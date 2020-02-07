With the abundance of mince pies hitting the supermarket shelves in the lead up to Christmas, it’s difficult to know where you could be getting the most pie for your money. Our personal finance experts have analysed UK supermarkets' own brand mince pies to discover the best value pies on the shelves this Christmas. The experts have looked at the weight and price per pastry – as well as the calories, sugar, fats and saturated fats. Compare our best credit cards to help you save money on purchases you make this Christmas. Best value supermarket mince pies The weight and price of the UK's leading supermarket own-brand mince pies.

Updated 11 November 2021 Range Weight per pie grams Price per pie Co-op 6 Mince Pies 54 £0.08 Aldi Holly Lane Deep Filled Mince Pies 62 £0.13 Tesco Mince Pies 54 £0.15 ASDA Mince Pies 57 £0.15 Morrisons Mince Pies 54 £0.17 Sainsbury's Deep Filled Mince Pies 53 £0.17 Waitrose Essential 6 Shortcrust Mince Pies 54 £0.17 Iceland 6 Mince Pies 54 £0.17 Aldi Specially Selected All Butter Classic Mince Pies 59 £0.25 ASDA Extra Special Luxury Mince Pies 62 £0.29 Iceland Luxury All Butter Mince Pies 54 £0.32 M&S 6 All Butter Mince Pies 55 £0.32 Tesco Finest Mince Pies 62 £0.33 Morrisons The Best Deep Filled Mince Pies 64 £0.33 Sainsbury's Mince Pies with All Butter Pastry, Taste the Difference 54 £0.33 Waitrose Christmas All Butter Mince Pies 50 £0.33 Co-op Irresistible All Butter Pastry Luxury Mince Pies 57 £0.33 M&S Collection 6 Mince Pies 55 £0.42

If you are looking to save money this festive season, Co-op 6 mince pies takes the crown, with each pie weighing 54g and costing just over £0.08. Making the supermarket the best value for Mince Pies. Aldi’s Holly Lane Deep Filled Mince Pies take 2nd place with each pie staying the same in cost at £0.13. If you are after a premium Christmas treat this year, the experts have crunched the numbers to reveal the best value across each supermarket's luxury brands, taking top spot is Aldi, who’ve priced their specially selected mince pies at £0.25 per pie. Asda Extra Special Luxury Mince Pies follow with £0.29 per pie. At the other end of the scale, Marks & Spencer's premium Collection mince pies are the most expensive. The price per pie is 42p for 55g per pastry. Mince pies across the board vary in shape and size, Morrisons The Best Deep Filled Mince Pies weigh in at the biggest at 64g, however the most luxurious mince pie in terms of price per gram is M&S Collection 6 Mince Pies with a £0.0076 price per gram. Nutritional value of supermarket mince pies The nutritional content of the UK’s leading supermarket own-brand mince pies.

Updated 11 November 2021 Range Pack Price Kcal Sugar (Tsps) Fat (g) Sat Fat (g) Price per pie Co-op 6 Mince Pies £0.50 207 4 7.8 3.3 £0.08 Tesco Mince Pies £0.87 209 3 7.3 3.2 £0.15 Iceland 6 Mince Pies £1.00 209 4 7.6 2.5 £0.17 Iceland Luxury All Butter Mince Pies £1.89 211 5 7.3 4.6 £0.32 Morrisons Mince Pies £0.99 214 3 8 3.3 £0.17 Waitrose Christmas All Butter Mince Pies £2.00 214 3 10.6 6.9 £0.33 M&S Collection 6 Mince Pies £2.50 214 5 7.6 5.2 £0.42 Sainsbury's Mince Pies with All Butter Pastry, Taste the Difference £2.00 215 4 7.5 3.9 £0.33 Co-op Irresistible All Butter Pastry Luxury Mince Pies £2.00 215 5 7.2 4.9 £0.33 Morrisons The Best Deep Filled Mince Pies £2.00 218 5 6 4.3 £0.33 Waitrose Essential 6 Shortcrust Mince Pies £1.00 219 4 8.2 2.6 £0.17 M&S 6 All Butter Mince Pies £1.90 219 5 7.8 5.3 £0.32 Aldi Specially Selected All Butter Classic Mince Pies £1.49 223 4 7.8 4.7 £0.25 ASDA Mince Pies £0.87 228 4 9.2 2.8 £0.15 Sainsbury's Deep Filled Mince Pies £1.00 230 4 8.6 3.3 £0.17 Aldi Holly Lane Deep Filled Mince Pies £0.79 236 5 8.3 2.6 £0.13 Tesco Finest Mince Pies £2.00 239 5 9.1 6.3 £0.33 ASDA Extra Special Luxury Mince Pies £1.75 244 6 8.6 5.7 £0.29

