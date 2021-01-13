Last updated: 13 January, 2021

A 0 interest credit card allows you to make purchases without paying any interest on them for a fixed introductory period. These are sometimes also referred to as 0 purchase cards, and 0 credit cards.

Once the introductory 0% interest period ends, the interest rate reverts to the standard purchase rate, often known as the revert rate.

How do 0% credit cards work?

0% purchase cards work just like any other credit card. The only difference is that these credit cards come with longer 0% interest periods. Depending on the card, the 0% interest period can last from three months and go up to 29 months.

This can be useful to make large purchases such as furniture for your home or funding a holiday, because you can spread the cost over several months without having to pay interest.

However, make sure that you pay off the balance before the 0% interest period ends, or you'll end up being charged interest

How to get the best 0 interest credit cards

There is no best credit in the market as banks and lenders offer several credit cards that are designed to suit different budgets and spending habits.

By shopping around and comparing 0% credit cards, you can find the best deals available and chose the one most suited to your needs and financial circumstances.

When comparing 0 credit cards, you might want to consider some key features:

Length of the 0% interest period : This can range from six to as many as 29 months, so choose a card that offers a long enough period that covers your needs.

Annual fee : Some 0 interest credit cards charge an annual fee. For a card to be worth your while calculate whether the amount you’ll save in interest is more than the annual fee. If not, it’s best to choose a card without an annual fee.

The revert rate: This is the interest rate that you’ll be charged after the introductory 0% interest period ends. It’s also known as the standard purchase rate, which can range from around 10% up to over 35%. This is why it’s a good idea to try and pay off your balance before the 0% interest period ends.

Find out more about how APR works.

Is a 0% purchase card right for me?

As with all different types of credit cards, 0% purchase cards can be useful in situations, but not the best for others.

Pros and Cons of 0 purchase credit cards

Pros

No interest for a fixed period

Spread the cost of large purchases

Helpful for lowering high-interest balances

Cons

High APR after 0% interest period ends

Balance transfers are not always included

You’ll still pay a balance transfer fee

How do I know which 0 purchase credit card I’ll be eligible for?

Your eligibility for any credit depends on a number if factors such as:

Your income

The amount of debt you already have

Your recurring expenses

Your credit history

Most lenders will consider these factors when assessing your eligibility for a credit card.

One thing you can do is use our free eligibility checker to find out which cards you’re most likely to be accepted for.

Our eligibility checker uses a soft search function to assess your eligibility for a credit card without making a mark on you credit file. You can find out more about our eligibility checker here.

Can you get a 0 interest credit card with bad credit?

Just because you have bad credit doesn't mean you can't get a 0 purchase credit card. You might be offered a shorter 0% interest period, or you credit limit maybe lower than you'd get with good credit, but you still have options.

Can I do a balance transfer using a 0 interest credit card?

Although you can't do a balance transfer with 0 purchases credit card, you could opt for a 0% balance transfer and purchase card. These allow you to move a balance interest-free and get 0% interest on your spending

Top tips on using a 0% purchase credit card

Here are some ways to make the most of your 0 purchase credit card.