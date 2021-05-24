With many people around the world having to postpone their nuptials in the past 12 months, some couples may be going back to the drawing board when it comes to organising their wedding for 2021 or beyond. To provide some inspiration for anyone planning their big day, we’ve turned to Pinterest to delve into the current biggest trends.
From destinations to decor, our Wedding Pinterest Report reveals the most pinned wedding styles and themes so you can know exactly what’s popular right now with those walking down the aisle.
Choosing a theme for the big day will set the tone and aesthetic for all of your decisions going forward, so there’s no wonder couples spend a lot of time debating the best theme for their wedding. The Pinterest data proves that the most popular themes inspiring our weddings are from all aspects of life; it could be the couples’ favourite film, as Harry Potter weddings features as the most pinned theme; or it could be more decoration-related like Vintage, Earthy, and Natural which features in the top five themes.
Also featuring in the top 10 most-pinned themes is 1920s with 1,003 boards dedicated to this decade. Also related to this decade is Art Deco and The Great Gatsby both with 1,001 boards, proving that the glitz and glamour of the roaring ’20s is a great source of inspiration.
|Wedding trend
|Number of Pinterest boards
|Harry Potter wedding
|1,016
|Vintage wedding
|1,009
|Earthy wedding
|1,008
|Natural wedding
|1,006
|Farm wedding
|1,004
|1920s wedding
|1,003
|Garden Party wedding
|1,002
|Beach wedding
|1,002
|Fall/Autumn wedding
|1,002
|Marquee wedding
|1,002
|Formal wedding
|1,001
|Art Deco wedding
|1,001
|Garden wedding
|1,001
|Spring wedding
|1,001
|Great Gatsby wedding
|1,001
|Barn wedding
|1,001
|Celestial wedding
|1,000
|Fairy Tale wedding
|1,000
|Disney wedding
|1,000
|Botanical wedding
|1,000
Opting to get married abroad has become much more popular over the years, as it not only offers the perfect backdrop but it can also double-up as the perfect honeymoon. However, if you want to get married closer to home, there’s nothing stopping you from bringing your favourite destination to you and your loved ones by taking inspiration for that place’s distinct style.
Whether it’s the rich, jewel colours setting the tone or the lovely lit-up lanterns adorning the venue of choice, it’s Morocco that we are taking the most inspiration from. Many European countries also feature in the top 10 list - Greece, France, and Italy are 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, while Ireland is the 7th most-pinned country with 990 boards.
The Australasia countries also make up the latter part of the top 10 countries; Australia is 8th with 984 boards, New Zealand 9th with 981, and Fiji is 10th with 979 Pinterest boards.
|Wedding trend
|Number of Pinterest boards
|Morocco wedding
|1,001
|Greece wedding
|1,000
|France wedding
|999
|Italy wedding
|998
|Mexico wedding
|997
|Bali wedding
|996
|Ireland wedding
|990
|Australia wedding
|984
|New Zealand wedding
|981
|Fiji wedding
|979
|Canada wedding
|978
|England wedding
|977
|Ibiza wedding
|975
|Scotland wedding
|972
|Thailand wedding
|960
|Spain wedding
|956
|Portugal wedding
|889
|America wedding
|821
|Bahamas wedding
|732
|Wales wedding
|725
The thought of the big day seems to have us California dreaming, as the West Coast state takes the top spot with 1,003 boards. From the glittering LA skyline to Sierra Nevada mountains, the Golden State has a variety of backdrops to suit all wedding tastes. The second-most pinned state is Colorado, home to the popular wedding destinations Denver and Colorado State Park, followed by Florida, The Sunshine State, in 3rd place.
|Wedding trend
|Number of Pinterest boards
|California wedding
|1,003
|Colorado wedding
|1,000
|Florida wedding
|1,000
|Hawaii wedding
|1,000
|Virginia wedding
|998
|New York wedding
|997
|Texas wedding
|996
|Georgia wedding
|994
|Washington wedding
|993
|Arizona wedding
|988
|Maine wedding
|985
|Oregon wedding
|981
|Utah wedding
|978
|Montana wedding
|977
|Maryland wedding
|976
|Ohio wedding
|973
|Tennessee wedding
|968
|Minnesota wedding
|949
|North Carolina wedding
|943
|Michigan wedding
|938
Finding ‘the one’ is easier for some than others, so there’s no surprise that there are so many Pinterest boards dedicated to this integral part of the wedding day. The most popular weddings dress list proves just how far we have come from the puffy dress trend of the ’90s. The most popular style is a sparkling wedding dress with a dazzling 2,485 boards alone, followed by Disney-inspired gowns, and then vintage wedding dresses in 3rd place.
Also on the list are less conventional and more fashion statement options like a two-piece wedding dress with 1,015 boards, followed by a bridal jumpsuit in 5th place, which was made all the more popular by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner who wore a jumpsuit for her wedding to Joe Jonas.
|Wedding trend
|Number of Pinterest boards
|Sparkly wedding dress
|2,485
|Disney wedding dress
|1,521
|Vintage wedding dress
|1,139
|Two piece wedding dress
|1,015
|Bridal jumpsuit
|919
|Black wedding dress
|898
|Modest wedding dress
|872
|Sheer wedding dress
|863
|Long sleeve wedding dress
|840
|Satin wedding dress
|950
|Boho wedding dress
|732
|Off shoulder wedding dress
|732
|Strapless wedding dress
|713
|One shoulder wedding dress
|699
|Minimal wedding dress
|698
|Short wedding dress
|690
|Mermaid wedding dress
|657
|Lace wedding dress
|642
|Pink wedding dress
|635
|50s wedding dress
|533
Flowers play a big part in a wedding, but the main star of the floral show will always be the bride’s bouquet. Symbolic of adoration and loyalty are sunflowers which are inspiring the look of bridal bouquets more than traditional roses that rank in 2nd position, and peonies, which are 4th on list.
Interestingly, our love for home plants also feeds into our bridal bouquet inspiration as succulent bouquets are the 3rd on the list. Also, the latest floral trend taking social media by storm is dried flowers which features 11th on the most popular bouquet list with 233 boards.
|Wedding trend
|Number of Pinterest boards
|Sunflower bouquet
|891
|Rose bouquet
|876
|Succulent bouquet
|729
|Peony bouquet
|682
|Wildflower bouquet
|628
|Orchid bouquet
|415
|Lavender bouquet
|335
|Hydrangea bouquet
|319
|Lilac bouquet
|279
|Daisy bouquet
|261
|Dried flower bouquet
|233
|Tulip bouquet
|196
|Dahlia bouquet
|111
|Eucalyptus bouquet
|108
|Anemone bouquet
|86
Once you have chosen a location, venue, dress and flowers, ensure you are adequately protected with wedding insurance to ensure no dark clouds can spoil your perfect day.
Top lists were calculated by counting the number of boards that are publicly viewable on Pinterest for a range of keywords.
Data correct as of May 2021.