Understanding the nutritional contents of your favourite festive treat may help you make the big decision when it comes to choosing your mince pie for Christmas 2021. The mince pie with the highest number of calories is Asda Extra Special Luxury Mince Pies with each pie containing 244 calories, closely followed by Tesco Finest Mince Pies with 239 calories per pie and Aldi’s Holly Lane Deep Filled Mince Pies at 236 calories per pie. All of which contain over five teaspoons of sugar! Co-op 6 mince pies takes the crown as the best value and is also revealed as the treat with the fewest calories with each pie sitting at 207 calories. The brand's premium version is higher with 215 calories per pie. Despite it being the healthiest option of the brands analysed, Co-op's mince pies still contain 4 teaspoons of sugar. Tesco Mince Pies are a more standard own brand option, but for just two more calories (209) they will cost you nearly double the price that Co-op at 15p per pie. Overall, a third of supermarket own brand mince pies contain five teaspoons of sugar per portion, with Asda Extra Special Luxury Mince Pies having the highest sugar content (24g), the equivalent of 5.7 teaspoons of sugar. At the other end of the table is the high-end supermarket Waitrose, whose Christmas All Butter Mince Pies contain the lowest quantity of sugar at 12.3g. Vegan mince pies Back in 2017, Asda were the first supermarket to launch their own vegan mince pies, made from raisins, festive spices and dairy-free pastry. In following years, all of the UK's other big supermarket brands have followed suit. Our experts reveal the best value own brand vegan mince pies.

Updated 11 November 2021 Vegan Pies Kcal Sugar (tsps) Fat (g) Sat Fat (g) Price per pie Waitrose FF Mince Pies 216 5 7.4 2.4 £0.63 M&S Made Without Mince Pies 202 4 7.1 4.3 £0.63 Sainsbury's Free From Mince Pies 235 5 7.6 2.6 £0.38 Tesco Free From Mince Pies 218 4 8.5 3 £0.35 Aldi Free From Mince Pies 227 4 7.8 2.5 £0.34 ASDA Free From Mince Pies 212 4 7.3 2.4 £0.39 Morrisons Free From Mince Pies 211 4 7.2 2.3 £0.50 Co-op Free From Mince Pies 218 4 8.5 3 £0.50 M&S Plant Kitchen Mince Pies 241 6 8 3.7 £0.63 *Tesco Plant Chef Mince Pies 231 4 8.9 2.9 £0.31

Over the last year the analysis shows that there have been 4 additional launches of own brand vegan mince pies to provide shoppers with more options. Of the brands analysed Tesco Plant Chef Mince Pies takes the top spot as the best value, with pies costing £1.25 each. Out of the large UK supermarkets, eight now offer an own brand vegan mince pie, an increase by 33% from 2020. But while veganism has become increasingly popular and demand for vegan-friendly products grows, it does come at a price. The analysis shows that the average cost per vegan mince pie is £0.46, almost double the cost of the average classic pie (£0.25). Nutritional value Of all supermarkets own brand vegan mince pies, M&S Plant Kitchen Mince Pies contain the most calories. Each pie has 241 calories – and a startling 25.8g of sugar. This is equivalent to seven teaspoons of sugar, which is 81% of our daily recommended amount. Second to M&S for calories is Sainsbury's Free From branded pies. These pack in 235 calories and 22.8g of sugar – close to six teaspoons. Tesco Plant Chef Mince Pies are just behind Sainsbury's at 231 calories. Out of both Vegan and Non-vegan mince pies, Waitrose Christmas All Butter Mince Pies have the lowest sugar count at 12.3g. For those looking to consume fewer calories with their mince pies, you should opt for the M&S Made Without Mince Pies. These contain the least at 202 calories per pie. On average, vegan mince pies list four and a half teaspoons of sugar in their ingredients, equal to 62% of the recommended daily allowance. From Christmas pudding to yule log, hot chocolates to mulled wine, the festive season is upon us and many can overindulge during this time. The experts research helps you keep sugar intake and value in mind for when you're stocking up on your festive favourites.

