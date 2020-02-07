Funeral planning: a comprehensive checklist

Planning a funeral in the wake of losing a loved one can leave you feeling lost and exhausted. To help you organise proceedings and to make sure you've got everything covered you can use our funeral checklist below.
These tasks will help you plan a funeral without missing anything out.
Choose a funeral director
Choose between burial and cremation
Choose a burial site or crematorium
Choose the location of the service
Choose whether to arrange family viewing
Plan and write an obituary
Transportation for those attending funeral
Send invitations to family and friends
Choose a coffin/casket/urn
Choose flowers
Choose outfit for deceased
Pick a photograph to be shown at funeral
Organise the Order of service
Please note: Every item above will be personal to you, so this list is designed as a guide to support you rather than a must-do checklist.
If you would like to arrange your money in preparation for a funeral you can read our guide How to Prepare Your Finances for Death.