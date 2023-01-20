Our best notice savings accounts

A notice savings account allows you to withdraw money – provided you give an agreed amount of notice. This makes it more flexible than a fixed-term savings account, but with an interest rate that can be higher than you’ll get with an instant access account.
Currently, most interest rates on notice savings accounts remain competitive with many providers offering rates above or in line with the base rate.
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When comparing the best notice accounts, there are three questions you should consider.
How long can you wait to withdraw your money?
How much do you want to save?
What is the highest interest rate you can get?
The notice period varies significantly depending on the account and provider. Typically, you can find notice periods ranging from 30 days to 180 days. You can refine our comparison by selecting the notice period that works for you. Generally, the longer the notice period, the higher the interest rate.
Occasionally, you may find a notice account offering a higher interest rate if you pay in more than a certain amount. If you want easier access to your money, read more about instant access savings accounts.
“Notice savings accounts are ideal if you are an impulsive spender because you have a period of time to think about the purchase before accessing the money. Plus, interest rates are still competitive with many providers offering above 4%”
Consider these features when you compare notice savings accounts.
The interest rate you are offered is always the first thing to consider as it determines the return you get on your money. Typically, you'll get a higher interest rate the longer you’re prepared to wait to access your money, but that's not always the case.
The notice period on the vast majority of accounts ranges from seven days to up to 180 days. When choosing a notice savings account, it's useful to know when you'll need to withdraw, so you can take advantage of higher interest rates by seeking out the best 30, 60, or 90-day notice accounts.
It's always important to know what fees you may be charged if you need to withdraw your money early. Or if there is a maximum number of withdrawals before you are penalised by a loss in interest or a reduction in the interest rate.
Our editors pick these deals by weighing several factors such as the interest rate, term, withdrawal conditions, minimum opening balance and others for each product.
Withdrawals and closure permitted subject to 14 days' notice.
“RCI Bank's notice account offers savings in support of a good cause, as all deposits will be used to fund pure electric vehicles and charging. With 14 days notice, this account also offers gives a slightly better rate than you'd get with an instant access. So if you know you won't need to withdraw money right away, and you're keen on ethical investing, this is a good option.”
If you decide to withdraw without giving notice, most accounts penalise you by deducting the amount of interest you would have earned over the notice period from your savings balance.
For example, even the best 60-day notice account will usually deduct 60 days' worth of interest from your account if you withdraw without giving notice.
However, most notice accounts will not let you withdraw money unless you give the required notice ahead of taking your money.
You must give notice for each withdrawal you plan to make. You can do this by telling your savings provider online, over the phone, or in writing.
To make a withdrawal, you’ll need to tell them:
Which account you want to withdraw money from
How much you want to withdraw
The money is released to you after the notice period has ended.
Some accounts also only allow you to withdraw the total amount of savings held in the account, even after giving notice.
It’s important to look at the whole picture when considering a notice savings account, and there are a few things to bear in mind.
There could be a limit to how many withdrawals you can make within a year and charges if you exceed that limit.
Some notice accounts don’t offer you an online option to manage your account; instead, you might have to visit a branch to give notice of a withdrawal. Therefore, it’s crucial to establish the account’s access requirements.
Also, keep an eye on bonus rates. Many savings accounts offer a bonus period to entice new customers. But, when that period ends, the rates fall, so be prepared to switch accounts if you would like the best rate.
Currently, our best interest rate for a notice savings account is 4.25%.
Not always - some accounts let you withdraw money at any time but will penalise you by keeping the interest you would have earned over the notice period.
No, but only the amount you gave notice for will be released to you.
No, but some providers have forms you can complete and sign to authorise notice to be given on your account. This form can be handed in by anyone.
If you have a sole-signature-required account, then one of you can give notice; if it is a joint-signature-required account, you will both need to sign.
Contact your savings provider and let them know as soon as you have changed your mind. Some providers will allow you to do this, but others will hold you to the notice period.
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