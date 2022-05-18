Cheap hen do and stag do ideas

After two years it’s time to start going to weddings again and along with the day itself are the hen and stag do events that take place before.

From a night out at a local restaurant to a week in Ibiza you can do pretty much anything for a hen or stag do and there are limitless options.

However, the best hen do destinations are often those which don’t break the budget (remember guests have to pay for the wedding too) and the best stag do locations don’t have to be expensive either.

The average cost of a hen or stag is now £242, according to Hotels.com, which can really add up if a few friends get married in the same year.

Here we look at some budget-friendly locations and a few top tips for keeping costs down.

How to plan a hen or stag

If you’ve been given the task of organising a hen or stag do congratulations - the bride and groom clearly trust you to arrange an unforgettable event for them (no pressure, then).

The key to making everything work is lots of communication between you and the people coming, being ultra-organised, and keeping a lid on the budget. A few things you might want to consider are:

Guest numbers : ask the bride or groom to send a list of everyone they want to invite

Dates : Find out a few potential dates the bride or groom is free, and then pick the one the most guests can make

Location : If you’re going abroad there will be more planning involved and could increase the cost

Entertainment: From cake decorating courses to cabaret, there’s lots to choose from when it comes to the events, but the more you book the more your guests will have to pay

How much does a hen cost?

You can spend as little or as much as you want on a hen do but the total will come down to what the bride is after and how many people are coming along.

Average costs are just over £200 but depending on what you’re planning this could be different.

There’s no point going overboard with the hen, as it means people will usually decline to come. After all the point of it is celebrating the upcoming wedding with friends so you want something everyone can afford to go to.

It’s well worth speaking to the hens early on about the budget and being upfront from the start about how much the party will cost.

It’s a good idea to be flexible too, some people might not be able to come to the whole event but could come for part of it - such as the evening - if they’re on a particularly tight budget.

How much should you budget for a stag do?

If the average stag do is just over £200, this might be a good ballpark figure to budget for each person, however you can obviously spend a lot more or less than this.

Typically, the guests pay for the party, and the stag (or hen’s) costs are divided between them but this doesn’t always happen. The more guests going, the easier this is and the less everyone must pay.

If lots of friends are getting married in the same year, another option for cutting costs is to combine events and have one big stag or hen do. This also means there’s less planning to do and fewer weekends taken up going on stag or hen dos.

Hen do planning tips and tricks to keep the cost of the stag down

There are plenty of ways to keep costs down without compromising on the fun of a hen or stag.

Plan one great night

Instead of a week away or even a long weekend jam-packed with activities, why not plan one amazing night out for the bride or groom.

It cuts down accommodation and travel costs, and the extra expense of filling a weekend with events to go to.

Be creative with events

You don’t need to get everyone along to a football match or front-row musical tickets, instead why not host a match between you followed by a BBQ and drinks or hire a karaoke machine for the night.

You can always make your own decorations, outfits, and order in food and drink instead of paying extra for these.

Go off the beaten track

Avoid the over-trodden hen do route and go for less well-known destinations to keep costs down and to make the whole thing a little more original. Instead of a week in Vegas, why not head to the Highlands, or swap Cancun for the Cotswolds.

Ask friends for favours

If any of the guests are skilled in a side hustle, from catering to crafting, call on them to help with the planning.