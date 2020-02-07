Coronavirus: your annual leave rights

As things change rapidly during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, this guide will be updated regularly to reflect changes in rules and regulations.

Taking holidays from work is important because it helps you rest and keep healthy.

But during the coronavirus lockdown, employers are taking unprecedented steps. Some are keen to avoid having large numbers of people taking time off at the same time once the lockdown is lifted. So they are forcing their workers to take their annual leave now.

Here is what you need to know if your plans for annual leave have been changed because of the pandemic.

Can you refuse to take annual leave now?

The short answer is no. Your employer has the right to tell you when to take your annual leave. But they usually need to give you notice ahead of time.

The notice has to be at least twice as long as the amount of leave your employer wants you to take, says Citizens Advice.

For example, say your boss wants you to take a week off. They have to tell you about this at least two weeks before the start of the holiday.

But if your boss asks you to take time off now but you want to keep working, it might be worth having a chat with them about your options.

The government has said that employers, employees and workers should be as flexible as they can about holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Can your boss make you take annual leave if you are furloughed?

If you have been furloughed as part of the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, your employer can still ask you to take some holiday. But you still have to be paid at your regular salary, instead of the 80% rate covered by the furlough. You can read more about what the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme means for you.