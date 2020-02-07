How to select the best interest-free credit card

Lenders are always under great pressure to attract new customers. This has led to many companies offering attractive interest-free credit card deals.

It's a growing trend, and some lenders offer extended interest-free deals. For example, you could get an interest-free credit card deal lasting up to 29 months. That could mean any purchases you make won't attract interest until your introductory rate expires after 29 months.

There are lots of benefits to be had for savvy customers. For example, if you pick a 12 months interest free credit card, you'll have a year in which to settle your debts without incurring interest.

Who qualifies for an interest free credit card?

If you're looking to qualify for a credit card with lengthy interest free periods, you'll most likely need to have a good income and credit score.

You might find that you don't qualify due to your circumstances. For example, finding an interest-free credit card with bad credit can be particularly difficult.

Interest-free credit cards are typically aimed at what lenders call 'prime customers'. A prime customer is one with a good income and good credit rating.

If you're struggling to find a credit card that will accept someone with your credit history, you should try shopping around and perhaps consider different kinds of credit cards.

This is why it's good to use an eligibility checker to find out which cards are more likely to accept you before you make an application. It'll save you from wasting time on applying for cards that you're not suited for.

More importantly, every application you make leaves a mark on your credit record. Too many applications in a short period of time can make you look like you are desperate for credit. This isn't appealing to potential lenders as it suggests you're not financially stable.