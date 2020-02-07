New build index

Before you compare mortgages it is important to do your research, explore the area and have an idea of median house prices. This knowledge can help you to make an educated decision, to ensure you find a home that is right for you.

Luckily, the latest research from the experts at money.co.uk looks to uncover where in Great Britain is the best place to purchase a new build property. From the number of new build dwellings and their median value, to the wellbeing of residents in the area, this research shares valuable insights.

The areas with the most new build properties

The average new build price here is currently at £443,483 and there were 640 new build property completions from April 2020 to April 2021.

Next on the list is West Oxfordshire, in third position. This district is home to the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and is made up of historic villages and towns.

The average personal well-being score is also greater than that of front-runner West Devon, at 7.929.

The data shows that this wonderful part of the country has much to offer with 383.91 new builds per 100,000 residents.

Taking second place is Eden, in Cumbria. This valley location is home to the River Eden, which runs through the district and is surrounded by beautiful countryside, offering residents picture-perfect views.

When looking at wellbeing, the location ranks highly at 7.784 for factors such as low anxiety and general happiness.

This area was one of only a few we found offering new build homes at a lower price than second-hand properties. The average price for a new build home in this area is £276,810 compared to £289,742 for an older property.

When considering the best location to purchase a new build home, you may want to consider West Devon, which came in first position based on our research. This area is home to quaint, picturesque towns and villages such as Chagford, Princetown and Tavistock, to name a few.

1. Manchester - 3,130 new build property completions

When looking at the number of new properties built between 2020 and 2021, it’s no surprise that a major city takes the top spot. Manchester saw 3,130 private new build homes completed over this period.

The homes cost an average of £281,869, with existing homes in the area averaging £214,612. Although older homes typically have a lower cost, it’s important to bear in mind that they may require more work than brand-new properties.

As well as being home to Manchester United and Manchester City football clubs, the area is a bustling city with plenty to see and do.

2. Tower Hamlets - 2,680 new build property completions

This London borough takes second place, with a total of 2,680 private new build properties completed between 2020 and 2021. This area offered some of the most expensive new build homes at £535,794.96 on average.

If you are lucky enough to live here then you should never be stuck for things to do, given the easy access to the majority of Greater London and the big smoke itself.

3. Leeds - 2,590 new build property completions

In the north of England, Leeds takes the third position with a total of 2,590 private new build completions from 2020 to 2021. New build homes in Leeds are valued at an average of £333,960, which is £112,502 higher than other properties in the area.

Living in Leeds offers variety, with the city on your doorstep and countryside in the surrounding areas, there’s something for everyone.

The areas with the largest difference between new build property and existing property prices