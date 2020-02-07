Christmas is just around the corner and the supermarkets are ready for the festive season. With mince pies one of the UK’s favourite festive treats, our personal finance experts have analysed the price and nutritional value of mince pies across the UK’s largest supermarkets.
With the abundance of mince pies hitting the supermarket shelves in the lead up to Christmas, it’s difficult to know where you could be getting the most pie for your money.
Our personal finance experts have analysed UK supermarkets' own brand mince pies to discover the best value pies on the shelves this Christmas.
The experts have looked at the weight and price per pastry – as well as the calories, sugar, fats and saturated fats.
The weight and price of the UK's leading supermarket own-brand mince pies.
|Range
|Weight per pie grams
|Price per pie
|Co-op 6 Mince Pies
|54
|£0.08
|Aldi Holly Lane Deep Filled Mince Pies
|62
|£0.13
|Tesco Mince Pies
|54
|£0.15
|ASDA Mince Pies
|57
|£0.15
|Morrisons Mince Pies
|54
|£0.17
|Sainsbury's Deep Filled Mince Pies
|53
|£0.17
|Waitrose Essential 6 Shortcrust Mince Pies
|54
|£0.17
|Iceland 6 Mince Pies
|54
|£0.17
|Aldi Specially Selected All Butter Classic Mince Pies
|59
|£0.25
|ASDA Extra Special Luxury Mince Pies
|62
|£0.29
|Iceland Luxury All Butter Mince Pies
|54
|£0.32
|M&S 6 All Butter Mince Pies
|55
|£0.32
|Tesco Finest Mince Pies
|62
|£0.33
|Morrisons The Best Deep Filled Mince Pies
|64
|£0.33
|Sainsbury's Mince Pies with All Butter Pastry, Taste the Difference
|54
|£0.33
|Waitrose Christmas All Butter Mince Pies
|50
|£0.33
|Co-op Irresistible All Butter Pastry Luxury Mince Pies
|57
|£0.33
|M&S Collection 6 Mince Pies
|55
|£0.42
If you are looking to save money this festive season, Co-op 6 mince pies takes the crown, with each pie weighing 54g and costing just over £0.08. Making the supermarket the best value for Mince Pies.
Aldi’s Holly Lane Deep Filled Mince Pies take 2nd place with each pie staying the same in cost at £0.13.
If you are after a premium Christmas treat this year, the experts have crunched the numbers to reveal the best value across each supermarket's luxury brands, taking top spot is Aldi, who’ve priced their specially selected mince pies at £0.25 per pie. Asda Extra Special Luxury Mince Pies follow with £0.29 per pie.
At the other end of the scale, Marks & Spencer's premium Collection mince pies are the most expensive. The price per pie is 42p for 55g per pastry.
Mince pies across the board vary in shape and size, Morrisons The Best Deep Filled Mince Pies weigh in at the biggest at 64g, however the most luxurious mince pie in terms of price per gram is M&S Collection 6 Mince Pies with a £0.0076 price per gram.
The nutritional content of the UK’s leading supermarket own-brand mince pies.
|Range
|Pack Price
|Kcal
|Sugar (Tsps)
|Fat (g)
|Sat Fat (g)
|Price per pie
|Co-op 6 Mince Pies
|£0.50
|207
|4
|7.8
|3.3
|£0.08
|Tesco Mince Pies
|£0.87
|209
|3
|7.3
|3.2
|£0.15
|Iceland 6 Mince Pies
|£1.00
|209
|4
|7.6
|2.5
|£0.17
|Iceland Luxury All Butter Mince Pies
|£1.89
|211
|5
|7.3
|4.6
|£0.32
|Morrisons Mince Pies
|£0.99
|214
|3
|8
|3.3
|£0.17
|Waitrose Christmas All Butter Mince Pies
|£2.00
|214
|3
|10.6
|6.9
|£0.33
|M&S Collection 6 Mince Pies
|£2.50
|214
|5
|7.6
|5.2
|£0.42
|Sainsbury's Mince Pies with All Butter Pastry, Taste the Difference
|£2.00
|215
|4
|7.5
|3.9
|£0.33
|Co-op Irresistible All Butter Pastry Luxury Mince Pies
|£2.00
|215
|5
|7.2
|4.9
|£0.33
|Morrisons The Best Deep Filled Mince Pies
|£2.00
|218
|5
|6
|4.3
|£0.33
|Waitrose Essential 6 Shortcrust Mince Pies
|£1.00
|219
|4
|8.2
|2.6
|£0.17
|M&S 6 All Butter Mince Pies
|£1.90
|219
|5
|7.8
|5.3
|£0.32
|Aldi Specially Selected All Butter Classic Mince Pies
|£1.49
|223
|4
|7.8
|4.7
|£0.25
|ASDA Mince Pies
|£0.87
|228
|4
|9.2
|2.8
|£0.15
|Sainsbury's Deep Filled Mince Pies
|£1.00
|230
|4
|8.6
|3.3
|£0.17
|Aldi Holly Lane Deep Filled Mince Pies
|£0.79
|236
|5
|8.3
|2.6
|£0.13
|Tesco Finest Mince Pies
|£2.00
|239
|5
|9.1
|6.3
|£0.33
|ASDA Extra Special Luxury Mince Pies
|£1.75
|244
|6
|8.6
|5.7
|£0.29
Understanding the nutritional contents of your favourite festive treat may help you make the big decision when it comes to choosing your mince pie for Christmas 2021.
