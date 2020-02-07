What is the cost of death?

According to SunLife , the average cost of dying reached an all-time high of £9,493 in 2020. The most significant cost comes from a funeral service, with a basic option totalling £4,417 on average.

However, the average cost of a standard cremation has also skyrocketed — by 58% — in the last ten years. The average cost is now £3,858, though a ‘direct cremation’ — without a service — can cost £1,626.

With the average cost of a basic burial rising by 65% to £4,975 in the last decade, 77% of all funerals are now cremations.

It’s important to take into consideration the deceased’s wishes, but also think about what you can afford to pay for.

This is the most expensive part of the funeral and the cost can vary hugely.

The average funeral cost can be broken down into:

London has the UK’s highest average funeral cost at £5,963, while Northern Ireland has the lowest, £3,489.

What is probate?

Probate is the process of administering the estate of a deceased person. In practice, this usually means clearing their debts and distributing their assets in accordance with their will.

The actual process depends a lot on whether or not you hire a professional.

Hiring a professional costs an average of £2,771, though it can be worth it if someone has left a particularly complex estate.

You can find out more about applying for probate on GOV.UK.

Saving on additional costs

Additional (or send off) costs add up to £2,306 on average. This figure usually includes money spent on travel, flowers, notices and the wake.

This is the easiest area to overspend in, but also the best place to save money. Often you can cut costs without significantly impacting the day.

If it’s possible, speak to your loved ones about their funeral or your own. The type and size of the service, choosing donations or flowers, and the location can all have a big impact on the cost.

Make sure you have the right size venue for the wake, so that you are not spending too much. If you decide on flowers, think hard about the right selection. Often a thought-out arrangement is far more poignant than masses of expensive bouquets.