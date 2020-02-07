Funeral planning: a comprehensive checklist

<Guides
Planning a funeral in the wake of losing a loved one can leave you feeling lost and exhausted. To help you organise proceedings and to make sure you've got everything covered you can use our funeral checklist below.

These tasks will help you plan a funeral without missing anything out.

  • Choose a funeral director

  • Choose between burial and cremation

  • Choose a burial site or crematorium

  • Choose the location of the service

  • Choose whether to arrange family viewing

  • Plan and write an obituary

  • Transportation for those attending funeral

  • Send invitations to family and friends

  • Choose a coffin/casket/urn

  • Choose flowers

  • Choose outfit for deceased

  • Pick a photograph to be shown at funeral

  • Organise the Order of service

  • Choose hymns & music

  • Choose a eulogyscripture and poems

Please note: Every item above will be personal to you, so this list is designed as a guide to support you rather than a must-do checklist.

Where can you get further support planning a funeral?

If you would like to arrange your money in preparation for a funeral you can read our guide How to Prepare Your Finances for Death.

