Mortgages in the Metaverse

Editor’s note: this guide is for informational and entertainment purposes only, money.co.uk would not recommend investing in a property on the metaverse or buying cryptocurrency of any sort without fully understanding all the risks to your real-world money. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. Your capital is at risk and lack of consumer protection means that it is likely you may get back less than you originally invested.
First coined by author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel, Snow Crash, the term ‘metaverse’ has become more prevalent in recent years. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, the metaverse is essentially a simulated 3D digital world where users can interact via virtual reality headsets. This includes the opportunity to purchase virtual property, with metaverse mortgages now available to help users buy digital homes and land.
Alternatively, if you are looking for your next physical home on earth, we can help you compare mortgages to find the right deal for you.
Metaverse properties are usually purchased with cryptocurrency, ownership is transferred through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and stored in a crypto wallet. This digital currency has seen its popularity rise in recent years. In fact, as the number of global crypto users surpassed 300 million at the close of 2021, the first ever metaverse mortgages were signed in early 2022.
With ‘virtual’ and ‘actual’ real estate prices soaring, just what does the future of this technology look like?
If you’ve ever wondered how much a mortgage in the metaverse could set you back, we’ve done the maths and delved deep into the world of virtual properties.
In the real world, a mortgage constitutes a financial contract between a borrower and a lender on a property or area of land. As part of this agreement, the borrower must make regular repayments to clear the balance on the loan and complete the purchase. If the borrower fails to meet their repayments, the lender can subsequently claim ownership of the property or land. Metaverse mortgages work in much the same way.
A metaverse mortgage helps users to buy a virtual property, which is usually purchased with cryptocurrency—Ethereum and SAND are two of the most popular choices. As with a standard mortgage, you’ll need to repay the loan, plus interest, over an agreed time period. If you fail to make your repayments, the lender can seize your virtual property and sell it to recoup their losses.
Just like in physical reality, the cost of living in the metaverse can vary greatly depending on the plot of digital land you buy and the size of the virtual property you build. Fortunately, there are many ways that buyers can offset their costs. From becoming a metaverse landlord to building billboards and constructing interactive venues, property owners can generate income through rent and admission charges.
When it comes to the ‘literal’ building, using an architect isn’t a requirement for virtual property. However, hiring a designer can help to bring your metaverse vision to life. Again, prices vary depending on the size and scale of your project. However, as of June 2022, there were over 100 individuals listed as ‘metaverse architect’ onFiverr, with prices starting from £4.27 and others surpassing £7,000.
|RANK
|COLLECTION
|DEPOSIT
|LOAN AMOUNT
|MONTHLY MORTGAGE COST
|1
|Hampton Hall
|£2,380,407
|£21,423,663
|£199,244
|2
|Sandbox
|£351,315
|£3,161,837
|£29,406
|3
|Decentraland
|£196,999
|£1,772,993
|£16,489
|4
|Otherside
|£51,901
|£467,105
|£4,344
|5
|Axie Infinity
|£45,672
|£411,052
|£3,823
|6
|Mars House - Krista Kim
|£23,916
|£215,242
|£2,002
|7
|Arcade Land (Mega)
|£8,221
|£73,989
|£688
|8
|Worldwide Webb Land (Penthouse)
|£7,216
|£64,946
|£604
|9
|Republic Realm - Fantasy Island
|£7,208
|£64,872
|£603
|10
|NFT Worlds
|£5,398
|£48,579
|£452
|11
|Sandbox
|£2,696
|£24,260
|£226
|12
|WorldWide Webb Land (large apartment)
|£814
|£7,324
|£68
|13
|Arcade Land (X-Large)
|£746
|£6,711
|£62
|14
|WorldWide Webb Land (Medium Apartment)
|£413
|£3,714
|£35
|15
|WorldWide Webb Land (Small Apartment)
|£349
|£3,139
|£29
|16
|Arcade Land (Large)
|£332
|£2,989
|£28
|17
|Arcade Land (Standard)
|£303
|£2,728
|£25
We've found the five most expensive virtual properties for sale in June 2022. From the most luxurious metaverse mansions to A-list celebrity neighbours, the metaverse is home to some seriously ‘desirable’ real estate.
