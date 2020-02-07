What help do self-employed people get during the coronavirus crisis?

As things change rapidly during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, this guide will be updated regularly to reflect changes in rules and regulations.

On 26th March, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the Coronavirus Self-employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS). If you have lost part or all of your income as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, the scheme offers you a grant of 80% of your average monthly trading profits. It is paid out as a single payment, covering three months, capped at £7,500 in total.

Update: Applications will reopen in August for what the Treasury has called a “second and final” three month payment. This will cover 70% of average monthly trading profits, paid out in a single instalment capped at £6,570.

Individuals can continue to apply for the first SEISS grant until 13 July 2020.

Why has it been introduced?

Last week Sunak revealed that businesses would be able to claim up to 80% of their employees salaries (capped at £2,500 per month) from the UK Government in order to stave off a wave of businesses going bust or workers being laid off.

However, amidst criticism that the self-employed were not included in these measures the chancellor has now been moved to announce this new scheme in the hopes to level the playing field between what has been offered to contracted employees and what’s available to the self-employed in the midst of a societal shutdown that have left many struggling to meet monthly expenses.

Can I claim for the Self-employment Income Support Scheme?

To claim as part of the scheme you must:

have submitted a self-assessment tax return for 2018-19

have made a trading profit of less than £50,000 in 2018-19 or average less than £50,000 across the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 tax years

Have earned more than half of your income from self employment in either the 2018-19 tax year or across the three previous tax year (2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19)

You do not need to have stopped working in order to claim.

Who can’t claim?

You are not eligible for the scheme if:

You have not submitted a self-assessment tax return for 2018-19

Your gross average income from self-employment over the last three tax years is more than £50,000

Even if your net profit is less than £50,000, you will not be eligible unless your gross income is below the threshold.

How do I claim?

HMRC will use their existing database of information on taxpayers to identify those eligible. They will then get in touch with relevant prospective applicants with more details.