There’s a lot to think about when planning a wedding, from who to invite to what food to serve, but one of the most important things to organise is the date.

When you tell people you’re engaged, after showing the ring and telling the proposal story, the next question is often when will the wedding be.

When trying to decide the best time of year to get married, you’ll want to consider where the wedding will be, what the weather will be like, how much it might cost, and if everyone will be able to make the date.

Here we look at how to pick the best month to get married.

How to pick the best month to get married

The best month for you will be completely up to you as a couple. It’s easy to get carried away with wedding planning but in the end, it is your day and therefore the decision over the best month and day to get married will be down to you.

However, if you want your nearest and dearest to be there, you need to think carefully about how that will happen. If your best friend is a teacher, for example, and can only take school holidays or weekends off you’ll need to consider this.

You may have a month in mind for sentimental reasons too. The month you met, got engaged, or a month of the year you’ve always dreamed of getting married in.

You’ll just need to make sure whatever month you choose; you can organise your perfect day for.

You will also need to be flexible. Wedding venues can get booked up very quickly, often years in advance, so this may mean you need to look at other times of the year to get married.

When is the best time of year to get married?

If you’re getting married in the UK, the summer months are the most popular. That’s largely because the weather is so unpredictable.

While you can never guarantee sunshine, it’s a lot more likely in August than February.

As the summer months - that’s May to September in wedding terms - are so popular, this also means they get booked up quickly.