When is the best time to switch my energy deal?

What’s so important about knowing when to switch energy supplier?

The simple reason is to ensure you’re not paying more than you should for your gas and electric, whether now or in the future when any fixed-rate deal you might be on comes to an end. Although an increasing number of suppliers are actively alerting customers when their fixed-rate tariff is ending, offering them a range of new fixed-rate tariffs to switch to, some may be content to let your tariff run out before rolling you on to their more expensive standard variable tariff. This will likely lead to more expensive bills and higher monthly payments.

When should I change my electric and gas supplier?

If you’re currently making do with your supplier’s standard variable tariff, then the time to switch is now, using the help of our guide to pick the best energy tariff for your needs.

If you’re on a fixed-rate tariff, then check its terms and conditions to see if it comes with any exit penalties – these are fixed sums (typically £15-50 per fuel) you’ll have to pay if you move to another tariff or supplier more than 42-49 days before your current tariff is due to end. Not all fixed-rate deals come with exit fees, and these should be clearly labelled on your bill or as part of the tariff information online. If in doubt, contact your energy supplier.

After you’ve made your first switch, aim to switch every 12-18 months, or whenever your fixed-rate deal is due to expire if it comes with exit penalties. The last thing you want to do is end up back on an expensive standard variable tariff.

Top tip: you can switch tariff while remaining with your current supplier. Even if you decide you don’t want to switch to a new supplier, you should still consider moving from a variable to a fixed-rate tariff for peace of mind as well as – in most cases – cheaper monthly bills.

What other reasons might I have for wanting to switch energy supplier?