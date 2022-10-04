Weddings are often dubbed as the most important day in a person’s life, which is why people spend so long planning their big day. One of the biggest decisions to make is where the wedding will be held - from a local church where your parents got married to a five-star beach resort on the other side of the world - couples can get married anywhere they like. As destination weddings are a popular choice for so many people, we were curious to discover the most popular countries and cities for (nearly) every country around the globe.

To reveal the most popular countries and cities for a destination wedding, the travel experts at money.co.uk analysed Google search data to see which locations around the world are the most searched for by nearly-wed couples, by analysing search volumes for ‘wedding in + [destination].’

If you need some inspiration for your wedding day and want to ensure you stick to your budget and how to cut the costs then check out our wedding hub which is full of helpful guides.

To help inspire your future wedding destination, the experts analysed Google search data for nearly every country around the globe to reveal the country or city they want to spend their big day in the most.

Where the world wants to get married

The most popular country that the world is Googling to get married in is India, as it takes the top spot for an impressive 38 countries around the globe. Some of the countries searching for ‘wedding in India’ the most include Australia, Canada, Fiji, Jamaica, Mexico, New Zealand, the USA and Singapore.

Weddings in India are typically much bigger, brighter and bolder affairs spanning three days of celebrations with friends and family. One reason (of many) why this location is proving to be so popular is because it offers couples so many options when it comes to their ceremony; beach lovers can head South to Goa for a romantic wedding on the sand, while those who think opulence is key can choose a venue amongst the lakes and royal palaces in Udaipur.

The second-most popular place for a wedding destination is Italy, which is a country commonly associated with romance and love. The European country is the most Googled place for a wedding in 28 countries; including, Cambodia, France, Greece, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Sweden Thailand, and 20 others. It has also been a destination wedding location chosen by A-Listers, such as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who got hitched in Portofino in June this year, and George and Amal Clooney famously tied the knot in Venice in 2014.

Next up are Turkey and Nigeria both topping the searches for places to get married in 12 countries. The countries most wanting a Turkey-based ceremony are Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Iraq, Malta, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Tunisia. The countries searching for a wedding in Nigeria the most are Belize, Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Liberia, Libya, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, The Gambia, and Uganda.

France closely follows Turkey and Nigeria making it the fourth-most popular place for a destination wedding. Topping the searches in 11 countries; including, Albania, Madagascar, Mali, and several others, so whether it’s a romantic countryside wedding or a modern city-break celebration, France is a popular country for a destination wedding.

Rounding off the top five list is Greece, which is the most Googled wedding destination in Armenia, Brazil, England, Hungary, South Africa, and Wales.