Cashless Countries Europe Edition

Using International Monetary Fund and United Nations data, money.co.uk can reveal the countries with the highest and lowest ATM depletion across Europe, as well as the countries with the highest number of ATMs per 100,000 people.

European Countries With Lowest ATM Depletion

Russia

Russia’s already high number of ATMs has continued to rise, increasing by 67% from 2010 - 2020.

Austria

Austria’s cash usage shows no signs of slowing, with their ATM numbers increasing 59% from 2010-2020.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

In third place, Bosnia and Herzegovina have increased their ATM offering by 48% since 2010.

What are the advantages of ATMs?

24-hour service: The ATM provides service round the clock, meaning people can visit an ATM any time day or night.

Convenience: The ATM gives convenience to bank customers since they are often located in places such as airports and train stations, meaning customers don’t always have to be near a bank to obtain their cash.

Reduced workload: ATMs reduce the pressure and workload of bank tellers, which in turn reduces queues at bank premises.

What are the disadvantages of ATMs?

Security: Unlike bank tellers, ATMs do not require the person performing the transaction to present a picture identification, they simply need the card and a pin number. This means if a bank card is stolen and the pin number somehow obtained, the criminal can get access to funds.

Basic transactions: ATMs cannot perform complex transactions e.g moving money between accounts or sending money abroad, making them obsolete to some people.

Privacy: Unlike banks where premises are monitored by security guards, ATMs leave the user open to privacy leaks e.g someone behind them attempting to steal their pin number, or even cameras being placed above the ATM for the same purpose. For this reason, always shield the pin pad on an ATM with your hand while entering your pin number.

Fees: When using an ATM that isn't part of your bank's network of machines, the machine sometimes notifies you about a fee charged by the bank or company that operates the ATM. You can avoid this by only using ATMs that are part of your bank’s network, but this takes away the convenience factor.

Difficulty of use: For those who are unfamiliar with technology, using an ATM might cause some issues. An ATM is incapable of providing personalised instruction to the user in a way that a human teller can.

Eating a card: On occasion, an ATM may malfunction and swallow the user's card. This will result in them having to contact their bank to retrieve it, and they may be left without a card for a period of time.

Which country has the most ATMs in Europe?

Ranked: European Countries With The Most To Least ATMs Per Capita

Using UN population data for each European country along with IMF data stating the amount of ATMs per country in 2020, our personal finance experts worked out how many ATMs there were per capita, and per 100,000 people.