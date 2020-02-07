Relocation Report

Where are the best cities to relocate to around the world? In a world where international travel is opening back up and remote working now tried and tested, there is now ample opportunity for people to relocate abroad and with that, start thinking about housing and comparing mortgages. However, it is not just housing to consider when relocating across the globe. In fact there are many other social and economic factors that have to be taken into consideration when deciding the best city to relocate to, these factors are: Average annual temperature (degrees celsius)

Average annual precipitation (millimetres)

Average property price (cost per metre squared)

Average monthly salary

Average monthly living costs (excluding rent)

Number of restaurants

Number of green spaces

Average internet speed (MBps)

Average life expectancy (years) As well as the overall best cities to relocate to, the analysis reveals the most expensive and cheapest areas to move to. Additionally, the relocation cities with the best weather, and the best coastal relocation destinations.

Top three places to relocate

1: Austin, USA: Relocation Score of 6.02/10 The best city in the world to relocate to is Austin, the second-largest city in the USA's second-largest state, Texas. Austin has the third-best internet speed of any city in the rankings, at 87.5 Mbps. Additionally, the city scores high in terms of average temperature (20.4°C), and average monthly salaries at £3,984.

2: Tokyo, Japan: Relocation Score of 5.98/10 The second-highest scoring city is Tokyo, Japan. It is the largest city in the world with a population of over 37 million people, suggesting its mass appeal. Tokyo scores well for its number of restaurants and green spaces and on top of this, it has the best average life expectancy, with residents living to 84. 3: Charleston, USA: Relocation Score of 5.68/10 Charleston has been a city of conflict throughout the generations, as it proved a crucial battleground in both the American War for Independence and the American Civil War. Despite its tumultuous past, Charleston is now the third best city to relocate to in the world. One factor it exceeded in is internet speed, the average is 106.5 Mbps, meaning that it is by far the fastest of any city on the list, additionally Charleston has a high ranking average monthly salary of £3,147.

Top three most expensive places to relocate

1: Basel, Switzerland: Annual living costs of £53,748 Basel is the most expensive city to relocate to as the annual cost of living is £53,748, which is over £25,000 more a year than the average annual living cost from our study of £28,716. 2: Zurich, Switzerland: Annual living costs of £53,458 Zurich is the second-most populous Swiss city and is also the second most expensive city to relocate to. Zurich is only around £290 a year cheaper than Basel on average. 3: Lausanne, Switzerland: Annual living costs of £51,648 Lausanne makes it a hattrick for Switzerland by ranking in third for the most expensive living costs at £51,648. Top three most affordable places to relocate

1: Istanbul, Turkey: Annual living costs of £12,753 The most affordable relocation destination is Istanbul where average annual living costs are only £12,753. This is £40,995 less a year than Basel, and £15,963 less than the average. 2: Buenos Aires, Argentina: Annual living costs of £13,802 Argentine capital Buenos Aires is the second most affordable location to relocate with average annual costs of £13,802, which is over £1,000 more expensive than Istanbul. 3: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Annual living costs of £15,240 £1,438 a year separates Kuala Lumpur and Buenos Aires in terms of average annual living costs. This means that the Malaysian capital ranked third for affordability to relocate to with total annual living costs of £15,240.

Top three relocation destinations with the best weather

1: Dubai, UAE: Weather score of 10/10 Dubai is the best relocation destination if you are looking for sunnier climes, as it scored a perfect 10. The average temperature in Dubai is 28.2 degrees celsius, and there is only 68mm of rainfall a year. 2: Abu Dhabi, UAE: Weather score of 9.9/10 The capital of the UAE scores slightly lower than its neighbour with Abu Dhabi achieving 9.9/10. Temperatures are slightly lower at 27.9 degrees, but there is less rain on average with only 42mm falling. 2: Manama, Bahrain: Weather score of 9.9/10 The joint second-best relocation city in terms of weather is another Middle Eastern capital. The Bahraini city of Manama has the same average temperature as Abu Dhabi.

Top three coastal relocation destinations

1: Doha, Qatar: Coastal relocation score of 7.53/10 The Qatari city of Doha is the top relocation destination located on the coastline, scoring a 7.53/10. Water temperatures in Doha are 24.83 degrees on average and the city has high annual salaries of £41,033 2: Abu Dhabi, UAE: Coastal relocation score of 7.43/10 Abu Dhabi is the second top-scoring location for weather, and is also second for the best coastal relocation destinations. Although air conditions are warmer in Doha, sea temperatures are higher in Abu Dhabi. 3: Dubai, UAE: Coastal relocation score of 7.42/10 The third best coastal relocation city is Dubai where air and water temperatures are the highest at 28.2 and 26.62 degrees retrospectively. However, wages are lower at £31,733.