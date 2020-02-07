You do not need to accept all credit card charges and could get hundreds of pounds back. Here are the fees you could get back and how to get a refund.Read More
As the banking sector serves up yet another scandal, we show you how to claim compensation if you were mis-sold credit card protection and identity insurance.Read More
Thanks to an FSA ruling, mortgage customers can now ask their lender to refund a portion of their mortgage exit fees if the amount they had to pay was greater than the fee stated in their original contract. We explain how to make a claim.Read More
Remember to remove all the unwanted text before sending the letter.Read More