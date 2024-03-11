A cash ISA allows you to save money without paying any tax on the interest earned. Similar to a savings account, there are also many different types of cash ISAs, from fixed-rate to easy access.
A British ISA - individual savings account - is a new way to invest in UK companies without paying tax on the interest or returns. The new ISA was announced during the Spring Budget by chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. He revealed plans to reform the ISA system and encourage more people to invest in UK assets.
It includes a £5,000 ISA allowance and this will be on top of the existing ISA allowance of £20,000. The chancellor commented that this ISA would give British savers the opportunity to benefit from the growth of UK businesses, and support them so they can continue to expand.
Further details about this ISA will be shared in the coming months, and this page will be updated as soon as we find out more information.
The exact details about who can open a British ISA haven’t been confirmed yet, but as it involves investing it should follow similar rules to a stocks and shares ISA.
This means if you are aged 18 or over and a UK resident, you could be eligible for a British ISA.
A stocks and shares ISA is a tax-efficient way to invest. This is different to a cash ISA as it doesn’t hold savings in cash, instead it allows you to invest in a range of assets, including stocks and bonds. It’s important to remember that with investing, your capital is at risk and you might get back less than you put in.
An innovative finance ISA enables you to earn tax-free interest on peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms instead of cash or stocks. Peer-to-peer lending is when investors are paired with individuals or businesses, but there are risks involved as returns are never guaranteed. Plus, the money is not protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if the platforms go bust.
A lifetime ISA is a type of savings account that helps people to save for their first home or retirement. The lifetime ISA limit is £4,000 and is part of the £20,000 ISA allowance. If a saver puts the maximum amount into a lifetime ISA each year, the government adds a 25% bonus which could be up to £1,000 every year. However, there are certain rules with this ISA, so read all the terms and conditions before saving.
The British ISA is still undergoing a consultation process, which should run until June, so the exact details of how it’ll work are very much to be confirmed. That being said, it doesn’t look like it will be too different from the current stocks and shares ISA.
Currently, you can invest in UK companies using a stocks and shares ISA so this isn’t where you’ll find any differences. The main headline is that you’ll be given an extra £5,000 tax-free ISA allowance with the British ISA. So, for those that have already maxed out the £20,000 allowance, it opens up some more investment opportunities.
