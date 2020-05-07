<Guides

Living guides

Our lifestyle and living guides contain a wealth of top tips to help you enjoy all those everyday luxuries and necessities whilst maximizing your budget for doing the things you love.

Diesel or petrol: which is best for you?

We weigh up the pros and cons of both types of fuels to help you decide which will be the most cost-efficient for your particular needs.

Car crash: What to do

Our step-by-step accident guide takes you through what to do at the scene of a road accident to help you sort it out as quickly and easily as possible.

What the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme means for you

The UK Government has implemented the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme as part of its measures to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. This guide explains the ins and outs of the plan.

10 ways to cut the cost of your weekly shop

It's one of life's necessities but it is possible to cut the cost of your food shopping bills. Here's how you can do it.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: 6 tips for getting the best deals

Looking for a bargain on your next electronics purchase? Follow these tips and you could save big on Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year.

How to save on your Christmas dinner

Christmas is a time of excess but there are still ways to save money. Here's how to enjoy your Christmas dinner this year even if you are on a tight budget.

What to buy on Black Friday

If you want to cash in on the Black Friday savings, it's important to have a plan. Knowing what to buy could help you save hundreds of pounds.

Your ultimate checklist for a stress free holiday

Your holiday is a time to relax and concentrate on enjoying yourself, so let us help take the stress out of preparing for your trip. Here's everything you need to do before you jet off.

Students: 7 steps to saving £50 a month

Living on a budget isn't always easy. But follow these simple steps and you could save some much-needed cash each month.

How to carry out a car history check

Buying a second hand car is always a little risky, after all you don't know how well looked after the vehicle has been by its current and any previous owners. Here's how to check your car's history.

Is giving up smoking the new way to get rich quick?

If you smoke, you're going to be well aware of the health benefits of quitting, but are you fully aware of the difference that giving up smoking can make to your finances?

How to get ready for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020

Waiting for Black Friday to get a jump on your Christmas shopping? This guide can help you prepare and avoid the chaos by shopping like a pro.