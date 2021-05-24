From destinations to decor, our Wedding Pinterest Report reveals the most pinned wedding styles and themes so you can know exactly what’s popular right now with those walking down the aisle. If any of the trends have taken your fancy, remember that you can use 0% purchase credit cards to make large purchases, meaning you can spread the repayments of your big day and reduce the amount of interest you pay. Top Wedding Trends On Pinterest

Choosing a theme for the big day will set the tone and aesthetic for all of your decisions going forward, so there’s no wonder couples spend a lot of time debating the best theme for their wedding. The Pinterest data proves that the most popular themes inspiring our weddings are from all aspects of life; it could be the couples’ favourite film, as Harry Potter weddings features as the most pinned theme; or it could be more decoration-related like Vintage, Earthy, and Natural which features in the top five themes. Also featuring in the top 10 most-pinned themes is 1920s with 1,003 boards dedicated to this decade. Also related to this decade is Art Deco and The Great Gatsby both with 1,001 boards, proving that the glitz and glamour of the roaring ’20s is a great source of inspiration.

Wedding trend Number of Pinterest boards Harry Potter wedding 1,016 Vintage wedding 1,009 Earthy wedding 1,008 Natural wedding 1,006 Farm wedding 1,004 1920s wedding 1,003 Garden Party wedding 1,002 Beach wedding 1,002 Fall/Autumn wedding 1,002 Marquee wedding 1,002 Formal wedding 1,001 Art Deco wedding 1,001 Garden wedding 1,001 Spring wedding 1,001 Great Gatsby wedding 1,001 Barn wedding 1,001 Celestial wedding 1,000 Fairy Tale wedding 1,000 Disney wedding 1,000 Botanical wedding 1,000

Top Destination Weddings Trends Opting to get married abroad has become much more popular over the years, as it not only offers the perfect backdrop but it can also double-up as the perfect honeymoon. However, if you want to get married closer to home, there’s nothing stopping you from bringing your favourite destination to you and your loved ones by taking inspiration for that place’s distinct style.

By Country Whether it’s the rich, jewel colours setting the tone or the lovely lit-up lanterns adorning the venue of choice, it’s Morocco that we are taking the most inspiration from. Many European countries also feature in the top 10 list - Greece, France, and Italy are 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, while Ireland is the 7th most-pinned country with 990 boards. The Australasia countries also make up the latter part of the top 10 countries; Australia is 8th with 984 boards, New Zealand 9th with 981, and Fiji is 10th with 979 Pinterest boards.

Wedding trend Number of Pinterest boards Morocco wedding 1,001 Greece wedding 1,000 France wedding 999 Italy wedding 998 Mexico wedding 997 Bali wedding 996 Ireland wedding 990 Australia wedding 984 New Zealand wedding 981 Fiji wedding 979 Canada wedding 978 England wedding 977 Ibiza wedding 975 Scotland wedding 972 Thailand wedding 960 Spain wedding 956 Portugal wedding 889 America wedding 821 Bahamas wedding 732 Wales wedding 725

By USA State The thought of the big day seems to have us California dreaming, as the West Coast state takes the top spot with 1,003 boards. From the glittering LA skyline to Sierra Nevada mountains, the Golden State has a variety of backdrops to suit all wedding tastes. The second-most pinned state is Colorado, home to the popular wedding destinations Denver and Colorado State Park, followed by Florida, The Sunshine State, in 3rd place.

Wedding trend Number of Pinterest boards California wedding 1,003 Colorado wedding 1,000 Florida wedding 1,000 Hawaii wedding 1,000 Virginia wedding 998 New York wedding 997 Texas wedding 996 Georgia wedding 994 Washington wedding 993 Arizona wedding 988 Maine wedding 985 Oregon wedding 981 Utah wedding 978 Montana wedding 977 Maryland wedding 976 Ohio wedding 973 Tennessee wedding 968 Minnesota wedding 949 North Carolina wedding 943 Michigan wedding 938

Top Wedding Dress Trends

Finding ‘the one’ is easier for some than others, so there’s no surprise that there are so many Pinterest boards dedicated to this integral part of the wedding day. The most popular weddings dress list proves just how far we have come from the puffy dress trend of the ’90s. The most popular style is a sparkling wedding dress with a dazzling 2,485 boards alone, followed by Disney-inspired gowns, and then vintage wedding dresses in 3rd place. Also on the list are less conventional and more fashion statement options like a two-piece wedding dress with 1,015 boards, followed by a bridal jumpsuit in 5th place, which was made all the more popular by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner who wore a jumpsuit for her wedding to Joe Jonas.

Wedding trend Number of Pinterest boards Sparkly wedding dress 2,485 Disney wedding dress 1,521 Vintage wedding dress 1,139 Two piece wedding dress 1,015 Bridal jumpsuit 919 Black wedding dress 898 Modest wedding dress 872 Sheer wedding dress 863 Long sleeve wedding dress 840 Satin wedding dress 950 Boho wedding dress 732 Off shoulder wedding dress 732 Strapless wedding dress 713 One shoulder wedding dress 699 Minimal wedding dress 698 Short wedding dress 690 Mermaid wedding dress 657 Lace wedding dress 642 Pink wedding dress 635 50s wedding dress 533

Top Bridal Bouquet Trends

Flowers play a big part in a wedding, but the main star of the floral show will always be the bride’s bouquet. Symbolic of adoration and loyalty are sunflowers which are inspiring the look of bridal bouquets more than traditional roses that rank in 2nd position, and peonies, which are 4th on list. Interestingly, our love for home plants also feeds into our bridal bouquet inspiration as succulent bouquets are the 3rd on the list. Also, the latest floral trend taking social media by storm is dried flowers which features 11th on the most popular bouquet list with 233 boards.

Wedding trend Number of Pinterest boards Sunflower bouquet 891 Rose bouquet 876 Succulent bouquet 729 Peony bouquet 682 Wildflower bouquet 628 Orchid bouquet 415 Lavender bouquet 335 Hydrangea bouquet 319 Lilac bouquet 279 Daisy bouquet 261 Dried flower bouquet 233 Tulip bouquet 196 Dahlia bouquet 111 Eucalyptus bouquet 108 Anemone bouquet 86