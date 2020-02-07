Refund & delivery rights

If you have been refused a refund for faulty or unwanted goods you are not alone. Here are your rights to help get your money back if a company is refusing to give you a refund.Read More
There are legal rights in place for consumers if a business closes down. Find out what they are and how they protect you and your money.Read More
You could claim a refund if something goes wrong when you spend on your debit, prepaid or credit card. Here's how the Chargeback scheme can get your money back from your bank.Read More
Whether you braved the sales on Black Friday, or are holding out for bigger bargains in the lead up to Christmas it is vital you know your refund rights:Read More
Knowing what consumer protection you have can be a big help with getting your money back from unwanted items. We take a closer look at your legal rights to a refund.Read More