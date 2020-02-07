BBQs are a fantastic way to enjoy the best weather that the British summer has to offer. They can also be an effective heatwave hack as they get you out of a stuffy kitchen and reduce your household energy bills . But where are the best places to shop online for a BBQ?

The best online stores for BBQ equipment this summer

By comparing year on year search volume data, on the most searched for BBQs and BBQ accessories alongside their unit price from the retailer websites, the research reveals the average cost of each BBQ range.

With this in mind, our personal finance experts have uncovered the most in-demand, online BBQ ranges on offer for this summer, and who is offering the best value.

With summer on the horizon, and temperatures starting to rise across the UK, it is almost that time of year again; BBQ season.

1. B&M

If you are looking to save yourself some serious cash on your BBQ equipment this summer, then you need to head over to the B&M BBQ section.

With an average price of just £81, this is the perfect opportunity for picking up a BBQ on a budget, ready for the summer.

And clearly, some people have already got the memo.

Almost 418,000 searches took place between March and May 2022 for B&M BBQs. This represents an increase of 88% from the previous year and is the only retailer in our study to see an increase in search volumes over the last twelve months.

It would certainly be a missteak to pass up on such a bargain.

2. Asda

Despite seeing an 89% decrease in search volumes since last year, Asda still remains high on our list, in second place.

Nearly 843,000 searches took place between March and May 2022 for Asda BBQs, making it the fourth most popular in our study.

However, in terms of value, you definitely get the Asda price feeling, with the average cost of a BBQ at £125 - the perfect solution for an affordable BBQ this summer.

3. Argos

With almost 5.5 million searches since the spring, Argos is the most popular place online to search for BBQs. Despite this, this figure is down by almost 50% from the previous year.

In terms of cost, Argos takes third place on the podium, with the average price of a BBQ coming in at £164.99.

So if you are wanting to have a BBQ on a budget this summer, it really is that easy; find it, get it, Argos it.

4. Aldi

Despite being crowned the UK’s cheapest supermarket for 2021, Aldi comes in a solid fourth position, in terms of BBQ cost.

On average, a BBQ will set you back around £285 - certainly not the cheapest, but still excellent value for money.

Aldi has subsequently seen a 72% drop in online searches for BBQs over the last 12 months. Yet, it still remains the UK’s sixth most popular retailer in our study.

5. B&Q

B&Q remains a firm favourite with the British public for BBQs and accessories.

Since last year, it has jumped from third to second in the online search rankings for BBQs, with an impressive 1.7 million searches taking place this season alone.

We are now into the £300 range for BBQs, meaning you can grab yourself an elaborate gas BBQ, and still have plenty left over for food, drinks and BBQ accessories.

6. Wickes

Wickes is not necessarily the first place that comes to mind for purchasing a BBQ. And that's definitely reflected in the search volume. With only 20,000 searches this season for Wickes BBQs, this is the lowest in our study.

However, if you are after a top of the range BBQ at a reasonable price, then this is the place to shop.

On average, a BBQ will set you back around £320, making it slightly more expensive than its DIY rivals B&Q, but with an equally extensive range of BBQs and BBQ equipment to match.

7. Homebase

Similar to Wickes, Homebase is not an obvious choice for BBQs and BBQ accessories.

It is the second lowest in our study for search results, with just over 76,000, which is a 45% drop on last year.

Much like its competitors, Homebase will offer you a substantial selection of BBQs to pick from. With some elaborate makes and models, this does bump the average price up slightly towards £340.

But with plenty of cheaper options available, it should definitely not be dismissed.

8. Range

Rising up through the most popular search results is The Range.

Despite numbers being down 35% since last year, it has springboarded from fifth to third, with over 1.2 million searches between March and May this year.

However, in terms of average price, a BBQ from The Range will set you back almost £400; the third most expensive in our study.

That said, you can pick up some impressive gas BBQs with side burners for a lot less, and still have some pennies left over - be prepared for a grilling if you overlook this as a viable purchase option.

9. Ikea

According to Ikea’s slogan, they will make your home special, and this certainly extends to your garden and outdoor BBQ area.

With an average BBQ price of over £650, don’t be fooled into thinking this is only for the ostentatious barbecuer.

Prices do start from as little as £50 for a portable charcoal BBQ, all the way up to £1,300 for an entire outdoor kitchen BBQ area.

These are a great opportunity to entertain friends and family and fully enjoy the summertime together.

You certainly can’t buy happiness, but you can buy a BBQ, and that is pretty much the same thing.

10. John Lewis

Completing our top 10 best online stores for BBQs and accessories is John Lewis.

With a reputation for high-end products and high-quality brands, it is probably little surprise that John Lewis ranks bottom of our study for price.

On average, a BBQ will set you back about £1,000. Although there are plenty available that fall well below this value, there are equally as many lavish products on offer that push into the thousands.