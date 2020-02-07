The 2020 Renovation Nation Report reveals which areas of their properties homeowners have been upgrading under lockdown

How much have UK homeowners invested since lockdown?

With most of the nation stuck indoors, the report has found that UK’s homeowners have spent £55billion* on renovations to create their perfect property. That is an average of £4,035.70 each on home renovations since the lockdown restrictions began in March.

While many have struggled with the impact of lockdown on their finances, the research found that having to spend more time at home has inspired almost two-thirds (65%) of homeowners to invest in renovations to their properties.

Findings also suggested that the trend for investing in homes is set to continue as almost three quarters (73%) of homeowners questioned admitting they will continue to stay home as much as possible, even with lockdown easing.

Why are homeowners investing in their homes?

When asked why they chose to invest in their home, over a quarter (27%) of homeowners cited adding value to their home as a reason whilst almost two thirds (63%) said it was to make their home feel comfortable as they were spending more time in it. Zoom has also played its part. Approaching half (40%) of British homeowners admitted to ‘Zoombarrassement’ over the appearance of their homes.

However, those looking to renovate or improve their homes will need to balance short term wishes with long term gain. The financial impact of investing in a home should always be a concern and ensuring that value is added through the work done on the property is essential.

Click to find more information on how to finance your home renovations, including remortgage options.

So, what does the post pandemic dream home look like for homeowners?

The report suggests that the pandemic has impacted our home renovation dreams as social areas begin to take precedence over areas of utility.

What renovations will add the most value to your home?

Before the pandemic little attention was paid towards the most social areas of the home including the garden and living room. The 2020 Renovation Nation Report suggests homeowners perception of importance has changed as specialist areas are seen as an asset rather than a novelty. Areas such as a garden studio, leisure area, indoor gym or pub/bar area that add a point of difference, escapism or an improvement to well-being are a necessity. Going forwards, buyers in today’s market will take more notice of these areas which increases their potential to add value to the overall property.

How are homeowners financing their renovations?

It seems homeowners are sacrificing more than ever for their perfect home as the findings show that; Almost a quarter (24%) stated they have used money originally intended for a holiday to finance their new home improvements, which is second only to general savings (26%). Some even admitted to sacrificing their ‘big day’ as 4% of British homeowners revealed they used savings originally intended for a wedding or engagement ring.