Help to Work scheme: 2 minute guide

The Help to Work initiative took over from the Mandatory Work Activity scheme in April 2014, but how does it impact the existing 'Work Programme' available from the government?

Under the Help to Work scheme you stand to lose four weeks' worth of Jobseeker's Allowance the first time you breach the rules of your placement; while second offences could mean you lose 3 months of benefits.

Help to Work aims to provide full time, unpaid placements for the long term unemployed in which you must work for your benefits or risk being "sanctioned" and losing them.

Unlike MWA which was capped at 6 months, Help to Work is indefinite - lasting until you find employment. However, you do have some say in your placements, with 3 options available:

Unpaid community work placements, such as gardening in public spaces or cooking meals for the elderly

Daily appointments at your nearest Jobecntre

Compulsory training, e.g. to improve your literacy, numeracy, computer skills

If you don't choose one of the options yourself, your Jobcentre Plus adviser can choose for you.

Work Programme

The government's existing Work Programme is an overarching policy aimed at getting jobseekers back into work within a 2-year period*.

The Work Programme rewards private contractors for placing jobseekers in paid employment, ensuring that Jobcentres are not the only resource for training and advice.

In the beginning it is a voluntary scheme offering support, work experience and training to plug any skill gaps identified by your Jobcentre adviser.

However, once you've been on Jobseeker's Allowance for 3 months you will automatically be enrolled on the Work Programme.

You may also have to join the Work Programme if you receive the Work Related Activity portion of Employment & Support Allowance.

Currently, if you are still on the Work Programme after 2 years you'll have to attend an assessment interview with Jobcentre Plus to target your job hunting.