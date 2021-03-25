What is the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme?

The RHI is a government scheme that rolled out in 2014 to encourage more people to invest in renewable heat energy technologies as part of the UK’s pledge to meet renewable energy targets and reduce carbon emissions.

The RHI basically offers a cash incentive to anyone who installs a qualifying source of renewable heat into their home. This comes in the form of quarterly cash payments for a period of seven years following the installation. The amount paid is based on several factors, based on a tariff rate according to the type of technology installed, plus the amount of energy generated (subject to an upper limit in most cases).

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) makes policy decisions about the RHI, and industry regulator Ofgem takes care of the day-to-day admin.

What recent changes have there been to the Renewable Heat Incentive?

The Ofgem RHI rules have undergone several changes since it was launched, as part of the BEIS’s regular policy reviews. These changes have included:

Updates to the MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) that affected heat pump applications after 30 October 2017.

Heat demand limits were applied to biomass systems as well as both air source and ground source heat pumps from 20 September 2017.

Changes to payment dates (but not frequency) that meant payments were made slightly later than previously (from 1 May 2020).

Be sure to check the Ofgem website to keep up to date with any other changes in the scheme.

Which technologies qualify for the scheme?