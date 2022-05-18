We have delved into Google search volumes to reveal the top wedding trends for the season ahead.

The hottest wedding trends change on a regular basis, whether it’s decorations or destinations, and a lot can happen between wedding seasons. As the last couple of years briefly changed weddings for both soon-to-be couples and their guests, the financial experts at money.co.uk were curious to discover how this has impacted the top trends for 2022.

By analysing Google search volumes, the research reveals 2022’s biggest wedding trends to help future newlyweds know what’s hot (and what’s not) as the peak season approaches.

If you want to recreate any of the top trends, compare 0% purchase credit cards for large purchases to help spread the repayments for your big day.

Top wedding trends 2022 according to Google

With your big day comes a lot of decision-making and debates. From the overall theme of the wedding to a designated colour scheme, there are many aspects that will set the tone and aesthetic for all of your decisions going forward, so there’s no wonder couples spend a lot of time debating the best theme for their wedding.

The Google search data proves that the thing couples want to incorporate into their weddings the most this year is their pets. Searches for pets at weddings are up 200% since 2020, making it the biggest wedding trend for 2022, suggesting that the two years locked at home with our animal friends means we cannot imagine the big day without their presence.

Joint first with pet weddings is multi-coloured weddings with searches also spiking by 200%. This trend suggests that weddings this year will not only be big events featuring all our nearest and dearest (including four-legged friends) but they will also be bold and bright celebrations.

Eco weddings trends also feature in the top 30 list; with searches for renting a bridesmaid dress up 180%, proving that brides are looking for ways to reduce the wastefulness of buying a dress that will be worn for just one day. Other eco-conscious wedding trends include moissanite engagement rings (a significantly more sustainable and environmentally-friendly stone as they are not mined), leaf confetti and sustainable wedding venues.

Colours feature frequently on the top wedding trends 2022 list; as already mentioned, multi-coloured weddings are the hottest trend this year, but by contrast, black colour schemes are also trending this season seeing a 90% increase since 2020. Blue, black and gold, and purple also feature on the biggest trends list.