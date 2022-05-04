<Getting married

Most popular dates to get married

Salman Haqqi
One of the many unfortunate side effects of the coronavirus pandemic has been that a huge number of couples have sadly had to cancel their wedding plans. This has led to more weddings than ever before in 2022, but which dates are the most popular?
There's a huge backlog of couples hoping to get married this year after cancelled plans, so if you’re looking to get hitched in the near future and are wondering how much competition you might face for venues and suppliers on your preferred date, our wedding finance experts have looked into the most popular wedding dates to help you decide which to go for.

The most popular wedding days

1. August 30th - 35,008 weddings 1996 - 2018

The most popular wedding day since 1996 has traditionally been August 30th, with just over 35,000 couples getting married on this date.

August, in general, is a popular month for couples, with a good chance of nice weather and in the middle of the school holidays. 

But August 30th sees a particularly high number of weddings, largely due to the fact that it often falls on the Summer bank holiday.

2. July 26th - 34,231 weddings 1996 - 2018

The second most popular wedding day is July 26th, with over 34,000 weddings taking place on this date since 1996.

Of course, this is another date that falls right at the height of summer so it makes sense that couples might earmark it as a potential date for their nuptials.

3. September 6th - 33,842 weddings 1996 - 2018 

The most popular wedding day that doesn’t fall during the summer months is September 6th, with 33,842 weddings on this date.

If you’re after an Autumnal wedding but still want a chance of some late summer sunshine, then an early September wedding could be a good choice, with venues and suppliers likely to be a little quieter than during the summer.

RankDateNumber of marriages (1996-2018)
1August 30th35,008
2July 26th34,231
3September 6th33,842
4August 2nd33,620
5September 1st33,100
6August 23rd32,530
7August 16th32,364
8August 25th32,322
9August 24th31,941
10August 28th31,869
11August 4th31,433
12July 28th31,420
13August 18th31,406
14August 9th31,257
15August 1st30,905
15August 26th30,905
17July 27th30,790
18February 14th30,637
19August 8th30,316
20August 29th30,105

The least popular wedding days

1. December 25th - 110 weddings 1996 - 2018 

While the idea of tying the knot on Christmas Day might seem like a magical idea, very few people have ever actually got married on the big day itself.

While getting hitched on Christmas Day is a nice idea, the reality is that venues (especially churches) are unlikely to be open. You may also struggle to convince guests to ditch their usual family plans!

2. December 26th - 592 weddings 1996 - 2018

Unsurprisingly, Boxing Day is also a day that sees very few weddings, although slightly more people do get married on this date than Christmas Day, with 592 doing so.

Again, there are likely to be issues with venues and suppliers here, with many being shut on Boxing Day.

3. January 1st - 834 weddings 1996 - 2018

Similarly, New Year's Day is another big holiday, and just 834 people have got married on January 1st since 1996.

Not only could you face stiff competition for venues and suppliers, with few working on this date, but you may also have a few guests with sore heads from the night before too!

RankDateNumber of marriages (1996-2018)
1December 25th110
2December 26th592
3January 1st834
4February 29th3,417
5January 13th3,594
6January 11th4,476
7January 14th4,478
8January 12th4,501
9January 19th4,595
10January 21st4,610
11January 18th4,683
12January 23rd4,847
13January 16th4,850
14January 7th4,859
15January 9th4,918
16February 4th5,004
17January 22nd5,015
18January 15th5,036
19January 2nd5,064
20January 5th5,112

The most common days to get married

By far the most popular wedding day of the week is Saturday, with Saturday ceremonies accounting for just under half of all weddings.

It makes sense that weekend ceremonies are the most popular, with weddings on a Friday proving to be the second most popular wedding day, with over 42,000 since 1996.

On the other hand, midweek days such as Tuesday and Monday are far less popular, with guests having to reschedule things such as work to be able to attend.

RankDayNumber of marriages (1996-2018)
1Saturday116,023
2Friday42,652
3Thursday21,264
4Sunday14,360
5Wednesday14,009
6Monday13,842
7Tuesday12,645

The most common months to get married

With the obvious weather advantages that summer brings, August is the most common times for couples to tie the knot, with over 37,000 ceremonies since 1996.

However, a non-summer month takes second place, with just under 30,000 September weddings.

Winter months are far less popular, with January being the least popular overall, hosting six times fewer weddings than August.

RankMonthNumber of marriages (1996-2018)
1August37,579
2September29,482
3July27,776
4June27,383
5May23,279
6October18,984
7April16,569
8March13,618
9December13,029
10November12,412
11February8,531
12January6,153

The most popular hen do destinations

Before the big day itself, the hen do is a great excuse for a party and for guests of the bride to meet up and get to know each other.

But where are the destinations that hens love visiting the most? To find out here’s a look at the most searched hen do destinations on Google, both here in the UK and further afield.

Most popular UK hen do destinations

1. Liverpool - 30,860 annual searches

Taking the top spot is for the most popular hen do destination in the UK is Liverpool, with over 30,000 searches in the last year.

Liverpool is a great city known for its history, culture and most importantly for a good hen do, its nightlife!

2. London - 23,080 annual searches

Being the capital city, with a huge selection of things to do, you might expect London to be the most popular hen do location in the country, but it misses out on first place on this occasion!

Regardless, London is a great place to enjoy your hen weekend, with so much to offer, with endless bars, restaurants, and activities to discover.

3. Manchester - 16,330 annual searches

Another city in the North West completes the top three, with searches for hen dos in Manchester totalling over 16,000 in the last year.

Manchester is a great party city and the ideal place to give the hen the send-off that she deserves!

RankDestinationCountyAnnual Searches
1LiverpoolMerseyside30,860
2LondonLondon23,080
3ManchesterGreater Manchester16,330
4BrightonEast Sussex15,630
5BathSomerset12,750
6EdinburghCity of Edinburgh12,100
7BelfastCounty Antrim11,650
8YorkNorth Yorkshire11,440
9NewcastleTyne & Wear10,630
10BristolBristol8,720

Most popular overseas hen do destinations

1. Dublin - 12,010 annual searches

While it’s not exactly on the other side of the world, Dublin proves to be the most popular overseas destination for hens, with over 12,000 annual searches.

Dublin is a hen’s paradise, with an incredible nightlife scene, whether you’re after a sophisticated weekend away or something a little rowdier.

2. Marbella - 7,730 annual searches

In second place is Marbella, on Spain’s Costa del Sol. If you’re looking for a weekend away in the sun for your hen do then you can do a lot worse than Marbs, with its enviable weather right through the year.

Marbella received over 7,000 searches for hen dos and hen-related activities in the last twelve months.

3. Benidorm - 7,160 annual searches

Another classic Spanish destination comes in third place, with Benidorm receiving 7,160 annual searches in the last year. 

Benidorm is a classic cheap and cheerful destination where you’re guaranteed to have a good time for the hen’s final weekend of single life!

RankDestinationCountryAnnual Searches
1DublinRepublic of Ireland12,010
2MarbellaSpain7,730
3BenidormSpain7,160
4IbizaSpain6,810
5GalwayRepublic of Ireland6,650
6AlgarvePortugal6,590
7BarcelonaSpain6,520
8KilkennyRepublic of Ireland5,740
9BudapestHungary3,980
10AmsterdamNetherlands3,940

FAQ's

Methodology and sources

