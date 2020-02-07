A huge pull for potential buyers or renters in London is the culture and picture perfect locations they can surround themselves with just by stepping out of their front door. From restaurants, coffee shops and shopping to the diverse historic architecture. If you are looking to relocate to the city then compare mortgage deals to find the best opinion for you. Using various metrics including blue plaques per mile, listed buildings per mile, the percentage of total area covered by historic parks and gardens and the percentage of total area covered by conservation areas and an accompany survey of 2000 respondents, our personal finance experts have revealed the most historical places in London and insights into buyers looking for character properties. Top 3 most historic London boroughs

1. Westminster - 9.8/10 If you are looking to be at the centre of the city’s historic hub then look no further than Westminster. With 475 listed buildings per square mile, this location is teaming with life from yesteryear. Home to one of the best known historical sites in London, Westminster Abbey, the traditional place of coronation and a burial site for British monarchs. If you are looking to relocate to this area and want a property with character then you should also consider any conservation constraints. In conservation areas, extra planning may be required to undergo any work and so it is worth noting that the borough of Westminster has 76.6% of its remit covered by these controls. 2. Kensington and Chelsea - 8.8/10 Hosting the most blue plaques per square mile across the city, Kensington and Chelsea has had a draw for many influential people over the years. Whether it be Sir Winston Churchill’s plaque in South Kensington or Oscar Wilde’s in Chelsea the borough has been home to many notable names. 3. Camden - 8.7/10 Marginally behind Kensington and Chelsea, Camden is the 3rd most historical place in London. Home to some truly unique architectural treasures such as the Egyptian Art Deco Carreras building and the Roundhouse, which has seen legends such as the Beatles, The Who and Jimi Hendrix perform.

Full list of London’s most historic boroughs Rank Borough Blue plaques per sq mile Listed buildings per sq mile Conservation areas % Historic Parks % Final Score (out of 10) 1 Westminster 38.5 475.4 76.6% 22.8% 9.8 2 Kensington and Chelsea 39.7 285.2 72.8% 9.8% 8.8 3 Camden 20.7 233.0 52.4% 7.5% 8.7 4 Richmond Upon Thames 1.2 36.6 52.7% 35.3% 8.4 5 Lambeth 2.6 90.7 27.8% 4.1% 7.2 6 Tower Hamlets 2.8 119.0 30.0% 4.4% 7.1 7 Hammersmith and Fulham 3.8 41.9 48.9% 2.1% 7.0 7 Wandsworth 2.2 23.1 29.8% 5.1% 7.0 9 Islington 3.0 182.5 39.6% 0.1% 6.7 10 Southwark 1.7 81.1 25.2% 3.7% 6.7 11 City of London 0.9 544.9 38.6% 6.0% 6.6 12 Haringey 0.9 24.9 30.3% 4.2% 6.5 13 Hounslow 0.5 23.6 17.3% 7.2% 6.1 14 Hackney 1.0 75.1 25.5% 2.6% 6.0 15 Greenwich 0.9 29.6 18.5% 2.0% 5.8 16 Merton 0.7 16.7 18.1% 2.7% 5.1 17 Lewisham 0.8 26.8 19.5% 0.5% 5.0 18 Barnet 0.6 19.4 17.9% 0.9% 4.7 19 Harrow 0.2 14.7 8.0% 3.5% 4.6 20 Enfield 0.1 9.4 11.5% 3.9% 4.5 21 Redbridge 0.1 6.4 10.1% 3.8% 4.0 22 Ealing 0.3 14.4 12.2% 1.2% 3.9 23 Bromley 0.1 7.1 7.8% 2.1% 3.8 24 Croydon 0.3 5.1 4.1% 1.7% 3.4 25 Hillingdon 0.0 9.6 6.7% 1.2% 3.0 26 Kingston Upon Thames 0.3 11.2 9.5% 0.0% 2.9 27 Bexley 0.1 4.9 1.7% 3.9% 2.7 28 Newham 0.1 8.9 2.6% 2.6% 2.7 29 Sutton 0.1 12.4 4.7% 0.2% 2.0 30 Brent 0.1 5.6 7.5% 0.7% 1.8 31 Waltham Forest 0.3 7.8 2.6% 0.0% 1.7 32 Havering 0.0 3.3 3.2% 0.0% 0.7 33 Barking and Dagenham 0.1 3.2 0.6% 0.0% 0.3

Historic London boroughs with the most blue plaques

Kengsinton and Chelsea may be home to the most blue plaques per square mile but in fact Westminster actually has more plaques in total. The borough is home to a total of 319 plaques referencing some of the world’s most famous and influential people such as philosopher Sir Issac Newton, Science Fiction writer HG Wells and WW2 code breaker Alan Turing.