For those looking to own a mansion in real life and the meta world, there’s Hampton Hall.Listed for sale in February 2022 for a cool £29 million, you could own this real-world Surrey mansion on the metaverse with monthly mortgage repayments of £199,244.
Alternatively, you can spend big bucks to live near a celebrity. This includes the ‘Snoopverse’, a metaverse built by Snoop Dogg in the Sandbox platform,which made headlines when an individual spent £340,500 to become Snoop’s neighbour. If you’d like to invest in virtual property in Sandbox, we’ve calculated that the average monthly mortgage would cost you £29,406.
If you’re searching for something a little more ‘affordable’, you could secure a metaverse mortgage in Decentralised for £16,489 per month. Alternatively, the average mortgage in Otherside will cost you £4,344 per month, compared to £3,823 for Axie Infinity.
Editor’s note: this guide is for informational and educational purposes only, money.co.uk would not recommend investing in a property on the metaverse or buying cryptocurrency of any sort without fully understanding all the risks to your real-world money.
For those on a smaller budget, there are virtual properties with a lower monthly mortgage cost. These affordable options make metaverse real estate more accessible, allowing more people to get their foot on the virtual property ladder.
From our research, we found Arcade Land (standard) to be the ‘cheapest’ virtual asset. Our calculations show that a mortgage for this land would cost you £25 per month. Alternatively, you can upgrade to Arcade Land (large) for an additional £3 per month, with monthly repayments of £28, while an extra-large plot carries a monthly repayment of £62.
If you’d like to purchase virtual property in the Worldwide Webb Land, a small apartment will cost £29 per month or upgrade to a medium apartment for £35.
As the digital world keeps progressing and immersive technologies continue to evolve, it’s predicted we may spend more time on new metaverse platforms. From the world of work to entertainment, the metaverse offers an immersive experience like no other, providing digital spaces for communities to interact, create and invest
Although the internet is infinite, the number of virtual plots and properties is limited. This is because there are only a set number of assets available in each world—an exclusivity that creates demand and drives prices. With so much of our time spent online, it seems that metaverse mortgages—and virtual property investments—could become more commonplace over the next few years.
Whether you're curious about mortgages on the moon or looking for advice on securing a real-life mortgage, our guides will tell you everything you need to know about how they work, and which one could be most suited to you.
Using OpenSea we took the top 'Virtual Worlds' collections based on all time volume. The top worlds were then used for the data collection.
Using Opensea we scraped the current properties on sale for the top 10 projects. compass.art data was used as a cross-reference on each 'world' for average price. The top 10% of costs were excluded from the overall numbers due to the limitation of low listing costs resulting in individuals listing properties for well above market value. This 10% can be adjusted however desired to exclude outliers in the averages.
OpenSea also gives information on the cost of 'land plots'. We scraped the price of land for each 'world' - for the top 10 worlds we looked at the cost of assets/property to get an idea of how much a mortgage would cost.
A mortgage calculator was included utilising Google Sheets pmt function to calculate the periodic payment for an annuity investment based on constant-amount periodic payments and a constant interest rate. This provided us with the flexibility to adjust interest rates and repayment periods to remain realistic.
Using Fiverr and similar platforms we looked at how much people charge to create various assets in the Metaverse allowing us to add an additional angle to the data. For example you could get a loan to buy this plot of land, as well as hire this person to build you a mansion on this plot for X, with the interest rates of the loan + the Architect costs it will total roughly Y in Eth/GBP.
Sources
Overview of the current Etherium Land and Property market
Average Price All Time
Average pricing Data for each land / property which does not have an average price of all time sales on their marketplace
Interest Rates
https://www.statista.com/statistics/386301/uk-average-mortgage-interest-rates/
Average interest rates for a 10 year fixed period as per a survey done by Statista's Research Department
Fiverr & Upwork
https://www.fiverr.com/search/gigs?query=metaverse%20architect&source=main_banner&search_in=everywhere&search-autocomplete-original-term=metaverse%20architect
&
Platforms to hire freelancers. With this we would focus on 'metaverse architects' and similar job roles to find the average cost of someone to develop a structure on a plot of land for you.
(Figures displayed in assets and table are representative of the costs on 30/06/22 and will regularly fluctuate based on interest rates)