We have delved into Google search volumes to reveal the top wedding trends for the season ahead.

The hottest wedding trends change on a regular basis, whether it’s decorations or destinations, and a lot can happen between wedding seasons. As the last couple of years briefly changed weddings for both soon-to-be couples and their guests, the financial experts at money.co.uk were curious to discover how this has impacted the top trends for 2022.
By analysing Google search volumes, the research reveals 2022’s biggest wedding trends to help future newlyweds know what’s hot (and what’s not) as the peak season approaches.
With your big day comes a lot of decision-making and debates. From the overall theme of the wedding to a designated colour scheme, there are many aspects that will set the tone and aesthetic for all of your decisions going forward, so there’s no wonder couples spend a lot of time debating the best theme for their wedding.
The Google search data proves that the thing couples want to incorporate into their weddings the most this year is their pets. Searches for pets at weddings are up 200% since 2020, making it the biggest wedding trend for 2022, suggesting that the two years locked at home with our animal friends means we cannot imagine the big day without their presence.
Joint first with pet weddings is multi-coloured weddings with searches also spiking by 200%. This trend suggests that weddings this year will not only be big events featuring all our nearest and dearest (including four-legged friends) but they will also be bold and bright celebrations.
Eco weddings trends also feature in the top 30 list; with searches for renting a bridesmaid dress up 180%, proving that brides are looking for ways to reduce the wastefulness of buying a dress that will be worn for just one day. Other eco-conscious wedding trends include moissanite engagement rings (a significantly more sustainable and environmentally-friendly stone as they are not mined), leaf confetti and sustainable wedding venues.
Colours feature frequently on the top wedding trends 2022 list; as already mentioned, multi-coloured weddings are the hottest trend this year, but by contrast, black colour schemes are also trending this season seeing a 90% increase since 2020. Blue, black and gold, and purple also feature on the biggest trends list.
|Rank
|Wedding Trend
|Year-on-Year Change (%)
|1
|Pet at wedding
|200
|1
|Multi-coloured wedding
|200
|1
|In-season wedding flowers
|200
|4
|Rent bridesmaid dress
|181
|5
|Daisy bouquet
|177
|6
|Lavender bouquet
|122
|7
|Dahlia bouquet
|108
|8
|Black wedding
|90
|9
|Llama wedding
|89
|9
|Rent wedding dress
|89
|11
|Blue wedding
|84
|11
|Lilac bouquet
|84
|13
|Moissanite engagement ring
|83
|14
|Daisy wedding
|80
|15
|Retro wedding
|75
|16
|Sequin wedding dress
|60
|16
|Orchid bouquet
|60
|18
|Museum wedding
|57
|19
|Tablescapes wedding
|56
|20
|Black and gold wedding
|55
|21
|Leaf confetti
|53
|22
|Game of Thrones wedding
|52
|23
|Purple wedding
|50
|23
|Cruise wedding
|50
|23
|Black wedding dress
|50
|23
|Sustainable wedding venue
|50
|23
|Bow wedding dress
|50
|28
|Puff sleeve wedding dress
|48
|29
|Hotel wedding
|46
|29
|Bridal suits
|46
|31
|Country club wedding
|40
Looking specifically at where in the world is trending the most for weddings in 2022, the research revealed that Zimbabwe has seen a 56% increase in searches. It is a popular destination for those who want a safari holiday or even just to embrace the breathtaking background that the country has to offer.
Italy is second on the list with wedding searches for the country spiking by 40%. The European country offers a lot to those planning a wedding; from stunning villas in Tuscany to lakeside hotels in Como, it is a wedding destination that appeals to the masses. Joint with Italy is South Africa, where couples can choose from vineyards, safaris, the seaside or the city to host their special day.
Kenya in fourth place, seeing a 27% increase in Google searches for weddings in the country. It’s a great option for those who want a beach wedding but also want the option for a bit of culture and exploration while they’re there.
The rest of the top 10 list is made up of countries that are best-known for their tranquil beaches. Thailand is fifth, Jamaica is sixth where searches have increased by 22% and Morocco is seventh. Brazil, Mexico and Bali round off the top 10.
|Rank
|Wedding Destination (Country)
|Year-on-Year Change (%)
|1
|Zimbabwe wedding
|56
|2
|Italy wedding
|40
|2
|South Africa wedding
|40
|4
|Portugal wedding
|39
|5
|Kenya wedding
|27
|6
|Thailand wedding
|23
|6
|Ibiza wedding
|23
|8
|Jamaica wedding
|22
|9
|Morocco wedding
|21
|10
|Brazil wedding
|20
Not only are weddings going to make a statement with multi-coloured themes but brides are set to make an impression with their dresses. Sequin wedding dresses are the top trending wedding dress style in 2022 getting +60% searches with an impressive 19,200 annual searches around the globe. Though sequins aren’t for everyone, recent celebrity weddings have led the way; Priyanka Chopra’s custom-made Ralph Lauren dress proved that a heavily embellished gown is sure to impress your guests.
Less traditional and more of a statement is the trend to wear a black wedding dress, which is receiving 50% more searches and has 266,400 Google queries a year. A black wedding dress that sent Twitter into meltdown was worn by Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who said she wore it as “a symbol of power and strength” rather than the traditional white that brides are expected to wear. Another tradition-bending style to feature in the top 10 styles is a bridal suit, which has an impressive 22,800 Google searches every year and is up by 46% this year.