The mince pie with the highest number of calories is Asda Extra Special Luxury Mince Pies with each pie containing 244 calories, closely followed by Tesco Finest Mince Pies with 239 calories per pie and Aldi’s Holly Lane Deep Filled Mince Pies at 236 calories per pie. All of which contain over five teaspoons of sugar!
Co-op 6 mince pies takes the crown as the best value and is also revealed as the treat with the fewest calories with each pie sitting at 207 calories. The brand's premium version is higher with 215 calories per pie. Despite it being the healthiest option of the brands analysed, Co-op's mince pies still contain 4 teaspoons of sugar.
Tesco Mince Pies are a more standard own brand option, but for just two more calories (209) they will cost you nearly double the price that Co-op at 15p per pie.
Overall, a third of supermarket own brand mince pies contain five teaspoons of sugar per portion, with Asda Extra Special Luxury Mince Pies having the highest sugar content (24g), the equivalent of 5.7 teaspoons of sugar. At the other end of the table is the high-end supermarket Waitrose, whose Christmas All Butter Mince Pies contain the lowest quantity of sugar at 12.3g.
Back in 2017, Asda were the first supermarket to launch their own vegan mince pies, made from raisins, festive spices and dairy-free pastry. In following years, all of the UK's other big supermarket brands have followed suit.
Our experts reveal the best value own brand vegan mince pies.
|Vegan Pies
|Kcal
|Sugar (tsps)
|Fat (g)
|Sat Fat (g)
|Price per pie
|Waitrose FF Mince Pies
|216
|5
|7.4
|2.4
|£0.63
|M&S Made Without Mince Pies
|202
|4
|7.1
|4.3
|£0.63
|Sainsbury's Free From Mince Pies
|235
|5
|7.6
|2.6
|£0.38
|Tesco Free From Mince Pies
|218
|4
|8.5
|3
|£0.35
|Aldi Free From Mince Pies
|227
|4
|7.8
|2.5
|£0.34
|ASDA Free From Mince Pies
|212
|4
|7.3
|2.4
|£0.39
|Morrisons Free From Mince Pies
|211
|4
|7.2
|2.3
|£0.50
|Co-op Free From Mince Pies
|218
|4
|8.5
|3
|£0.50
|M&S Plant Kitchen Mince Pies
|241
|6
|8
|3.7
|£0.63
|*Tesco Plant Chef Mince Pies
|231
|4
|8.9
|2.9
|£0.31
Over the last year the analysis shows that there have been 4 additional launches of own brand vegan mince pies to provide shoppers with more options.
Of the brands analysed Tesco Plant Chef Mince Pies takes the top spot as the best value, with pies costing £1.25 each.
Out of the large UK supermarkets, eight now offer an own brand vegan mince pie, an increase by 33% from 2020. But while veganism has become increasingly popular and demand for vegan-friendly products grows, it does come at a price. The analysis shows that the average cost per vegan mince pie is £0.46, almost double the cost of the average classic pie (£0.25).
Of all supermarkets own brand vegan mince pies, M&S Plant Kitchen Mince Pies contain the most calories. Each pie has 241 calories – and a startling 25.8g of sugar. This is equivalent to seven teaspoons of sugar, which is 81% of our daily recommended amount.
Second to M&S for calories is Sainsbury's Free From branded pies. These pack in 235 calories and 22.8g of sugar – close to six teaspoons. Tesco Plant Chef Mince Pies are just behind Sainsbury's at 231 calories. Out of both Vegan and Non-vegan mince pies, Waitrose Christmas All Butter Mince Pies have the lowest sugar count at 12.3g.
For those looking to consume fewer calories with their mince pies, you should opt for the M&S Made Without Mince Pies. These contain the least at 202 calories per pie.
On average, vegan mince pies list four and a half teaspoons of sugar in their ingredients, equal to 62% of the recommended daily allowance.
From Christmas pudding to yule log, hot chocolates to mulled wine, the festive season is upon us and many can overindulge during this time. The experts research helps you keep sugar intake and value in mind for when you’re stocking up on your festive favourites.
Price and nutritional information was taken W/C 8th November 2021
Money.co.uk analysed the UK’s most popular supermarket chains, on the price and nutritional values of their budget brand mince pies and luxury ranges.
All ranges analysed were in packs of six however Lidi was excluded from the study due to only having a 12 pack of budget pies. Lidi was also excluded due to lack of accessible nutritional information.
The product information from the vegan and free from ranges were taken from supermarkets with inclusive ranges in packs of 4.
Tesco Plant Chef Mince Pies only come in packs of six however, the average weight was in line with other supermarkets and therefore was included in the study.