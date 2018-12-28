How to best prepare your finances for moving abroad

If you're planning to move abroad you'll need to have a plan in place to keep your costs in check well before you pack your bags! We look at what you need to do before you leave.

How to get a job abroad

If you need to work in your new home, you'll need to make sure you're legally permitted to do so. Ideally you should try to sort a job before you set off although you may find any job offers you get are conditional on securing a work visa.

Some countries will only issue you with a work visa if you have certain skills, or work in an industry which is in demand. In Australia for example this includes engineers, architects and dentists amongst others.

Additionally, some countries will only issue you a visa if you have a certain amount of money in the bank or are within a predetermined age range.

Prepare your CV for a job overseas

Before you start looking for a job you need to tailor your CV to the task, thankfully you shouldn't need to make major changes as recruiters worldwide tend to look for similar qualities in their applicants.

If you're moving to a country with a different language and you speak the language you should make sure this is clearly stated on your CV. You should also be prepared for your UK qualifications to be assessed and scrutinised (often at interview) to see if they match residential standards.

For more helpful information on preparing your application for overseas vacancies, visit the Indeed website.

Moving your finances overseas

You'll need to move your finances with you when you move abroad, this can take a little while to arrange so you need to get organised early. Here's what things you need to sort out;

Open an overseas bank account

Setting up a bank account in your new home country before you emigrate can make things much easier (and cheaper) for you once you arrive.

It's relatively straightforward to open a bank account from the UK in some countries, while others simply won't allow you to do this until you have a residential address.

Perhaps the easiest way to open an account is to speak with your existing bank to see if they have a banking presence in your destination country.

Find somewhere to live

Finding a new home in your new country is one of the biggest tasks you'll have to sort - and one of the most expensive, whether you're planning on renting or buying somewhere.

Most British ex-pats choose to rent, at least in the short term, while they settle in to life in a new country. However, your decision to buy or rent overseas may be dictated by the property market - in Germany for example just over half of the population rents.

You can find useful information on buying a property overseas on the government website.

Leaving your UK home

As well as choosing a new home overseas you will need to give serious thought about what to do with your current property.

If you are renting then you will need to make sure you give your landlord sufficient notice that you will be leaving and check what condition the property needs to be left in.

If you own your home you need to decide whether to sell up or rent out your home to generate and income instead. Our guides; I Want to Rent Out My House - What Do I Need To Do? and How to Sell Your House take a closer look at what you need to consider.

If you're going to be leaving your British home unoccupied then you'll need to make sure your home insurance will still cover you, and that you pay Council Tax

Transfer your money overseas

Once you have a bank account set up, you'll need to move your money from the UK to your new bank account.

Using your UK bank to transfer your money will be expensive and will usually take longer than necessary. The cheapest and quickest way to move your money is to look for a specialist money transfer company - you can use our money transfer comparison to select your destination and compare rates.