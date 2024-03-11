A British ISA - individual savings account - is a new way to invest in UK companies without paying tax on the interest or returns. The new ISA was announced during the Spring Budget by chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. He revealed plans to reform the ISA system and encourage more people to invest in UK assets.

It includes a £5,000 ISA allowance and this will be on top of the existing ISA allowance of £20,000. The chancellor commented that this ISA would give British savers the opportunity to benefit from the growth of UK businesses, and support them so they can continue to expand.

Further details about this ISA will be shared in the coming months, and this page will be updated as soon as we find out more information.