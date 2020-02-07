How much do festivals cost and what should you take?

Packing everything you need can really cut the cost of a music festival. Here is how much spending money you need and a checklist of what to bring.
Ticket
Tent
Wallet or bumbag
Enough cash for the weekend
ID documents
Mobile phone
Portable phone charger
Sleeping bag and pillow
Air bed or roll mat
Torch or head lamp
Camping chair
First aid kit
Hand sanitiser
Food and drink
Water bottle
Clothes for all weather
Wellies and waterproofs
Sunglasses and hat
Comfortable walking shoes
Towel
Toiletries (e.g. toothbrush)
Toilet roll
Wet wipes
Dry shampoo
Sun cream
Medication and painkillers
Contraception
Plastic bags for wet clothes
A decent rucksack
Gaffa tape (To fix your tent in an emergency)
You can buy most things on site if you forget anything, but it is much cheaper to buy them before you arrive.
Try to leave valuable items at home because they could get lost, stolen, broken or waterlogged.
Glass bottles are not allowed on-site at most festivals, so stick to cans, boxes of wine, or spirits poured into plastic bottles.
The average cost of going to a music festival in 2018 is more than £400. Here is how much it could have cost to go to Glastonbury last year.
£250.75 including booking fees and delivery*.
*You can split the £7.75 delivery cost between a few people if you order several tickets together.
£45 on petrol for a return journey from London and £45 for a parking ticket comes to £45 each if you travel in a pair.
It costs about £27 for breakfast, a crate of beer and enough snacks to keep you going through the day.
Two packs of cereal bars (£3), a bag of apples (£2), a carton of orange juice (£1), a large bag of mixed nuts (£2), biscuits (£1) and a crate of beer (£18)
A pasty or hot dog at lunchtime will be about £6 each
A large meal like a curry from the Thali Café will be about £10
Over the five days, that comes to £80 on food
It costs around £4.50 for a pint at most of the bars. Even if you take your own drinks, you might want to buy a cold pint each day and a hot and spicy drink from the cider bus each evening.
This would cost about £9 a day, so £45 over five days.
You should be able to pick up a band or festival T-shirt for about £20 from one of the official stalls. You might find one for less than half the price from unofficial sellers, but cheap T-shirts can often fade or get damaged in the wash.
You would spend £145 based on the above, but it is worth taking a little more just in case. If you run out, there are cash machines at most festivals.
Put your cash in different pockets and never leave it unattended in your tent.
Keep cash and valuables hidden at night at the bottom of your sleeping bag.
In total, you would need about £467.75 to pay for everything you need.
You could spend more if you have a larger budget and want some extra luxury
You could cut back the cost if you cannot afford £467.75
If you have more money to spend, you could:
Buy clothes and merchandise from the markets and stalls
Buy all your food and drink on-site
Pay for things like massages or henna tattoos
You could also choose glamping instead of bringing your own tent. The festival's own Worthy View campsite offers reserved accommodation including yurts, pods and pre erected tents.
You could also stay off-site with a company like the Pop-Up Hotel, which offers luxuries like:
A private bathroom with your own shower
Comfortable beds
A separate car park
Power sockets for charging your gadgets
Hair dryers and straighteners
Spa treatments
A private bar
This would cost £1,895 for two people sharing a classic bell tent or £5,995 for a luxury camper van for two.
You could save money by:
Bringing all your own food and drink
Avoiding merchandise and souvenirs
Working at the festival for a free ticket
A ticket for Glastonbury in 2000 was £89 including booking fees and postage. In 2017, Glastonbury Festival tickets cost £250.75 each including fees.
Although festival tickets have become much more expensive, you can still get a lot for your money.
The cost of seeing 2017's three main stage headliners separately would be:
Radiohead: £80
Foo Fighters: £75
Ed Sheeran: £100
Total: £255
Although the total amount is similar to getting a festival ticket, watching each act at their own show can be very expensive if you include transport and accommodation on three occasions.
You could also see around thirty acts at a festival, not just the headliners. Several nights of camping and the opportunity to take in other entertainment are also included in the price.
If there are more than three bands playing that you would like to see, it is usually cheaper than going to see each one individually.
Some festivals offer a free phone charging service, but the queues are often long and waiting for your phone to charge can take a while.
You could buy a portable phone charger, which can recharge your phone enough times to get you through the weekend.
Alternatively, some festivals offer a service like Volt, which lets you buy or rent a portable phone charger that you can swap for a new fully charged one each day.
Yes, sometimes festivals will show important matches on the main stage's big screens or at smaller venues or stages.
Yes, there are usually charging stations, which are sometimes free to use but often have queues.
Yes, but there are usually very few and they have large queues. Many festivals offer luxury camping options that include more showers for a higher price.
No, there are no polling stations at festivals, but you can vote by post beforehand.