Every country’s favourite architect

Cities can be shaped by many things, food culture, the music scene, plentiful shopping options, and even the nightlife, but nothing shapes a city quite like its architecture.
But despite having a hand in designing our homes, workplaces and tourist attractions, the architects behind these buildings are often unnamed and underappreciated.
However, every now and then someone designs something so eye-catching that people are forced to take notice - but who are the world’s most loved architects?
We analysed Google search volume data to find the most searched for architects around the world whose work puts even your best Sims build to shame.
When you look at her list of achievements, it’s really not that hard to see why Dame Zaha Hadid is the most popular architect in the world.
Nicknamed the ‘queen of the curve’, Hadid’s futuristic designs and use of geometric shapes have made her one of the best-known names in architecture, and was once described as having “liberated architectural geometry, giving it a whole new expressive identity”.
Over the course of her career, Hadid won numerous awards for her work, including being the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize, as well as the first woman to be individually awarded the Royal Gold Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects.
Other achievements include winning the UK's most prestigious architectural award, the Stirling Prize, in both 2010 and 2011. In 2012, she was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II for services to architecture
Some of her most notable works include the MAXXI Museum of contemporary art and architecture in Rome, the Bridge Pavilion in Zaragoza, and the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku.
A pioneer of modernist architecture, Le Corbusier, also known as Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, was a pioneer of modernist architecture.
His designs are recognisable by their open floor plans with supporting pillars, the use of materials like concrete and steel, and they were often raised above the ground with the use of stilts.
Not content with being one of the world’s most renowned architects, Le Corbusier was also known for his work as a designer, painter, urban planner, and writer.
Some of Le Corbusier’s best known works include Esprit Nouveau Pavilion in Paris, the chapel of Notre Dame du Haut in Ronchamp, and Villa Savoye in Paris.
Probably one of the best known modern architects, Frank Lloyd Wright believed buildings should be in harmony with their environment and developed a philosophy he called organic architecture.
Nowhere is this philosophy more evident than in his most famous building, Fallingwater, which features large rectangular balconies floating over the waterfall that’s been incorporated into the house.
Other famous works include The Guggenheim Museum New York City, and the Imperial hotel in Japan.
Find the most popular architect in your country using the table below, or scroll down for a closer look at each continent.
Some buildings are so impressive that they become celebrities in their own right, and their notoriety can even overshaddow the designers behind them.
We looked at the world’s most well-known architectural designs to find the skyscrapers and landmarks that we can’t get enough of and the architects responsible for bringing them to life.
Burj Khalifa (Adrian Smith) - 71 Countries
Eiffel Tower (Stephen Sauvestre) - 29 Countries
Taj Mahal (Ustad Ahmad Lahouri) - 23 Countries
Empire State Building (Shreve, Lamb and Harmon) - 5 Countries
Musée Du Louvre (I. M. Pei) - 3 Countries
La Sagrada Família (Antoni Gaudi) - 2 Countries
The Shard (Renzo Piano) - 1 Country
Gardens by the Bay (Grant Associates) - 1 Country
Notre Dame Cathedral (N/A) - 1 Country
Hallgrímskirkja (Guðjón Samúelsson) - 1 Country
*Designs with equal scores were ranked by average global search volume.
1 - Burj Khalifa
Topping the list of most searched buildings as well as that of the world’s tallest buildings, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa stands at a staggering 2,717 ft (828 m) tall.
A marvel of modern engineering, the Burj actually broke a number of records on it’s completion including being the tallest free-standing structure, having the highest occupied floor, having the world’s longest elevator, as well as the highest outdoor public observation deck.
Currently sitting as TripAdvisor’s third best thing to do when visiting Dubai, the Burj Khalifa is searched more that 1.5 million times a month on average, with a good portion of those searches likely coming from people looking to book tickets to the observation decks for their next visit.
The 163-floor tower cost $1.5 billion to build, features more than 1,000 pieces of art, and even had a starring role alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.
2 - Eiffel Tower
Second on our list is the Eiffel Tower, and while you’d think that Gustave Eiffel, the fourth most popular architect in the world, was behind the mind behind the Eiffel Tower, the chief architect on the project was actually Stephen Sauvestre.
While Eiffel kept the naming rights, the initial design was drawn up by two men who worked at his company, who then teamed up with Sauvestre on the project.
3 - Taj Mahal
Commissioned in 1632 by Emperor Shah Jahan, The Taj Mahal took some 20,000 workers almost 20 years to complete.
Now a major tourist attraction and one of the Seven Wonders of the modern world, it was initially designed as a mausoleum for the Emperor’s wife.
Zaha Hadid - 24 countries
Albania, Armenia, Austria, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Belarus, Czechia, Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, United Kingdom.
Le Corbusier - 5 countries
Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, Spain.
Gustave Eiffel - 3 countries
Moldova, Portugal, France.
Arne Jacobsen - 3 countries
Iceland, Denmark, Norway.
Renzo Piano - 2 countries
Malta, Italy.
Alvar Aalto - 2 countries
Finland, Sweden.
Rem Koolhaas - 1 country
The Netherlands.
Frank Lloyd Wright - 1 country
Slovenia.
Zaha Hadid - 6 countries
Nicaragua, Belize, Jamaica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico.
Le Corbusier - 3 countries
El Salvador, Haiti, Guadeloupe.
Frank Lloyd Wright - 3 countries
Canada, United States, Puerto Rico.
Oscar Niemeyer - 1 country
Costa Rica.
Jean Nouvel - 1 country
The Dominican Republic.
Frank Gehry - 1 country
Panama.
Zaha Hadid - 6 countries
Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru.
Le Corbusier - 4 countries
Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, Guyana.
Oscar Niemeyer - 1 country
Brazil.
Zaha Hadid - 15 countries
U.A.E, Afghanistan, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Azerbaijan.
Mimar Sinan - 1 country
Turkey.
Zaha Hadid - 17 countries
Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Qatar, Brunei, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Mongolia, The Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Russia, Singapore.
Frank Lloyd Wright - 4 countries
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Japan, Bhutan.
Le Corbusier - 1 country
South Korea.
Tadao Ando - 1 country
Vietnam.
Zaha Hadid - 16 countries
Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia, Gabon.
Gustave Eiffel - 4 countries
Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Algeria, Madagascar.
Frank Gehry - 4 countries
Benin, The Congo, Cabo Verde, Mali.
Le Corbusier - 2 countries
Togo, Libya.
Sir David Adjaye - 1 country
Ghana.
Oscar Niemeyer - 1 country
Mozambique.
Frank Lloyd Wright - 1 country
Botswana.
Google Keyword Planner worldwide search data analysed by money.co.uk in February 2022.
A seed list of more than 100 famous architects was created by collating architects that appeared in articles such as “20 of the most famous architects of all time”.
A seed list of more than 100 famous buildings was created by collating those that appeared in articles such as “The 20 Most Famous and Iconic Buildings All Around The World”.
Countries with low search volumes were excluded.
Architects that were better known for other pursuits such as art, sculpture or politics were excluded - e.g Thomas Jefferson.
Ruins and Ancient wonders were excluded - e.g The Colosseum.