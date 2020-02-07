<Credit Cards

Interest free credit cards

Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 32 Months Credit Card
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 32 months with a 2.24% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 32 Months Credit Card
Balance transfer fee of 2.24% or 3% applies to transfers made at application(£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 32 or 24 months depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Halifax Long 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 32 months with a 2.89% fee
Purchases
0% for 9 months
Halifax Long 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance Transfers must be completed within the first 90 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (21.9%)
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 32 months with a 2.94% fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (21.9%)
Earn cashback on credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (23.9%)
Representative APR (variable)
23.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 32 months with a 2.94% fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (23.9%)
Earn cashback on credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (25.9%)
Representative APR (variable)
25.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 32 months with a 2.94% fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (32 Mths) (25.9%)
Earn cashback on credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
£20 Cashback on balance transfers £2,500 or more. Ends 7th April 2022.T&C's apply
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (30 Mths)
Representative APR (variable)
19.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 30 months with a 1.5% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (30 Mths)
Balance transfer fee of 1.5% applies to transfers made at application(£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 19.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 19.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (21.9%)
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 28 months with a 1% fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 28 Month Credit Card
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 28 months with a 1% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 28 Month Credit Card
A Balance Transfer fee of 1% or 1.5% applies on transfers made within the first 3 months, depending on your individual circumstances (£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 28 or 20 months, depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (23.9%)
Representative APR (variable)
23.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 28 months with a 1% fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (23.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (25.9%)
Representative APR (variable)
25.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 28 months with a 1% fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (25.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 24 months with a 3% fee (£3 min.)
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
A 3% fee is applied to balance transfers at application (minimum £3). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period of 24 or 16 months instead depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 22 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Representative APR (variable)
20.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 21 months with no fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Once the 0% deals end, you will be charged at 20.9% p.a. variable on any outstanding balances. Earn up to 15% cashback through Retailer Offer, a free service through Online and Mobile Banking.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,500
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (21 Mths)
Representative APR (variable)
20.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 21 months with no fee
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Sainsbury's Bank No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (21 Mths)
No balance transfer fee applies to transfers made within the first 3 months. For transfers made after this period, the fee may vary.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 17 or 13 months instead, depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 20.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 20.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (23.9%)
Representative APR (variable)
23.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 19 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 19 months
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (23.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 23.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 23.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (21.9%)
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Balance transfers
0% for 19 months with a 2.9% fee
Purchases
0% for 19 months
Virgin Money All Round Credit Card (19 Mths) (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of credit card

What are interest-free credit cards?

With an interest-free credit card, you don't have to pay interest on your purchases for a set amount of time. The length of the interest-free period can range from just a few months to up to 30 months or more.

Having a 0% credit card could save you a lot of money in interest. It can also be a good way to spread the cost of purchases. But be aware that they have to be used with care, or they could still leave you out of pocket.

What are the different types of interest-free credit cards?

There are a few different types of interest free credits cards. Each is suited for a different types of spending. Here are the most common ones:

0% purchase cards

An interest-free purchases card offers card holder a lengthy 0% interest period to spread the cost of large purchases. The interest-free period can go up to 30 months or more. You will not need to pay interest or fees as long as you pay back the full amount within the interest-free period. You must also comply with the card terms, like meeting the minimum repayments every month.

0% purchase cards

0% balance transfer cards

Interest-free balance transfer credit cards let you move debt from one (or several) credit cards to another and charge no interest at all for a set time.

Though you may have to pay a small fee to transfer your balance. This is typically between 1% and 4% of the amount you’re transferring, or a flat fee, and is usually added to your outstanding balance.

0% balance transfer cards

0% money transfer cards

Interest free money transfer credit cards let you borrow money from your credit card into a bank account. You can then use these funds to pay off an expensive debt or make a purchase, just like you would with cash or debit card.

With a 0% deal, you can repay what you owe without paying any interest for a set number of months.

0% money transfer cards

What should I use my interest-free credit card for?

If you've got an interest-free credit card, it can be easy for your spending to spiral out of control. It's important that you don't let this happen.

Interest-free credit cards work best when you get them for a specific, planned purchase. They're best used for larger purchases, rather than everyday spending.

For example, you might need new dining furniture. Ideally, you'd only borrow what you're spending on that furniture, and then you'd pay it back before the 0% period ends. You could also do the same for purchasing a holiday.

If you fall into the trap of using your 0% credit card to supplement your income, or to frivolously overspend, you could find yourself in deep debt.

What are the pros and cons of an interest-free credit card?

  • You can borrow without paying any interest at all, if you use the card smartly and pay it off in time.

  • You can spread the cost of a large purchase.

  • You get Section 75 protection on purchases between £100 and £30,000 with most credit cards.

  • You could get into debt if you don't pay it off before the 0% period ends, because the interest rate on the card will increase significantly.

  • You'll be subject to a credit limit, so you can't always borrow as much as you'd like to.

  • If you miss repayments, you could lose your 0% benefit, or you could be charged a fee.

  • It can be tempting to start making frivolous purchases during your 0% period, but this could land you in unnecessary debt.

Salman Haqqiquotation mark
Interest free credit cards are great for borrowing money without being charged interest. But be sure to have a plan to repay the debt - ideally within the interest-free period. Also, make sure to pay at least the minimum amount every month, or you could lose the interest-free offer entirely.
Salman Haqqi, Borrowing expert

How to select the best interest-free credit card

Lenders are always under great pressure to attract new customers. This has led to many companies offering attractive interest-free credit card deals.

It's a growing trend, and some lenders offer extended interest-free deals. For example, you could get an interest-free credit card deal lasting up to 29 months. That could mean any purchases you make won't attract interest until your introductory rate expires after 29 months.

There are lots of benefits to be had for savvy customers. For example, if you pick a 12 months interest free credit card, you'll have a year in which to settle your debts without incurring interest.

Who qualifies for an interest free credit card?

If you're looking to qualify for a credit card with lengthy interest free periods, you'll most likely need to have a good income and credit score.

You might find that you don't qualify due to your circumstances. For example, finding an interest-free credit card with bad credit can be particularly difficult.

Interest-free credit cards are typically aimed at what lenders call 'prime customers'. A prime customer is one with a good income and good credit rating.

If you're struggling to find a credit card that will accept someone with your credit history, you should try shopping around and perhaps consider different kinds of credit cards.

This is why it's good to use an eligibility checker to find out which cards are more likely to accept you before you make an application. It'll save you from wasting time on applying for cards that you're not suited for.

More importantly, every application you make leaves a mark on your credit record. Too many applications in a short period of time can make you look like you are desperate for credit. This isn't appealing to potential lenders as it suggests you're not financially stable.

Is an interest-free credit card the cheapest way to borrow money?

An interest-free credit card certainly can be the cheapest way to borrow money. But this relies on you being organised and committed enough to making your repayments as agreed.

Don't forget that you'll also have a credit limit on a credit card. So, if you need to borrow more than your credit limit allows, an interest-free credit card might not work for you.

Last updated: 28 March, 2022