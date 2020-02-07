<Guides

Shopping guides

Our shopping guides can help you to; make the most of the best deals, spend within a budget and understand your consumer rights should you run into trouble.

Petrol pump

The men and women driving 40% further for the same amount of petrol

With petrol and diesel prices hitting all time highs in the UK, we’ve tracked down some of the people who are managing to almost double the distance they can drive on a full tank to share their secrets.

Read More
One woman giving her credit card with her right to another over the counter in a clothes shop.

What are store cards & are they worth it?

Applying for a store card at your favourite shop might bag you a discount, but there could be a cheaper option. Here's how store cards work and what they cost.

Read More

How to use a credit card for your Christmas shopping

UK households typically increase their spending in December. If you plan to spend more money on Christmas this year, use a credit card to make it work for you.

Read More

How to get ready for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020

Waiting for Black Friday to get a jump on your Christmas shopping? This guide can help you prepare and avoid the chaos by shopping like a pro.

Read More
Black Friday graphic

What to buy on Black Friday

If you want to cash in on the Black Friday savings, it's important to have a plan. Knowing what to buy could help you save hundreds of pounds.

Read More
Close up of Amazon logo and Smile symbol at one of their corporate offices.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Amazon Prime costs £79 a year in the UK and offers one-day delivery, music and instant video streaming and more. But what exactly are the benefits, and are they good value for money?

Read more on Amazon Prime
couple-using-tablet-to-buy-stuff-online

Amazon Prime Day 2019: 6 tips for getting the best deals

Looking for a bargain on your next electronics purchase? Follow these tips and you could save big on Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year.

Read More

3 essential Black Friday survival tips

Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, is just around the corner. Here are three quick tips to make the most of it without blowing a big hole in your budget.

Read More

Get more from high street loyalty schemes

Here's what you need to know to make the points you earn from the top 6 high street loyalty schemes go further

Read More