Our best notice savings accounts

When comparing the best notice accounts, there are three questions you should consider.

How long can you wait to withdraw your money?

How much do you want to save?

What is the highest interest rate you can get?

The notice period varies significantly depending on the account and provider. Typically, you can find notice periods ranging from 30 days to 180 days. You can refine our comparison by selecting the notice period that works for you. Generally, the longer the notice period, the higher the interest rate.