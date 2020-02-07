Our guides can help you decide what to do with your endowment policy, whether to stick with it until it matures or cash it in early, and explain what you can expect from each one.
You could get a cash lump sum now by selling your endowment policy. Here is how selling to a third party could make you more money than selling it back to your provider.Read more on how to sell your endowment
Selling your endowment policy gets you a lump sum now. You could get more than if you cancel the policy, but less than if you wait until it matures. Here is how to decide what to do.Read more about selling your endowment
Here is everything you need to know about selling endowments, including how they work and how they may be taxed.Find out more about endowments
An overview of the possible tax issues associated with endowment policies.Find out more about endowment tax issues