The top trends also suggest that the 80s bridal style is also having a revival, with ‘bow wedding dress’ searches spiking by 50% and puff sleeve wedding dress (as worn by Princess Diana on her wedding day in July 1981) searches up by 48%.
|Rank
|Wedding Dress Style
|Year-on-Year Change (%)
|1
|Sequin wedding dress
|60
|2
|Black wedding dress
|50
|2
|Bow wedding dress
|50
|4
|Puff sleeve wedding dress
|48
|5
|Bridal suit
|46
|6
|Cutout wedding dress
|40
|7
|Wedding dress with pockets
|39
|8
|Disney wedding dress
|26
|8
|Strapless wedding dress
|26
|10
|Velvet wedding dress
|24
|10
|Low cut wedding dress
|24
|12
|Long sleeve wedding dress
|23
|12
|Off shoulder wedding dress
|23
|14
|Short wedding dress
|22
|14
|Bridal jumpsuit
|22
|14
|Sheer wedding dress
|22
|14
|Satin wedding dress
|22
|14
|Slip wedding dress
|22
|19
|Modest wedding dress
|19
|20
|Bridal separates
|14
Without the wonderful world of designers there wouldn’t be so many styles for brides to choose from. Curious to find out if a wedding dress designer is leading the way for 2022, money.co.uk analysed the search data for specific designers revealing that Martina Liana comes out on top. Martina Liana gowns feature a feminine silhouette that is perfect for a bride who wants to go full glam on her big day, and has seen a 125% increase in searches for the brand.
Milla Nova - known for classic A-line gowns that have resulted in a reputation as one of the most prestigious designers in the world - is second on the list, followed by Justin Alexander who prides himself on elegance.
Four British designers feature on the top 15 list; Suzanne Neville, who produces hand-made, cut to fit gowns all over Instagram, has seen searches increase by 69%, putting Neville as the fourth trending designer globally. A designer favoured by Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge, Jenny Packham, is fifth, whilst Halfpenny London is seventh. The iconic, statement-making Vivienne Westwood has seen searches for her wedding dresses increase by nearly 50%.
|Rank
|Wedding Dress Designer
|Year-on-Year Change (%)
|1
|Martina Liana wedding dress
|125
|2
|Milla Nova wedding dress
|85
|3
|Justin Alexander wedding dress
|81
|4
|Suzanne Neville wedding dress
|69
|5
|Jenny Packham wedding dress
|55
|6
|Ralph Lauren wedding dress
|53
|7
|Halfpenny London wedding dress
|50
|7
|Valentino wedding dress
|50
|9
|Vivienne Westwood wedding dress
|49
|10
|Givenchy wedding dress
|34
|11
|Pronovias wedding dress
|24
|12
|Galia Lahav wedding dress
|23
|13
|Claire Pettibone wedding dress
|22
|13
|Vera Wang wedding dress
|22
|15
|Maggie Sottero wedding dress
|19
The way that we live and how it impacts the environment is a conversation that greatly lends itself to the wedding industry, as there is often a lot of waste and consumption for just one day. So, it is interesting to see that soon-to-be-married couples are considering eco alternatives for their special day.
The top eco wedding trend for the season ahead is in-season wedding flowers, many bouquets are created using flowers that brides would prefer; however, this often means importing them from hundreds of miles away when you could use locally sourced and in-season flowers.
The fashion rental scheme is also among the top trends, with searches for renting a bridesmaid dress and renting a wedding dress ranking as the second and third biggest eco wedding trends for 2022. This is a great way to avoid purchasing and disposing of a dress that is only worn once and instead gives a dress multiple lives.
Moissanite engagement rings are fourth with an 83% increase in Google searches followed by sustainable wedding favours that have seen a 75% spike and leaf confetti in sixth with searches increasing by 53%.
|Rank
|Eco Wedding Trend
|Year-on-Year Change (%)
|1
|In-season wedding flowers
|200
|2
|Rent bridesmaid dress
|181
|3
|Rent wedding dress
|89
|4
|Moissanite engagement ring
|83
|5
|Sustainable wedding favours
|75
|6
|Leaf confetti
|53
|7
|Sustainable wedding venue
|50
|8
|Petal confetti
|39
|9
|Rent wedding linen
|33
|10
|Second-hand wedding dress
|22
Most traditional wedding ceremonies usually follow a very similar format that can be flexible depending on the venue, the religion of the couple, or the couple's personal preference. But most weddings start with the processional, which sees guests making their way to their seats, followed by the best man and mother-of-the-bride, the bridesmaids, and then the bride and her father. The officiant then makes an introduction to the couple, before talking about the responsibilities of marriage and the vows they will make. This is followed by the exchange of vows, ring exchange, and then the kiss. As there are so many steps, this usually takes around 45 to 60 minutes, although it can be longer for religious ceremonies that can go on for over 90 minutes.
The peak wedding season is typically considered to be summer and the very start of autumn (which results in the weddings being more expensive during this time, too). This usually covers the period starting in May right through to the end of September and even the beginning of October. According to a Hitched survey*, 14% and 18% of UK weddings happen in the months of July and August. If you want to avoid the peak wedding period, then look outside of these months (and you’ll likely save yourself some money, too).
Although weddings involve spending a lot of money for one day of celebrations, it is only as expensive as you make it. If you are looking to do your special day on a budget, there are many aspects you can do yourself to avoid third-party costs. Rather than hiring somebody to dress the venue, you can purchase second-hand decorations and do it yourself, or keep it as simple as fairy lights and candles. You can also look to have a later ceremony so you only have to pay for evening food for your guests rather than a full wedding breakfast on top of that.
