

Q Do I legally need van insurance? A Yes, unless you have declared your van off the road. Q Is van insurance different to car insurance? A Both types of policy cover the same things, however van insurance can protect vehicles used commercially and cover their contents, e.g. tools. Q Can I get van insurance as a young driver? A Yes, you can find cover by comparing young driver van insurance policies. Q How do I make a van insurance claim? A You need to call your insurer on their claims line, which is on your policy documents. The process should be the same as making a car insurance claim. Q Does it cost to make a claim? A Yes, you usually have to pay an excess if you make a claim on your van insurance policy. Q Can I cancel the policy if I change my mind? A Yes, you have a 14 day cooling off period which means you can cancel and get your premium refunded. However, you may be charged an admin fee.

About our van insurance comparison