The UK’s best deals for all key workers revealed

Simply register with an essential worker email such as police.uk , gov.uk, mod.uk , ac.uk , bbc.co.uk, nhs.net, nhs.uk, hscni.net for 25% off on Cloudwater’s beer and soda delivery.

Register with the Emma website to get access to a special key worker code for up to 50% off all products. Perfect for a restful night's sleep.

Register through the EE website with a valid work email or emergency service employee ID. Once you’ve been verified, you’ll be sent a link where you can generate a unique discount code. This discount can be used for up to five people (including friends and family). If you’re an existing NHS key worker with a valid NHS email address, you can apply for unlimited data too until the 9th October 2020.

All frontline key workers will receive a 30% discount which includes health workers, social care workers, emergency services and armed forces around the world. Just register using the form on the website to receive your discount code.

Vehicle rental firm Europcar is offering key workers car hire for just £5 a day if you work in an essential service such as the NHS workers, armed forces, police, paramedics, ambulance workers, fire services, social care workers and those working in education and childcare. You can book via a special section of the Europcar website and will be required to present an employee ID when collecting the vehicle.

Halfords is offering all emergency workers a free 10-point health check on their cars to make sure they’re in good running order, and a similar offer for those who cycle. The car check includes tyre inflation, screen wash top-up and checks on oil levels, headlights and brake lights. The retailer is also offering emergency workers a 10% discount on tyres.

Get free breakdown cover if you are a key worker who drives a Vauxhall

Vauxhall are providing free breakdown cover to any Vauxhall-owning key workers, regardless of the car's age, mileage or where it has been serviced. To make use of the service, all essential workers need to do is call 0800 197 2049 and quote “key worker".

Car insurance provider Veygo is offering a 75% discount on temporary insurance for key workers.

If you work in the NHS, social care, emergency services or armed forces, you can get a 40% discount from Bloom and Wild. The florist is also asking people to nominate a key worker they believe is deserving of free flowers, and they will select 10 winners each week.

40% off maternity clothes from Isabella Oliver

This maternity fashion brand is offering NHS staff, teachers, social workers, police and transport workers a 40% discount.

Free Parking in NCP Car Parks

During the lockdown period, NCP is offering free car parking to anyone who needs to travel. No prior arrangements need to be made – simply turn up and park.

If you or someone you know deserves some downtime, White Heron Drinks is offering key workers a 30% discount on its Whittern Pink Gin using the code “KEYWORKER” when you order online.

Hydration tracker water bottle company Hydrate M8 are offering a discount to all key workers. Visit the link, fill in a quick form, and they will send you a discount code for your purchase.

From 10% off conveyancing to £99 wills, this legal firm is offering a range of discounts across common legal services. Visit the site or get in touch and quote “Key10” to access the discount.

From eBikes to electric motorbikes, Urban eBikes is offering 10% off to all key workers. Just fill in the form to confirm key worker status and the team will contact you to process your order.

NHS Coronavirus Discount Database

If you work for the NHS then here is the full list of offers you can claim with your NHS or HSC email address: https://www.england.nhs.uk/coronavirus/nhs-staff-offers/



