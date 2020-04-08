People open a savings account for all kinds of reasons, from wanting to squirrel money away for a holiday or a new car to ploughing cash in one to raise a deposit for a house.

The reasons why people save are by-the-by, what matters is that it’s a secure place to put money, often somewhere you can’t easily get at it to spend on a whim.

How savings accounts work

A savings account provides a safe place for you to put your money so it grows in value, thanks to the interest it earns you. Interest is paid because your bank or building society effectively ‘hires’ your cash until you need it back.

This is important for the account providers because they use the money to let them give other people loans or invest in other profitable ventures. Some of the money is held back to let people make withdrawals as they need the cash.

There are strict rules about how much banks and building societies are allowed to lend out and how much they must hold back for people to be able to withdraw, and even in the worst cases there is a government guarantee that at least £85,000 of your savings will be returned to you if your bank is regulated - no matter what happens.

To attract people to save with them the banks provide a range of savings accounts with different levels of interest rate. In the current climate, the rates are relatively low, but providing you deposit enough money over time, the pennies and pounds will build up.