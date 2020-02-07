Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 32 Months Credit Card
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£10,000
|UK Resident
Whether you're looking to make a new purchase or transfer a balance, there are lots of credit cards to help you get there. Find the longest 0% card with our comparison table.
without affecting your credit score
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Compare cards
Use our credit card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.
2
Check the eligibility
Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card and have proof of ID.
3
Apply for the card you want
Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
With an interest-free credit card, you don't have to pay interest on your purchases for a set amount of time. The length of the interest-free period can range from just a few months to up to 30 months or more.
Having a 0% credit card could save you a lot of money in interest. It can also be a good way to spread the cost of purchases. But be aware that they have to be used with care, or they could still leave you out of pocket.
There are a few different types of interest free credits cards. Each is suited for a different types of spending. Here are the most common ones:
0% purchase cards
An interest-free purchases card offers card holder a lengthy 0% interest period to spread the cost of large purchases. The interest-free period can go up to 30 months or more. You will not need to pay interest or fees as long as you pay back the full amount within the interest-free period. You must also comply with the card terms, like meeting the minimum repayments every month.
0% balance transfer cards
Interest-free balance transfer credit cards let you move debt from one (or several) credit cards to another and charge no interest at all for a set time.
Though you may have to pay a small fee to transfer your balance. This is typically between 1% and 4% of the amount you’re transferring, or a flat fee, and is usually added to your outstanding balance.
0% money transfer cards
Interest free money transfer credit cards let you borrow money from your credit card into a bank account. You can then use these funds to pay off an expensive debt or make a purchase, just like you would with cash or debit card.
With a 0% deal, you can repay what you owe without paying any interest for a set number of months.
If you've got an interest-free credit card, it can be easy for your spending to spiral out of control. It's important that you don't let this happen.
Interest-free credit cards work best when you get them for a specific, planned purchase. They're best used for larger purchases, rather than everyday spending.
For example, you might need new dining furniture. Ideally, you'd only borrow what you're spending on that furniture, and then you'd pay it back before the 0% period ends. You could also do the same for purchasing a holiday.
If you fall into the trap of using your 0% credit card to supplement your income, or to frivolously overspend, you could find yourself in deep debt.
You can borrow without paying any interest at all, if you use the card smartly and pay it off in time.
You can spread the cost of a large purchase.
You get Section 75 protection on purchases between £100 and £30,000 with most credit cards.
You could get into debt if you don't pay it off before the 0% period ends, because the interest rate on the card will increase significantly.
You'll be subject to a credit limit, so you can't always borrow as much as you'd like to.
If you miss repayments, you could lose your 0% benefit, or you could be charged a fee.
It can be tempting to start making frivolous purchases during your 0% period, but this could land you in unnecessary debt.
Interest free credit cards are great for borrowing money without being charged interest. But be sure to have a plan to repay the debt - ideally within the interest-free period. Also, make sure to pay at least the minimum amount every month, or you could lose the interest-free offer entirely. ”Salman Haqqi, Borrowing expert
Lenders are always under great pressure to attract new customers. This has led to many companies offering attractive interest-free credit card deals.
It's a growing trend, and some lenders offer extended interest-free deals. For example, you could get an interest-free credit card deal lasting up to 29 months. That could mean any purchases you make won't attract interest until your introductory rate expires after 29 months.
There are lots of benefits to be had for savvy customers. For example, if you pick a 12 months interest free credit card, you'll have a year in which to settle your debts without incurring interest.
If you're looking to qualify for a credit card with lengthy interest free periods, you'll most likely need to have a good income and credit score.
You might find that you don't qualify due to your circumstances. For example, finding an interest-free credit card with bad credit can be particularly difficult.
Interest-free credit cards are typically aimed at what lenders call 'prime customers'. A prime customer is one with a good income and good credit rating.
If you're struggling to find a credit card that will accept someone with your credit history, you should try shopping around and perhaps consider different kinds of credit cards.
This is why it's good to use an eligibility checker to find out which cards are more likely to accept you before you make an application. It'll save you from wasting time on applying for cards that you're not suited for.
More importantly, every application you make leaves a mark on your credit record. Too many applications in a short period of time can make you look like you are desperate for credit. This isn't appealing to potential lenders as it suggests you're not financially stable.
An interest-free credit card certainly can be the cheapest way to borrow money. But this relies on you being organised and committed enough to making your repayments as agreed.
Don't forget that you'll also have a credit limit on a credit card. So, if you need to borrow more than your credit limit allows, an interest-free credit card might not work for you.
0% credit cards do not charge you interest on your purchases for a set period of time. They're commonly used for buying big, expensive products so you can spread out the cost.More on using a credit card for interest free purchases
Here is how to improve your chances of getting accepted for a credit card.Read More
MasterCard and Visa work very similarly to one another. They are payment networks, which process payments when you spend using your credit, debit or prepaid card.Read More
Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.Read More
You can take these steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting accepted for credit in the future.Read More
If you pay off your credit card every month you could make a profit on your spending with a cashback card. Here is how to pick a card and maximise what you earn.Read More
Last updated: 28 March, 2022