Full list of the number of blue plaques in each borough Borough Number of blue plaques Westminster 319 Kensington and Chelsea 186 Camden 174 Wandsworth 29 Lambeth 27 Richmond Upon Thames 26 Hammersmith and Fulham 24 Tower Hamlets 21 Southwark 19 Barnet 19 Islington 17 Greenwich 16 Lewisham 11 Croydon 11 Haringey 10 Hounslow 10 Merton 10 Hackney 7 Ealing 6 Bromley 6 Kingston Upon Thames 5 Harrow 4 Enfield 4 Waltham Forest 4 Redbridge 3 Bexley 2 Newham 2 City of London 1 Sutton 1 Brent 1 Barking and Dagenham 1 Hillingdon 0 Havering 0

Boroughs with the highest concentration of listed buildings in London

Although the city of London didn’t grab a top 10 spot in the overall findings, the area boasts the highest concentration of listed buildings in London. St Paul’s Cathedral, The Bank of England headquarters and The Monument commemorating the Great Fire of London are all located within this central area.

Full list of the number of listed buildings in each borough Borough Number of listed buildings Listed buildings per sq mile City of London 611 544.9 Westminster 3944 475.4 Kensington and Chelsea 1335 285.2 Camden 1960 233.0 Islington 1047 182.5 Tower Hamlets 909 119.0 Lambeth 939 90.7 Southwark 904 81.1 Hackney 552 75.1 Hammersmith and Fulham 265 41.9 Richmond Upon Thames 811 36.6 Greenwich 541 29.6 Lewisham 364 26.8 Haringey 284 24.9 Hounslow 509 23.6 Wandsworth 305 23.1 Barnet 651 19.4 Merton 243 16.7 Harrow 287 14.7 Ealing 309 14.4 Sutton 210 12.4 Kingston Upon Thames 161 11.2 Hillingdon 428 9.6 Enfield 299 9.4 Newham 125 8.9 Waltham Forest 117 7.8 Bromley 414 7.1 Redbridge 139 6.4 Brent 93 5.6 Croydon 170 5.1 Bexley 115 4.9 Havering 143 3.3 Barking and Dagenham 44 3.2

Which areas in London are under conservation order?

When looking to relocate to any of the historic boroughs in London is it important to consider the protection orders in place which may affect your potential property development plans.

Westminster has the highest total percentage of the borough covered in conservation areas at 76.6%. Kensington and Chelsea is second (72.8%) and then Richmond Upon Thames is in third (52.7%). Although often properties in these areas can take alot of work to update or change due to the potential restrictions, 32% of people said they would not be deterred if a property they were planning to buy was under lots of conservation restrictions or grade listed.

Full list of boroughs covered by conservation orders Borough Number of conservation areas % of total area covered by conservation orders Westminster 78 76.6% Kensington and Chelsea 55 72.8% Richmond Upon Thames 81 52.7% Camden 60 52.4% Hammersmith and Fulham 52 48.9% Islington 60 39.6% City of London 39 38.6% Haringey 35 30.3% Tower Hamlets 68 30.0% Wandsworth 53 29.8% Lambeth 79 27.8% Hackney 43 25.5% Southwark 62 25.2% Lewisham 33 19.5% Greenwich 18 18.5% Merton 31 18.1% Barnet 19 17.9% Hounslow 37 17.3% Ealing 37 12.2% Enfield 28 11.5% Redbridge 17 10.1% Kingston Upon Thames 34 9.5% Harrow 29 8.0% Bromley 64 7.8% Brent 27 7.5% Hillingdon 38 6.7% Sutton 17 4.7% Croydon 20 4.1% Havering 9 3.2% Newham 12 2.6% Waltham Forest 16 2.6% Bexley 23 1.7% Barking and Dagenham 4 0.6%

Highest number of historic parks in London

The borough of Richmond Upon Thames has the highest proportion of its area taken up by historic parkland at 35.3%. There are a variety of well known historic parks in its vicinity, such as Hampton Court, Strawberry Hill, Richmond Park and the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew. Although this borough is a bit further afield, buyers are still keen to be surrounded by history. Over half of people surveyed would be happy to extend their commute into the city, in order to secure a character property. So whether you want to immerse yourself in historic architecture, be close to where magical minds have lived or have beautiful gardens on your doorstep, there is a borough of London meeting your every need.

Full list of boroughs covered by historic parks Borough Number of historic parks % of total area covered by historic parks Richmond Upon Thames 15 35.3% Westminster 28 22.8% Kensington and Chelsea 15 9.8% Camden 16 7.5% Hounslow 6 7.2% City of London 5 6.0% Wandsworth 9 5.1% Tower Hamlets 5 4.4% Haringey 4 4.2% Lambeth 9 4.1% Enfield 5 3.9% Bexley 4 3.9% Redbridge 3 3.8% Southwark 5 3.7% Harrow 4 3.5% Merton 4 2.7% Newham 2 2.6% Hackney 5 2.6% Bromley 6 2.1% Hammersmith and Fulham 4 2.1% Greenwich 4 2.0% Croydon 3 1.7% Hillingdon 2 1.2% Ealing 5 1.2% Barnet 8 0.9% Brent 4 0.7% Lewisham 3 0.5% Sutton 2 0.2% Islington 4 0.1% Waltham Forest 1 0.0% Havering 1 0.0% Kingston Upon Thames 1 0.0% Barking and Dagenham 0 0.0%