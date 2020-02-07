Editor’s note: this guide is for informational and entertainment purposes only, money.co.uk would not recommend investing in a property on the metaverse or buying cryptocurrency of any sort without fully understanding all the risks to your real-world money. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. Your capital is at risk and lack of consumer protection means that it is likely you may get back less than you originally invested.

First coined by author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel, Snow Crash, the term ‘metaverse’ has become more prevalent in recent years. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, the metaverse is essentially a simulated 3D digital world where users can interact via virtual reality headsets. This includes the opportunity to purchase virtual property, with metaverse mortgages now available to help users buy digital homes and land.

Metaverse properties are usually purchased with cryptocurrency, ownership is transferred through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and stored in a crypto wallet. This digital currency has seen its popularity rise in recent years. In fact, as the number of global crypto users surpassed 300 million at the close of 2021, the first ever metaverse mortgages were signed in early 2022.

With ‘virtual’ and ‘actual’ real estate prices soaring, just what does the future of this technology look like?

If you’ve ever wondered how much a mortgage in the metaverse could set you back, we’ve done the maths and delved deep into the world of virtual properties.



How do mortgages in the metaverse work?

In the real world, a mortgage constitutes a financial contract between a borrower and a lender on a property or area of land. As part of this agreement, the borrower must make regular repayments to clear the balance on the loan and complete the purchase. If the borrower fails to meet their repayments, the lender can subsequently claim ownership of the property or land. Metaverse mortgages work in much the same way.

A metaverse mortgage helps users to buy a virtual property, which is usually purchased with cryptocurrency—Ethereum and SAND are two of the most popular choices. As with a standard mortgage, you’ll need to repay the loan, plus interest, over an agreed time period. If you fail to make your repayments, the lender can seize your virtual property and sell it to recoup their losses.

The cost of living in the metaverse

Just like in physical reality, the cost of living in the metaverse can vary greatly depending on the plot of digital land you buy and the size of the virtual property you build. Fortunately, there are many ways that buyers can offset their costs. From becoming a metaverse landlord to building billboards and constructing interactive venues, property owners can generate income through rent and admission charges.