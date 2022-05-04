Most popular dates to get married

If you’re in need of a little extra cash to make sure everything is just right for your big day, be sure to compare personal loans at money.co.uk.

There's a huge backlog of couples hoping to get married this year after cancelled plans, so if you’re looking to get hitched in the near future and are wondering how much competition you might face for venues and suppliers on your preferred date, our wedding finance experts have looked into the most popular wedding dates to help you decide which to go for.

If you’re after an Autumnal wedding but still want a chance of some late summer sunshine, then an early September wedding could be a good choice, with venues and suppliers likely to be a little quieter than during the summer.

The most popular wedding day that doesn’t fall during the summer months is September 6th, with 33,842 weddings on this date.

Of course, this is another date that falls right at the height of summer so it makes sense that couples might earmark it as a potential date for their nuptials.

The second most popular wedding day is July 26th, with over 34,000 weddings taking place on this date since 1996.

But August 30th sees a particularly high number of weddings, largely due to the fact that it often falls on the Summer bank holiday.

August, in general, is a popular month for couples, with a good chance of nice weather and in the middle of the school holidays.

The most popular wedding day since 1996 has traditionally been August 30th, with just over 35,000 couples getting married on this date.

The least popular wedding days

1. December 25th - 110 weddings 1996 - 2018

While the idea of tying the knot on Christmas Day might seem like a magical idea, very few people have ever actually got married on the big day itself.

While getting hitched on Christmas Day is a nice idea, the reality is that venues (especially churches) are unlikely to be open. You may also struggle to convince guests to ditch their usual family plans!

2. December 26th - 592 weddings 1996 - 2018

Unsurprisingly, Boxing Day is also a day that sees very few weddings, although slightly more people do get married on this date than Christmas Day, with 592 doing so.

Again, there are likely to be issues with venues and suppliers here, with many being shut on Boxing Day.

3. January 1st - 834 weddings 1996 - 2018

Similarly, New Year's Day is another big holiday, and just 834 people have got married on January 1st since 1996.